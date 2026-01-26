Footwear Market Set to Reach USD 449.95 Billion by 2031 Amid Rising Athleisure Demand

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Footwear - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global footwear market is poised for significant growth, evolving from a valuation of USD 370.36 billion in 2025 to an estimated USD 449.95 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period (2026-2031). Key trends driving this expansion include the athleisure boom, sustainability mandates, and the emergence of direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands. As consumer preferences shift towards versatile apparel, there is a rising demand for products that offer both comfort and style, prompting brands to innovate with sustainable materials and forge direct customer connections to enhance brand loyalty.

Asia-Pacific remains a pivotal player both in production and consumption. The region's strategies are increasingly influenced by regulatory developments like the EU's Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), aiming to enhance product sustainability. Market consolidation through mergers and acquisitions is intensifying competition, while fluctuating raw material costs squeeze profit margins. However, the rise of e-commerce and social media engagement is unlocking new revenue streams, fostering innovation and growth.

Trends in the Footwear Market

Athleisure Demand and Innovation

Athleisure continues to merge athletic and casual styles, driving sales globally as brands like Adidas see a 17% increase in 2024. Innovative materials, such as lightweight foams, are seamlessly blending gym and office wear, challenging traditional fashion brands to develop sporty collections. This trend compels retailers to adjust offerings to accommodate the versatility and performance demanded by modern consumers.

Influencer Collaborations and Social Commerce

The role of influencers in promoting footwear through social commerce is paramount. Genuine partnerships are fostering deeper engagement especially with Gen Z, allowing brands to reach their audience credibly and cost-effectively. Traditional players are enhancing in-house content strategies and exploring live-stream shopping to stay competitive in the dynamic digital landscape.

Challenges of Counterfeit Goods

Counterfeit footwear, valued at USD 467 billion globally, threatens the industry's ecosystem, complicating supply chain transparency and enforcement. Costs associated with protecting intellectual property are escalating, impacting profitability and innovation. Companies like Birkenstock are engaging in legal and monitoring measures to safeguard their brand integrity.

Footwear Market Segments

Non-athletic footwear led the market in 2025, capturing 57.23% of sales. The integration of advanced technologies in casual footwear is blurring lines with athletic categories. Meanwhile, athletic footwear is projected to outpace growth with a 4.67% CAGR, driven by ongoing innovations and consumer interest in wellness and adventure activities.

Women's footwear dominates the market, contributing USD 180.51 billion in 2025. Its wide array of styles caters to varied occasions, enhanced by features like breathable fabrics. Children's footwear is also on a growth trajectory with a projected 4.55% CAGR, benefiting from rising awareness of foot development and sports participation.

Geographical Insights

North America is the largest market, covering 31.26% of global demand, focusing on sustainable and tech-integrated products. Supply chain diversification is crucial due to tariff and labor cost pressures. South America exhibits the fastest growth at a 4.83% CAGR, driven by urbanization and retail expansion, although macroeconomic factors pose challenges to premium segments.

Asia-Pacific remains the manufacturing hub with a focus on efficient production cycles. Significant investments in regions like Tamil Nadu bolster its strategic importance. Europe leads in sustainability initiatives through regulatory frameworks, with companies pioneering eco-friendly leather alternatives.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Nike, Inc.

Adidas AG

Puma SE

VF Corporation

Skechers USA, Inc.

ASICS Corporation

Under Armour, Inc.

New Balance Athletics, Inc.

Deckers Outdoor Corp.

Anta Sports Products Ltd.

Li-Ning Company Ltd.

ABC Mart

Kering SA (Gucci)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc.

Fila Holdings Corp.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (Louis Vuitton)

Brooks Sports, Inc.

Bata India

Columbia Sportswear Company

Crocs Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kga5p2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment