Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Report 2026: Revenues to Surpass $48.4 Billion by 2031

Key market opportunities include the urgent need for operational efficiency, reduction of inventory shrinkage, and compliance adherence. IoT and RFID technologies drive demand, enhanced by omnichannel retail expansion.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market is projected to expand from USD 21.15 Billion in 2025 to USD 48.44 Billion by 2031, achieving a CAGR of 14.81%. The integration of IoT and RFID technologies for real-time tracking serves as a major growth driver, revolutionizing how organizations monitor assets within complex logistics networks.

In contrast to passive tracking, these advanced solutions facilitate automated data capture and detailed visibility, enabling businesses to locate items with high precision and reduced manual effort. This technological evolution is evidenced by the rising demand for connected tags; according to the RAIN Alliance's February 2025 report on global markets, 52.8 billion RAIN RFID tag chips were shipped worldwide in 2024, marking a 17% year-over-year increase. Such extensive deployment highlights the industry's shift toward digitized inventory systems designed to streamline workflows and prevent loss.

Concurrently, the growth of omnichannel retail and e-commerce is compelling enterprises to update their inventory strategies to accommodate fragmented fulfillment channels. With consumers expecting flexible purchasing options, retailers must ensure absolute inventory accuracy to support services like buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS) without risking overstocking or stockouts. According to Zebra Technologies' November 2024 '17th Annual Global Shopper Study,' 78% of shoppers now favor a hybrid model mixing in-store and online channels, requiring seamless asset synchronization. Despite these improvements, operational gaps remain; GS1 US reported in 2025 that nearly 43% of supply chain professionals continue to struggle with full supply chain visibility, emphasizing the persistent need for robust management solutions.

Market Challenges

The substantial costs associated with initial deployment and the technical intricacies of integrating asset tracking systems with legacy infrastructure act as major obstacles to the growth of the Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market. For many prospective adopters, especially small to medium-sized enterprises, the required capital expenditure for software licenses, hardware, and system configuration exceeds the immediate operational advantages. This financial hurdle is often exacerbated by the rigidity of outdated supply chain architectures, which are difficult to connect with modern tracking tools, leading organizations to delay critical upgrades out of fear that implementation will disrupt operations and increase the total cost of ownership.

These economic and structural challenges are further intensified by a severe shortage of specialized technical expertise needed to manage complex integrations. Companies frequently encounter difficulties in finding internal talent capable of connecting new digital solutions with existing operational frameworks. According to the 2025 MHI Annual Industry Report, 83% of supply chain and manufacturing professionals identified the persistent workforce and talent shortage as a critical operational challenge. This lack of skilled human capital directly hinders organizations from overcoming deployment difficulties, thereby slowing the widespread adoption of advanced inventory management solutions.

Market Trends

The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence for Predictive Demand Forecasting is transforming the market from reactive monitoring to proactive inventory optimization. Advanced algorithms are now capable of analyzing extensive datasets - including seasonal market fluctuations and historical sales velocity - to accurately anticipate stock needs, thereby reducing the risks of unexpected shortages and overstocking. This shift toward data-driven, intelligent decision-making is accelerating among supply chain leaders aiming to leverage their digital infrastructure; according to the '2025 MHI Annual Industry Report' from March 2025, while only 28% of professionals currently use AI, adoption is expected to rise to 82% within five years, indicating an aggressive move toward predictive capabilities.

At the same time, the deployment of Autonomous Mobile Robots for Automated Inventory Scanning is revolutionizing warehouse operations by removing error-prone manual counting tasks. Equipped with computer vision and RFID readers, these robotic systems autonomously navigate facilities to verify location data and stock levels in real-time without human assistance. This scalable technology addresses labor shortages while ensuring consistent inventory accuracy in large distribution centers. According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) 'World Robotics 2025: Service Robots' report from October 2025, sales of professional service robots for logistics and transportation reached 102,900 units in 2024, a 14% increase as enterprises hasten their investment in automated fulfillment technologies.

Key Players Profiled in the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market:

  • Zebra Technologies Corporation
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • SATO Holdings Corporation
  • Impinj, Inc.
  • Smartrac N.V.
  • Avery Dennison Corporation
  • Toshiba TEC Corporation
  • JADAK, Inc.
  • Trimble Inc.
  • Oracle Corporation

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market, by Component:

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Service

Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market, by Product:

  • Consulting & Training
  • Implementation & Integration
  • Operation & Maintenance

Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market, by Application:

  • IT Asset Tracking
  • Equipment Tracking
  • Facility Management
  • Warehouse Management
  • Others

Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market, by Industry:

  • Retail
  • BFSI
  • IT & Telecom
  • Healthcare
  • Others

Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market, by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages181
Forecast Period2025-2031
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$21.15 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031$48.44 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate14.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nmyxhg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Asset Tracking
                            
                            
                                Inventory
                            
                            
                                Inventory Management
                            
                            
                                Supply Chain Management 
                            
                            
                                Supply Chain Visibility
                            
                            
                                Warehouse Management
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading