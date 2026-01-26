Maple Gold Announces $12 Million Brokered Life Offering and a Concurrent $4 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX-V: MGM) (OTCQX: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G0) ("Maple" or the "Company") announces today that it has entered into an agreement pursuant to which Canaccord Genuity Corp. has agreed to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner, for and on behalf of a syndicate of agents (the "Agents"), in connection with a best efforts private placement of up to 3,525,000 flow-through shares of the Company (each, a "FT Share") at a price of $3.40 per FT Share (the "Issue Price"), for gross proceeds of up to $11,985,000 (the "LIFE Offering").

In addition to the LIFE Offering, the Company announces its intention to complete a concurrent non-brokered private placement offering for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $4,015,085 (the "Concurrent Private Placement", and together with the LIFE Offering, the "Offering") consisting of up to 1,070,960 FT Shares at the Issue Price and up to 152,580 non-flow-through shares of the Company (each, a "NFT Share") at a price of $2.45 per NFT Share.

Strategic investor Michael Gentile has indicated that he intends to participate in the Offering to maintain his approximate 8.4% partially diluted interest.

The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Shares, pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"), to incur (or be deemed to incur) eligible “Canadian exploration expenses” that qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures” (as both terms are defined in the Tax Act) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company’s projects in Canada as more fully described in the offering document, on or before December 31, 2027, and to renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares effective December 31, 2026. In the event the Company is unable to renounce Qualifying Expenditures effective on or prior to December 31, 2026 for each FT Share purchased in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Shares or the Qualifying Expenditures are otherwise reduced by the Canada Revenue Agency, the Company will indemnify each subscriber of the FT Shares for any additional taxes payable by such subscriber as a result of the Company’s failure to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures or as a result of the reduction as agreed. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of NFT Shares under the Concurrent Private Placement for general and administrative expenses and unallocated working capital purposes over a period of 12 months following closing of the Offering.

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 17, 2026, or such other date as the Company and the Agents, in respect of the LIFE Offering, may agree and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the LIFE Offering will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 as amended and supplemented by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The securities issued to Canadian resident subscribers in the LIFE Offering will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with NI 45-106, the Concurrent Private Placement will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in the provinces of Canada and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to relevant prospectus or registration exemptions other than the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption in accordance with applicable securities laws. The securities issued to Canadian resident subscribers in the Concurrent Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.maplegoldmines.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available. “United States” and “U.S. person” have the meaning ascribed to them in Regulation S under the 1933 Act.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian advanced exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, district-scale Douay/Joutel Gold Project located in Québec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Douay/Joutel benefits from exceptional infrastructure access and boasts ~481 square kilometers of highly prospective ground including an established gold mineral resource at Douay with significant expansion potential as well as the past-producing Telbel and Eagle West mines at Joutel. In addition, the Company holds an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Eagle Mine Property, a key part of the historical Joutel Mining Complex.

Maple Gold's property package also hosts a significant number of regional exploration targets along a 55-km strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the property ripe for new gold and VMS discoveries. The Company is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow mineral resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

Forward Looking Statements and Cautionary Notes:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively referred to as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation in Canada. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “aims,” “potential,” “goal,” “objective,”, “strategy”, “prospective,” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “can,” “could” or “should” occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Offering (including the tax treatment of the FT Shares, use of proceeds of the Offering and the participation of certain insiders in the Offering), resource expansion and discovery potential across the Company’s gold projects, and its intention to pursue such potential, and the Company’s exploration work and results from current and future work programs. Although the Company believes that forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, as forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management’s best estimate of future events on the date the statements are made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, actual events or results could differ materially from the Company’s expectations and projections, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of additional risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this news release, please refer to the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca or the Company’s website at www.maplegoldmines.com. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and/or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any intention to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.