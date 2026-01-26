Green Hydrogen Electrolyzers Drive Demand for Ultrapure Water Solutions

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrodeionization (EDI) Technology - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Electrodeionization (EDI) Technology Market is poised to see substantial growth, with its valuation set to expand from USD 0.96 billion in 2026 to USD 1.31 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 6.42% over the forecast period of 2026-2031. The surge in demand centers on the chemical-free production of ultrapure water, essential across high-pressure boilers, semiconductor fabrication, and biopharmaceutical processes. EDI's continuous regeneration capabilities eliminate hazardous regenerants and minimize downtime, thus enhancing the total cost of ownership in comparison to mixed-bed ion exchange systems. The rise of green-hydrogen projects, stricter PFAS discharge limits, and the increased value of uninterrupted bioprocess operations drive this momentum further. Key differentiators include innovations in spiral-wound module design, hybrid membrane-resin technologies, and turnkey skid packages to reduce skilled labor during commissioning.

Global Electrodeionization Market Trends

Green-Hydrogen Electrolyzer Demand

To produce 1 kg of green hydrogen, 9-10 liters of ultrapure water are necessary, with electrodeionization now a preferred polishing method to attain critical resistivity targets for prolonged membrane electrode durability. Projects like the Helios complex have integrated desalination with EDI to safeguard significant electrolyzer investments, utilizing compact spiral-wound stacks on modular hydrogen skids that deliver recovery rates of 90% or higher while minimizing physical and logistical footprints.

Continuous Bioprocessing in Cell- and Gene-Therapy Facilities

The transition to continuous manufacturing relies on unbroken streams of high-purity utilities. EDI's ability to electrically regenerate itself precludes the need for resin changeouts, maintaining 24/7 bioreactor operation and ensuring compliance with USP and EP water standards. Its minimal weak-base leakage protects sensitive cell-culture media, beneficial for single-use facility expansions.

Emergence of Membrane Capacitive Deionization (MCDI)

MCDI promises reduced energy demands and higher internal recovery rates compared to RO-EDI hybrids, establishing itself as a cost-effective alternative for feeds with moderate salinity. Advancements in carbon-nanotube electrodes further decrease lifecycle costs, appealing to sustainability-driven sectors.

Industry Dynamics

Additional market dynamics analyzed include:

Modular EDI skids for micro-data centers

PFAS discharge regulations promoting chemical-free solutions

Skilled-labor shortages impacting high-pressure EDI commissioning

Segment Analysis

By 2025, plate-and-frame designs held 61.26% of the market share, thanks to their enduring presence and simple maintenance. However, spiral-wound configurations are rapidly gaining traction with a 6.63% CAGR due to their compact form factor, favoring tight-space applications like semiconductor fabs and mobile hydrogen setups. Energy usage per cubic meter is decreasing as suppliers enhance channel hydraulics and current density, with innovative designs merging geometric features to redefine cost efficiencies, thus enhancing the market's scale among mid-tier industrial users.

Geographical Insights

Leading the market, Asia-Pacific accounted for 41.24% of EDI revenue in 2025, expected to grow at a 7.71% CAGR through 2031. Rapid technological adoption is driven by semiconductor hubs in China, Taiwan, and South Korea establishing new fab lines demanding ultrapure water standards. Concurrent developments in coal processing and biomass power reinforce uptake. Managing gigawatt green-hydrogen electrolysis, countries like Australia, Japan, and India continue boosting EDI module visibility. On the contrary, North America, while mature, offers ample prospects, particularly in replacing mixed-bed polishers to meet updated PFAS contamination limits and biopharmaceutical investments in consistent EDI frameworks for process validation. European incentives for renewable energy installations foster EDI's role in pilot plants for clean energy projects. Meanwhile, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa, albeit smaller, are seeing expanded adoption through industries like pulp and paper, desalination, and petrochemicals striving for superior water quality.

Key Companies Mentioned:

Applied Membranes Inc.

Aqua Filsep Water Treatment Pvt. Ltd.

Aquatech International LLC

BWT Holding GmbH

Deionx

DuPont

EUROWATER

General Electric Company

Lenntech B.V.

MEGA AS

Newterra

Pure Water Group

SnowPure LLC

Veolia

Xylem

