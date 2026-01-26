Supply Chain Management Software Market Outlook 2026-2031 with Insights on Shares and Developments Since 2021

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supply Chain Management Software Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Supply Chain Management Software Market is projected to expand from USD 27.17 Billion in 2025 to USD 53.57 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 11.98%. The integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is fundamentally reshaping the Global Supply Chain Management Software Market by shifting operations from reactive to predictive models.

Organizations are increasingly utilizing these technologies to process massive datasets, enabling precise demand forecasting and automated decision-making. The ability to anticipate disruptions and optimize inventory levels before issues occur is becoming a standard requirement for survival in complex networks. This commitment to advanced capabilities is highlighted by the '2024 MHI Annual Industry Report' from March 2024, which notes that 84 percent of supply chain leaders plan to adopt artificial intelligence technologies within the next five years, signaling a rapid move toward autonomous digital ecosystems where software acts as the logistics central nervous system.

The accelerating need for real-time supply chain visibility further drives market growth as companies strive to navigate an increasingly volatile global landscape. Modern software solutions now offer end-to-end transparency, allowing stakeholders to dynamically monitor shipments and proactively manage risks related to geopolitical delays or logistics bottlenecks. This granular oversight is essential for maintaining service levels and meeting rising customer expectations for transparency. According to Tive's 'The State of Visibility 2024' survey from February 2024, 75 percent of respondents view real-time visibility as a top priority in their digital transformation efforts. Accordingly, capital allocation is shifting toward these technologies; Descartes Systems Group reported in 2024 that 40 percent of shippers and logistics service providers plan to invest in transportation technology to prepare for industry changes.

Market Challenges

The difficulty of integrating advanced digital tools with entrenched legacy systems acts as a major decelerator for the Global Supply Chain Management Software Market. As organizations attempt to modernize their logistics networks, they frequently encounter severe technical friction when synchronizing new applications with fragmented, decades-old infrastructure. This interoperability deficit results in data silos that obscure the real-time visibility necessary for modern operations, directly negating the core value proposition of investing in new software. Consequently, potential buyers often postpone or cancel procurement initiatives due to the high risks associated with data migration failures and the extended timelines required to achieve system cohesion, which directly reduces market adoption rates.

This technical hurdle is further compounded by a critical shortage of the skilled professionals needed to execute these complex system synchronizations. Bridging disparate digital environments requires specialized technical expertise that is currently difficult to secure, leaving many companies unable to proceed with necessary upgrades. According to MHI, in 2025, 83 percent of manufacturing and supply chain professionals identified the ongoing workforce and talent shortage as a challenge for their operations. This widespread lack of available talent limits the capacity of organizations to navigate integration complexities, thereby stalling the implementation of modern solutions and hampering the overall growth of the market.

Market Trends

The incorporation of ESG and Carbon Accounting Modules is emerging as a vital functionality within the market as organizations face increasing pressure to minimize their environmental footprint. Modern supply chain platforms are increasingly embedding specialized tools that calculate Scope 3 emissions and track ethical sourcing standards directly within operational workflows, shifting sustainability from a retrospective reporting activity to a core planning parameter. This strategic prioritization is evident in capital allocation trends, as companies actively seek software that supports regulatory compliance and green logistics. According to Blue Yonder's '2024 Supply Chain Executive Survey' from May 2024, 48 percent of global organizations identify sustainability as their key area of investment, surpassing other technological initiatives, prompting vendors to rapidly enhance their suites with carbon footprint calculators and circular economy capabilities.

Simultaneously, the migration to Cloud-Native and Microservices-Based Architectures is fundamentally changing how supply chain systems are deployed and maintained, addressing the industry's need for agility and scalability. To overcome the rigidity of monolithic legacy applications, enterprises are transitioning toward modular, API-first environments that allow for rapid scaling and seamless integration of third-party functionalities. This architectural shift enables businesses to update specific components of their logistics network without disrupting the entire ecosystem, effectively resolving the interoperability issues that have historically plagued the sector. The momentum toward these flexible infrastructures is strong; the '2024 MHI Annual Industry Report' from March 2024 predicts that the adoption of cloud computing and storage technologies will reach 82 percent over the next five years, ensuring software infrastructure remains agile enough for future innovations.

