HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $18.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share; return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.47%; return on average stockholders' equity (“ROAE”) of 12.34%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)(1) of 14.08%
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $20.1 million, or $0.64 per diluted share; adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.57%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 13.12%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 14.97%
  • Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.17% and net charge-offs to average loans of 0.10%, on an annualized basis
  • Net interest margin decreased 1 basis point to 4.12% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) decreased 2 basis points to 4.16%

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company”, “HBT Financial” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $18.9 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2025. This compares to net income of $19.8 million, or $0.63 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2025, and net income of $20.3 million, or $0.64 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

J. Lance Carter, President and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “Our fourth quarter results wrapped up a very successful 2025, with adjusted net income(1) of $20.1 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, which was underpinned by strong balance sheet growth, excellent asset quality, and a resilient net interest margin. Loans increased $56.2 million, or 6.6% on an annualized basis, during the fourth quarter of 2025. Deposits also increased during the quarter despite moving $50.0 million of wealth management deposits off balance sheet due to strong liquidity. Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets to total assets remaining stable at 0.17% and charge-offs for the quarter remaining modest at 0.10%, on an annualized basis, and 0.07% for the full year.

Profitability remained strong during the fourth quarter of 2025, with an adjusted return on average assets(1) of 1.57% and an adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1) of 14.97%. In addition, tangible book value per share(1) increased to $17.20 at December 31, 2025, a 16.2% increase over the past year.

Looking ahead to 2026, we feel our strong liquidity, capital, and asset quality levels position us for another solid year of performance. We are excited about the proposed merger with CNB Bank Shares, Inc., which will be an attractive combination of our two franchises, materially enhancing our presence in the Chicago and St. Louis markets while also providing access to many new markets in central Illinois. We look forward to CNB Bank employees joining our team. The integration planning is progressing well, with anticipated closing and core system conversion expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.”

__________________________

(1)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, losses on extinguishment of debt, gains (losses) on closed branch premises, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustments, and the tax effect of these pre-tax adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $20.1 million, or $0.64 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2025. This compares to adjusted net income of $20.5 million, or $0.65 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2025, and adjusted net income of $19.5 million, or $0.62 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $50.5 million, an increase of 1.1% from $50.0 million for the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to a decrease in funding costs and higher average interest-earning asset balances, which were partially offset by lower yields on loans as a result of decreases in benchmark interest rates. Additionally, a $0.3 million decrease in loan fees was partially offset by a $0.1 million increase in nonaccrual interest recoveries.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2024, net interest income increased 6.6% from $47.4 million. The increase was primarily attributable to lower funding costs, higher average interest-earning asset balances, and improved yields on debt securities which were partially offset by a decrease in loan yields. Partially offsetting these improvements were a $0.2 million decrease in acquired loan discount accretion and a $0.1 million decrease in nonaccrual interest recoveries.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 4.12%, compared to 4.13% for the third quarter of 2025, while net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 4.16%, compared to 4.18% for the third quarter of 2025. Lower yields on loans, which decreased 13 basis points to 6.22%, primarily driven by lower interest rates and a reduction in loan fees, were largely offset by higher average loan balances and lower funding costs, which decreased 6 basis points to 1.23%.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2024, net interest margin increased 16 basis points from 3.96% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) increased 15 basis points from 4.01%. These increases were primarily attributable to lower funding costs and improved yields on debt securities, partially offset by a decrease in loan yields.

__________________________

(1)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $9.9 million, a slight increase from $9.8 million for the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to a $0.2 million increase in wealth management fees, primarily driven by an increase in farm management fees and higher values of assets under management, as well as changes in the MSR fair value adjustment, with a $0.3 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the fourth quarter 2025 results compared to a $0.5 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the third quarter 2025 results. These improvements were mostly offset by a $0.2 million loss on the sale of foreclosed assets during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to a $0.1 million gain during the third quarter 2025.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2024, noninterest income decreased 14.9% from $11.6 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to changes in the MSR fair value adjustment, with a $0.3 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the fourth quarter 2025 results compared to a $1.3 million positive MSR fair value adjustment included in the fourth quarter 2024 results. Additionally, a $0.2 million decrease in income of bank owned life insurance, primarily attributable to the absence of a $0.2 million gain on life insurance proceeds recognized in the fourth quarter 2024 results, was mostly offset by higher wealth management fees.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $33.1 million, a 1.7% increase from the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to $1.0 million of acquisition-related expenses included in the fourth quarter 2025 results. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, the $0.4 million decrease in noninterest expense was primarily attributable to the absence of a $0.4 million loss on extinguishment of debt included in the third quarter 2025 results associated with the early payoff of $40.0 million of subordinated notes. Additionally, a $0.4 million increase in data processing expense, primarily related to a planned call center software upgrade, was mostly offset by a $0.3 million decrease in other noninterest expense.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2024, noninterest expense increased 7.0% from $30.9 million. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, the $1.2 million increase in noninterest expense was primarily attributable to higher salaries expense, driven by annual merit increases, and higher employee benefits expense, driven by higher medical benefit costs.

Pending Acquisition of CNB Bank Shares, Inc.

On October 20, 2025, HBT Financial and CNB Bank Shares, Inc. (“CNB”), the holding company for CNB Bank & Trust, N.A. (“CNB Bank”), jointly announced the signing of a definitive agreement pursuant to which HBT will acquire CNB and CNB Bank. The acquisition will further enhance HBT’s footprint in the central Illinois, the Chicago MSA and the St. Louis MSA markets. Acquisition-related expenses consisted of the following during the fourth quarter of 2025 (dollars in thousands):

NONINTEREST EXPENSE 
Salaries 43
Data processing 370
Legal fees and other noninterest expense 586
Total acquisition-related expenses$999
   

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for credit losses, were $3.46 billion at December 31, 2025, compared with $3.40 billion at September 30, 2025, and $3.47 billion at December 31, 2024. The $56.2 million increase from September 30, 2025 was primarily attributable to new originations to existing customers within the construction and land development and multi-family segments, as well as higher line usage in our commercial and industrial portfolio. The higher line usage was driven in part by a $15.5 million seasonal increase in grain elevator line balances as well as $8.0 million drawn on two customers’ lines which were funded shortly before and paid off shortly after year-end.

Deposits

Total deposits were $4.36 billion at December 31, 2025, compared with $4.35 billion at September 30, 2025, and $4.32 billion at December 31, 2024. The $12.1 million increase from September 30, 2025 was primarily attributable to higher balances maintained in retail and business accounts. These increases were partially offset by a $65.2 million reduction in wealth management customer money market deposits, of which $50.0 million was moved off-balance sheet during the fourth quarter due to strong levels of on-balance sheet liquidity, and lower balances maintained in public fund accounts.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $8.7 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at December 31, 2025, compared with $8.6 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at September 30, 2025, and $8.0 million, or 0.16% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. Additionally, of the $7.6 million of nonperforming loans held as of December 31, 2025, $2.2 million were either wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. government.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses primarily reflects a $2.2 million increase in required reserves driven by increased loan balances and changes within the portfolio; a $0.1 million increase in required reserves driven by changes in the economic forecast; and a $0.8 million decrease in specific reserves.

The Company had net charge-offs of $0.8 million, or 0.10% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $0.1 million, or 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2025, and net charge-offs of $0.7 million, or 0.08% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.21% of total loans and 552% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2025, compared with 1.23% of total loans and 548% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2025. In addition, the allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending-related commitments totaled $4.1 million as of December 31, 2025, compared with $3.3 million as of September 30, 2025.

Capital

As of December 31, 2025, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III as summarized in the following table:

  December 31, 2025 For Capital
Adequacy Purposes
With Capital
Conservation Buffer
     
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 16.82% 10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 15.72  8.50 
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.42  7.00 
Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.26  4.00 


The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) increased to 10.82% as of December 31, 2025, from 10.56% as of September 30, 2025, and tangible book value per share(1) increased by $0.56 to $17.20 as of December 31, 2025, when compared to September 30, 2025.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 23,879 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $24.33 under its stock repurchase program. The Company’s Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase program that took effect upon the expiration of the Company’s prior stock repurchase program on January 1, 2026. The new stock repurchase program will be in effect until January 1, 2027 and authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $30.0 million of its common stock.

__________________________

(1)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT Financial provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services to consumers, businesses, and municipal entities throughout Illinois and eastern Iowa through 66 full-service branches. As of December 31, 2025, HBT Financial had total assets of $5.1 billion, total loans of $3.5 billion, and total deposits of $4.4 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted ROAA, pre-provision net revenue, pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), adjusted pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted ROAE, ROATCE, and adjusted ROATCE. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “propose,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” or “should,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets (including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the threat or implementation of, or changes to, existing policies and executive orders including tariffs, immigration policy, regulatory or other governmental agencies, foreign policy and tax regulations; (iii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, conflicts in the Middle East and recent military activity in Venezuela), or other adverse events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iv) new and revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory banking agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; (v) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business and any changes in response to bank failures; (vi) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by the Company's commercial borrowers; (vii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets; (viii) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and fintech companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (ix) technological changes implemented by us and other parties, including our third-party vendors, which may have unforeseen consequences to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (x) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (xi) the loss of key executives and employees, talent shortages and employee turnover; (xii) changes in consumer spending; (xiii) unexpected outcomes or costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (xiv) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xv) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (xvi) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio (including commercial real estate loans) and large loans to certain borrowers; (xvii) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (xviii) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (xix) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xx) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (xxi) the level of nonperforming assets on our balance sheet; (xxii) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xxiii) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxiv) the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management framework; (xxv) the possibility that stockholders of CNB may not approve the merger agreement; (xxvi) the risk that a condition to closing of the proposed transaction with CNB may not be satisfied, that either party may terminate the merger agreement or that the closing of the proposed transaction might be delayed or not occur at all; (xxvii) potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction with CNB; (xxviii) the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; (xxix) the ultimate timing, outcome and results of integrating the operations of CNB into those of HBT; (xxx) the effects of the merger with CNB in HBT’s future financial condition, results of operations, strategy and plans, and (xxxi) regulatory approvals of the transaction with CNB, and (xxxii) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated.

Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Important Information and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed transaction, HBT has filed materials with the SEC, including a Registration Statement on Form S-4 of HBT that includes a proxy statement of CNB and a prospectus of HBT. The Registration Statement has been declared effective by the SEC, and on or about December 19, 2025, HBT and CNB mailed a definitive proxy statement/prospectus to the shareholders of CNB in connection with its special meeting of shareholders to be held on January 26, 2026. This news release is not a substitute for the proxy statement/prospectus or the Registration Statement or for any other document that HBT has filed or may file with the SEC and send to CNB’s shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. CNB’S SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY AND THOROUGHLY READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, AS MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME, AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED BY HBT OR CNB WITH THE SEC, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT HBT, CNB, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, THE RISKS RELATED THERETO AND RELATED MATTERS.

Investors are able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement and proxy statement/prospectus, as each may be amended from time to time, and other relevant documents filed by HBT with the SEC through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by HBT will be available free of charge from HBT’s website at https:// ir.hbtfinancial.com or by contacting HBT’s Investor Relations Department at HBTIR@hbtbank.com.

Participants in the Proxy Solicitation

HBT, CNB and their respective directors and certain of their executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed, under SEC rules, to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from CNB’s shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the executive officers and directors of HBT is included in its definitive proxy statement for its 2025 annual meeting filed with the SEC on April 9, 2025. Information regarding the executive officers and directors of CNB and additional information regarding the persons who may be deemed participants and their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in the Registration Statement and proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the paragraphs above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
     
  As of or for the Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024		  2025   2024 
Interest and dividend income $64,391  $64,336  $62,798  $255,784  $251,700 
Interest expense  13,848   14,350   15,397   56,889   62,850 
Net interest income  50,543   49,986   47,401   198,895   188,850 
Provision for credit losses  1,463   596   725   3,161   3,031 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  49,080   49,390   46,676   195,734   185,819 
Noninterest income  9,895   9,849   11,630   38,190   35,571 
Noninterest expense  33,061   32,508   30,908   129,418   124,007 
Income before income tax expense  25,914   26,731   27,398   104,506   97,383 
Income tax expense  6,976   6,966   7,126   27,498   25,603 
Net income $18,938  $19,765  $20,272  $77,008  $71,780 
           
Earnings per share - diluted $0.60  $0.63  $0.64  $2.44  $2.26 
           
Adjusted net income(1) $20,139  $20,452  $19,546  $79,647  $75,002 
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted(1)  0.64   0.65   0.62   2.52   2.37 
           
Book value per share $19.58  $19.05  $17.26     
Tangible book value per share(1)  17.20   16.64   14.80     
           
Shares of common stock outstanding  31,431,924   31,455,803   31,559,366     
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares  31,559,005   31,587,935   31,702,864   31,611,304   31,712,480 
           
SUMMARY RATIOS          
Net interest margin *  4.12%  4.13%  3.96%  4.13%  3.96%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) *(1)(2)  4.16   4.18   4.01   4.17   4.01 
           
Efficiency ratio  53.64%  53.17%  51.16%  53.44%  53.99%
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)(1)(2)  53.15   52.68   50.68   52.95   53.46 
           
Loan to deposit ratio  79.28%  78.21%  80.27%    
           
Return on average assets *  1.47%  1.56%  1.61%  1.53%  1.43%
Return on average stockholders' equity *  12.34   13.31   14.89   13.24   13.93 
Return on average tangible common equity *(1)  14.08   15.28   17.40   15.24   16.45 
           
Adjusted return on average assets *(1)  1.57%  1.61%  1.56%  1.58%  1.50%
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *(1)  13.12   13.77   14.36   13.70   14.55 
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *(1)  14.97   15.81   16.77   15.77   17.19 
           
CAPITAL          
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  16.82%  16.77%  16.51%    
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  15.72   15.67   14.50     
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio  14.42   14.35   13.21     
Tier 1 leverage ratio  12.26   12.16   11.51     
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  12.14   11.90   10.82     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)  10.82   10.56   9.42     
           
ASSET QUALITY          
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans *  0.10%  0.02%  0.08%  0.07%  0.05%
Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses  1.21   1.23   1.21     
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses  0.22   0.22   0.22     
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.17   0.17   0.16     

__________________________

*Annualized measure.

(1)    See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2)    On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

 
HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Statements of Income
 
 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024		  2025   2024 
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME         
Loans, including fees:         
Taxable$52,600  $52,818  $52,587  $211,943  $210,340 
Federally tax exempt 1,250   1,245   1,199   4,878   4,523 
Debt securities:         
Taxable 8,385   8,320   6,829   31,075   25,801 
Federally tax exempt 454   459   482   1,839   2,102 
Interest-bearing deposits in bank 1,543   1,350   1,520   5,502   8,272 
Other interest and dividend income 159   144   181   547   662 
Total interest and dividend income 64,391   64,336   62,798   255,784   251,700 
INTEREST EXPENSE         
Deposits 12,920   12,995   13,672   51,689   56,047 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase       179   22   594 
Borrowings 33   31   115   203   480 
Subordinated notes    387   470   1,326   1,879 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 895   937   961   3,649   3,850 
Total interest expense 13,848   14,350   15,397   56,889   62,850 
Net interest income 50,543   49,986   47,401   198,895   188,850 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 1,463   596   725   3,161   3,031 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 49,080   49,390   46,676   195,734   185,819 
NONINTEREST INCOME         
Card income 2,708   2,732   2,797   10,785   11,051 
Wealth management fees 3,358   3,122   3,138   12,147   10,978 
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,088   2,093   2,080   8,040   7,932 
Mortgage servicing 1,062   1,019   1,158   4,113   4,437 
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment (310)  (514)  1,331   (1,883)  (174)
Gains on sale of mortgage loans 376   390   409   1,477   1,611 
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities (151)  (49)  (315)  (200)  (3,697)
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 43   (67)  (83)  7   (59)
Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets (171)  148   7   4   22 
Gains (losses) on other assets 3   (14)  2   (85)  (635)
Income on bank owned life insurance 171   169   415   671   915 
Other noninterest income 718   820   691   3,114   3,190 
Total noninterest income 9,895   9,849   11,630   38,190   35,571 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE         
Salaries 16,486   16,351   15,784   66,342   65,130 
Employee benefits 3,359   3,314   2,649   13,538   11,311 
Occupancy of bank premises 2,791   2,826   2,773   10,713   10,293 
Furniture and equipment 523   737   460   2,280   2,004 
Data processing 3,571   2,791   2,998   11,766   11,169 
Marketing and customer relations 984   1,035   948   4,183   4,320 
Amortization of intangible assets 643   694   709   2,726   2,839 
Loss on extinguishment of debt    391      391    
FDIC insurance 560   561   557   2,234   2,254 
Loan collection and servicing 339   264   653   1,346   2,056 
Foreclosed assets 35   62   31   169   109 
Other noninterest expense 3,770   3,482   3,346   13,730   12,522 
Total noninterest expense 33,061   32,508   30,908   129,418   124,007 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 25,914   26,731   27,398   104,506   97,383 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 6,976   6,966   7,126   27,498   25,603 
NET INCOME$18,938  $19,765  $20,272  $77,008  $71,780 
          
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC$0.60  $0.63  $0.64  $2.44  $2.27 
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED$0.60  $0.63  $0.64  $2.44  $2.26 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 31,434,409   31,481,135   31,559,366   31,502,351   31,590,117 


 
HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
(dollars in thousands)December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks$24,423  $21,767  $29,552 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 97,846   133,366   108,140 
Cash and cash equivalents 122,269   155,133   137,692 
      
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 813,101   793,730   698,049 
Debt securities held-to-maturity 458,746   466,565   499,858 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 3,322   3,279   3,315 
Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value 2,612   2,609   2,629 
Restricted stock, at cost 4,979   4,979   5,086 
Loans held for sale 1,263   1,432   1,586 
      
Loans, before allowance for credit losses 3,456,209   3,400,029   3,466,146 
Allowance for credit losses (41,690)  (41,900)  (42,044)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 3,414,519   3,358,129   3,424,102 
      
Bank owned life insurance 24,660   24,489   23,989 
Bank premises and equipment, net 73,642   69,965   66,758 
Bank premises held for sale       317 
Foreclosed assets 1,126   1,007   367 
Goodwill 59,820   59,820   59,820 
Intangible assets, net 15,117   15,760   17,843 
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 16,944   17,254   18,827 
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,614   1,614   1,614 
Accrued interest receivable 23,779   23,575   24,770 
Other assets 33,877   35,687   46,280 
Total assets$5,071,390  $5,035,027  $5,032,902 
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing$1,049,043  $1,034,181  $1,046,405 
Interest-bearing 3,310,220   3,313,006   3,271,849 
Total deposits 4,359,263   4,347,187   4,318,254 
      
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase       28,969 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 12,301   7,271   13,231 
Subordinated notes       39,553 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,909   52,894   52,849 
Other liabilities 31,419   28,546   35,441 
Total liabilities 4,455,892   4,435,898   4,488,297 
      
Stockholders' Equity     
Common stock 329   329   328 
Surplus 298,548   297,992   297,297 
Retained earnings 367,163   354,864   316,764 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (23,018)  (27,119)  (46,765)
Treasury stock at cost (27,524)  (26,937)  (23,019)
Total stockholders’ equity 615,498   599,129   544,605 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$5,071,390  $5,035,027  $5,032,902 
SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 31,431,924   31,455,803   31,559,366 


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
(dollars in thousands)December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024
      
LOANS     
Commercial and industrial$399,760 $395,859 $428,389
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 320,434  312,192  322,316
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 937,094  931,723  899,565
Construction and land development 280,254  269,924  374,657
Multi-family 544,941  514,801  431,524
One-to-four family residential 445,463  443,215  463,968
Agricultural and farmland 275,251  280,309  293,375
Municipal, consumer, and other 253,012  252,006  252,352
Total loans$3,456,209 $3,400,029 $3,466,146


(dollars in thousands)December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024
      
DEPOSITS     
Noninterest-bearing deposits$1,049,043 $1,034,181 $1,046,405
Interest-bearing deposits:     
Interest-bearing demand 1,144,416  1,102,815  1,099,061
Money market 839,097  883,327  820,825
Savings 564,220  562,149  566,533
Time 762,487  764,715  785,430
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,310,220  3,313,006  3,271,849
Total deposits$4,359,263 $4,347,187 $4,318,254


 
HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands)Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost *
                  
ASSETS                 
Loans$3,432,308  $53,850 6.22% $3,379,637  $54,063 6.35% $3,387,541  $53,786 6.32%
Debt securities 1,249,183   8,839 2.81   1,265,683   8,779 2.75   1,208,404   7,311 2.41 
Deposits with banks 177,348   1,543 3.45   142,659   1,350 3.75   149,691   1,520 4.04 
Other 12,481   159 5.05   12,540   144 4.51   12,698   181 5.68 
Total interest-earning assets 4,871,320  $64,391 5.24%  4,800,519  $64,336 5.32%  4,758,334  $62,798 5.25%
Allowance for credit losses (41,994)      (41,711)      (40,942)    
Noninterest-earning assets 269,949       268,353       277,074     
Total assets$5,099,275      $5,027,161      $4,994,466     
                  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                 
Liabilities                 
Interest-bearing deposits:                 
Interest-bearing demand$1,129,642  $1,800 0.63% $1,113,391  $1,676 0.60% $1,088,082  $1,351 0.49%
Money market 866,762   4,614 2.11   833,812   4,638 2.21   787,768   4,444 2.24 
Savings 561,755   397 0.28   568,001   399 0.28   562,833   389 0.27 
Time 765,792   6,109 3.16   771,360   6,282 3.23   796,494   7,439 3.72 
Brokered               3,261   49 5.96 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,323,951   12,920 1.54   3,286,564   12,995 1.57   3,238,438   13,672 1.68 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase        6       31,624   179 2.26 
Borrowings 7,819   33 1.68   7,256   31 1.68   13,370   115 3.42 
Subordinated notes        32,714   387 4.69   39,543   470 4.73 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,902   895 6.70   52,887   937 7.04   52,841   961 7.23 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,384,672  $13,848 1.62%  3,379,427  $14,350 1.68%  3,375,816  $15,397 1.81%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,076,899       1,028,608       1,041,471     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 28,882       30,050       35,644     
Total liabilities 4,490,453       4,438,085       4,452,931     
Stockholders' Equity 608,822       589,076       541,535     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$5,099,275      $5,027,161      $4,994,466     
                  
Net interest income/Net interest margin(1)  $50,543 4.12%   $49,986 4.13%   $47,401 3.96%
Tax-equivalent adjustment(2)   558 0.04     552 0.05     562 0.05 
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(2) (3)		  $51,101 4.16%   $50,538 4.18%   $47,963 4.01%
Net interest rate spread(4)    3.62%     3.64%     3.44%
Net interest-earning assets(5)$1,486,648      $1,421,092      $1,382,518     
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.44       1.42       1.41     
Cost of total deposits    1.16%     1.19%     1.27%
Cost of funds    1.23      1.29      1.39 

__________________________

*Annualized measure.

(1)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4)   Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)   Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

 
HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
 Year Ended
 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands)Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost
            
ASSETS           
Loans$3,422,412  $216,821 6.34% $3,378,059  $214,863 6.36%
Debt securities 1,234,378   32,914 2.67   1,200,444   27,903 2.32 
Deposits with banks 150,323   5,502 3.66   178,436   8,272 4.64 
Other 12,554   547 4.36   12,732   662 5.20 
Total interest-earning assets 4,819,667  $255,784 5.31%  4,769,671  $251,700 5.28%
Allowance for credit losses (41,970)      (40,694)    
Noninterest-earning assets 270,852       279,106     
Total assets$5,048,549      $5,008,083     
            
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Liabilities           
Interest-bearing deposits:           
Interest-bearing demand$1,122,357  $6,498 0.58% $1,106,136  $5,499 0.50%
Money market 830,630   18,112 2.18   797,444   18,637 2.34 
Savings 567,092   1,540 0.27   584,769   1,621 0.28 
Time 775,385   25,539 3.29   757,456   28,183 3.72 
Brokered        38,286   2,107 5.50 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,295,464   51,689 1.57   3,284,091   56,047 1.71 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,514   22 0.89   30,984   594 1.92 
Borrowings 8,780   203 2.31   13,383   480 3.59 
Subordinated notes 27,869   1,326 4.76   39,514   1,879 4.75 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,879   3,649 6.90   52,819   3,850 7.29 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,387,506  $56,889 1.68%  3,420,791  $62,850 1.84%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,048,975       1,033,811     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 30,619       38,113     
Total liabilities 4,467,100       4,492,715     
Stockholders' Equity 581,449       515,368     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$5,048,549       5,008,083     
            
Net interest income/Net interest margin(1)  $198,895 4.13%   $188,850 3.96%
Tax-equivalent adjustment(2)   2,203 0.04     2,242 0.05 
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(2) (3)		  $201,098 4.17%   $191,092 4.01%
Net interest rate spread(4)    3.63%     3.44%
Net interest-earning assets(5)$1,432,161      $1,348,880     
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.42       1.39     
Cost of total deposits    1.19%     1.30%
Cost of funds    1.28      1.41 

_____________________________
(1)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3)   See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4)   Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)   Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

 
HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
      
(dollars in thousands)December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024
      
NONPERFORMING ASSETS     
Nonaccrual$7,556  $7,637  $7,652 
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing    5   4 
Total nonperforming loans 7,556   7,642   7,656 
Foreclosed assets 1,126   1,007   367 
Total nonperforming assets$8,682  $8,649  $8,023 
      
Nonperforming loans that are wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. Government$2,170  $1,760  $1,573 
      
Allowance for credit losses$41,690  $41,900  $42,044 
Loans, before allowance for credit losses 3,456,209   3,400,029   3,466,146 
      
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS     
Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses 1.21%  1.23%  1.21%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 551.75   548.64   549.45 
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 551.75   548.29   549.16 
Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses 0.22   0.22   0.22 
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses 0.22   0.22   0.22 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.17   0.17   0.16 
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for credit losses, and foreclosed assets 0.25   0.25   0.23 


 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024		  2025   2024 
          
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES         
Beginning balance$41,900  $41,659  $40,966  $42,044  $40,048 
Provision for credit losses 638   375   1,771   2,104   3,754 
Charge-offs (1,221)  (723)  (1,086)  (3,861)  (3,284)
Recoveries 373   589   393   1,403   1,526 
Ending balance$41,690  $41,900  $42,044  $41,690  $42,044 
          
Net charge-offs$848  $134  $693  $2,458  $1,758 
Average loans 3,432,308   3,379,637   3,387,541   3,422,412   3,378,059 
          
Net charge-offs to average loans * 0.10%  0.02%  0.08%  0.07%  0.05%

__________________________

*Annualized measure.

 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024		  2025  2024 
          
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES         
Loans$638 $375 $1,771  $2,104 $3,754 
Unfunded lending-related commitments 825  221  (1,046)  1,057  (723)
Total provision for credit losses$1,463 $596 $725  $3,161 $3,031 


 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets
 
  Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands) December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024		  2025   2024 
           
Net income $18,938  $19,765  $20,272  $77,008  $71,780 
Less: adjustments          
Acquisition expenses  (999)        (999)   
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (391)     (391)   
Gains (losses) on closed branch premises     (7)     2   (635)
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities  (151)  (49)  (315)  (200)  (3,697)
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment  (310)  (514)  1,331   (1,883)  (174)
Total adjustments  (1,460)  (961)  1,016   (3,471)  (4,506)
Tax effect of adjustments(1)  259   274   (290)  832   1,284 
Total adjustments after tax effect  (1,201)  (687)  726   (2,639)  (3,222)
Adjusted net income $20,139  $20,452  $19,546  $79,647  $75,002 
           
Average assets $5,099,275  $5,027,161  $4,994,466  $5,048,549  $5,008,083 
           
Return on average assets *  1.47%  1.56%  1.61%  1.53%  1.43%
Adjusted return on average assets *  1.57   1.61   1.56   1.58   1.50 

__________________________

*Annualized measure.

(1)   Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%, and excludes non-deductible acquisition expenses.

 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Earnings Per Share — Basic and Diluted
 
  Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024		  2025  2024
           
Numerator:          
Net income $18,938 $19,765 $20,272 $77,008 $71,780
           
Adjusted net income $20,139 $20,452 $19,546 $79,647 $75,002
           
Denominator:          
Weighted average common shares outstanding  31,434,409  31,481,135  31,559,366  31,502,351  31,590,117
Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units  124,596  106,800  143,498  108,953  122,363
Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares  31,559,005  31,587,935  31,702,864  31,611,304  31,712,480
           
Earnings per share - basic $0.60 $0.63 $0.64 $2.44 $2.27
Earnings per share - diluted $0.60 $0.63 $0.64 $2.44 $2.26
           
Adjusted earnings per share - basic $0.64 $0.65 $0.62 $2.53 $2.37
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $0.64 $0.65 $0.62 $2.52 $2.37


 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries),
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue, and Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)
 
  Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands) December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024		  2025   2024 
           
Net interest income $50,543  $49,986  $47,401  $198,895  $188,850 
Noninterest income  9,895   9,849   11,630   38,190   35,571 
Noninterest expense  (33,061)  (32,508)  (30,908)  (129,418)  (124,007)
Pre-provision net revenue  27,377   27,327   28,123   107,667   100,414 
Less: adjustments          
Acquisition expenses  (999)        (999)   
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (391)     (391)   
Gains (losses) on closed branch premises     (7)     2   (635)
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities  (151)  (49)  (315)  (200)  (3,697)
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment  (310)  (514)  1,331   (1,883)  (174)
Total adjustments  (1,460)  (961)  1,016   (3,471)  (4,506)
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue $28,837  $28,288  $27,107  $111,138  $104,920 
           
Pre-provision net revenue $27,377  $27,327  $28,123  $107,667  $100,414 
Less: net charge-offs  848   134   693   2,458   1,758 
Pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs $26,529  $27,193  $27,430  $105,209  $98,656 
           
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue $28,837  $28,288  $27,107  $111,138  $104,920 
Less: net charge-offs  848   134   693   2,458   1,758 
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs $27,989  $28,154  $26,414  $108,680  $103,162 


 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Net Interest Income (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Net Interest Margin (Tax-equivalent Basis)
 
  Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands) December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024		  2025   2024 
           
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)          
Net interest income $50,543  $49,986  $47,401  $198,895  $188,850 
Tax-equivalent adjustment(1)  558   552   562   2,203   2,242 
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)(1) $51,101  $50,538  $47,963  $201,098  $191,092 
           
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)          
Net interest margin *  4.12%  4.13%  3.96%  4.13%  3.96%
Tax-equivalent adjustment *(1)  0.04   0.05   0.05   0.04   0.05 
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) *(1)  4.16%  4.18%  4.01%  4.17%  4.01%
           
Average interest-earning assets $4,871,320  $4,800,519  $4,758,334  $4,819,667  $4,769,671 

__________________________

*Annualized measure.

(1)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis)
 
  Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands) December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024		  2025   2024 
           
Total noninterest expense $33,061  $32,508  $30,908  $129,418  $124,007 
Less: amortization of intangible assets  643   694   709   2,726   2,839 
Noninterest expense excluding amortization of intangible assets  32,418   31,814   30,199   126,692   121,168 
Less: adjustments to noninterest expense          
Acquisition expenses  999         999    
Loss on extinguishment of debt     391      391    
Total adjustments to noninterest expense  999   391      1,390    
Adjusted noninterest expense $31,419  $31,423  $30,199  $125,302  $121,168 
           
Net interest income $50,543  $49,986  $47,401  $198,895  $188,850 
Total noninterest income  9,895   9,849   11,630   38,190   35,571 
Operating revenue  60,438   59,835   59,031   237,085   224,421 
Tax-equivalent adjustment(1)  558   552   562   2,203   2,242 
Operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis)(1)  60,996   60,387   59,593   239,288   226,663 
Less: adjustments to noninterest income          
Gains (losses) on closed branch premises     (7)     2   (635)
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities  (151)  (49)  (315)  (200)  (3,697)
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment  (310)  (514)  1,331   (1,883)  (174)
Total adjustments to noninterest income  (461)  (570)  1,016   (2,081)  (4,506)
Adjusted operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis)(1) $61,457  $60,957  $58,577  $241,369  $231,169 
           
Efficiency ratio  53.64%  53.17%  51.16%  53.44%  53.99%
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)(1)  53.15   52.68   50.68   52.95   53.46 
Adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)(1)  51.12   51.55   51.55   51.91   52.42 


(1)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024
       
Tangible Common Equity      
Total stockholders' equity $615,498  $599,129  $544,605 
Less: Goodwill  59,820   59,820   59,820 
Less: Intangible assets, net  15,117   15,760   17,843 
Tangible common equity $540,561  $523,549  $466,942 
       
Tangible Assets      
Total assets $5,071,390  $5,035,027  $5,032,902 
Less: Goodwill  59,820   59,820   59,820 
Less: Intangible assets, net  15,117   15,760   17,843 
Tangible assets $4,996,453  $4,959,447  $4,955,239 
       
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  12.14%  11.90%  10.82%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  10.82   10.56   9.42 
       
Shares of common stock outstanding  31,431,924   31,455,803   31,559,366 
       
Book value per share $19.58  $19.05  $17.26 
Tangible book value per share  17.20   16.64   14.80 


 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,
Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
 
  Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands) December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024		  2025   2024 
           
Average Tangible Common Equity          
Total stockholders' equity $608,822  $589,076  $541,535  $581,449  $515,368 
Less: Goodwill  59,820   59,820   59,820   59,820   59,820 
Less: Intangible assets, net  15,419   16,095   18,170   16,437   19,247 
Average tangible common equity $533,583  $513,161  $463,545  $505,192  $436,301 
           
Net income $18,938  $19,765  $20,272  $77,008  $71,780 
Adjusted net income  20,139   20,452   19,546   79,647   75,002 
           
Return on average stockholders' equity *  12.34%  13.31%  14.89%  13.24%  13.93%
Return on average tangible common equity *  14.08   15.28   17.40   15.24   16.45 
           
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *  13.12%  13.77%  14.36%  13.70%  14.55%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *  14.97   15.81   16.77   15.77   17.19 

__________________________

*Annualized measure.


