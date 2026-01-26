Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Report 2026: Outlook to 2031 with Shares and Development Insights Since 2021 - Featuring Starship Technologies, Drone Delivery Canada, Flytrex and More

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market is projected to expand from USD 1.53 Billion in 2025 to USD 5.18 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 22.54%. The surging volume of global e-commerce and online retail acts as the primary engine driving the autonomous last mile delivery market.

As consumers increasingly pivot toward digital platforms for essential items and demand immediate delivery, logistics networks face immense pressure to implement scalable autonomous solutions capable of managing high parcel throughput efficiently. This demand-oriented growth is evident in the milestones reached by major industry participants; for instance, Forbes reported in October 2025 that Starship Technologies - operating a fleet of 2,700 robots - surpassed 9 million autonomous deliveries worldwide, underscoring the vital function of robotic fleets in supporting the fast-growing online retail and food delivery industries.

Concurrently, the establishment of supportive regulatory frameworks for autonomous mobility is effectively removing hurdles to commercial scalability. Governments are advancing from experimental pilot schemes to enacting comprehensive legislation that harmonizes safety protocols and operational permits, thereby allowing businesses to broaden their operational footprints. A notable regulatory advancement occurred in the drone logistics space, as highlighted by China Daily in April 2025, when Meituan received the nation's first operating license for nationwide low-altitude logistics. This transition toward a supportive legal landscape is hastening market adoption, evidenced by The Robot Report's 2025 data showing Zipline completed 1.45 million commercial deliveries, proving the increasing feasibility of regulated autonomous networks.

Market Challenges

Regulatory inconsistency remains a primary barrier to the growth of the Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, fundamentally hindering the standardization needed for logistics scalability. Rather than operating under a unified framework, providers encounter a fragmented array of local, state, and national regulations where safety standards and operational rights differ significantly across jurisdictions. This legislative disparity compels companies to tailor fleet configurations and software settings for specific municipalities, effectively eroding the economies of scale required for profitable mass deployment. As a result, the exorbitant costs associated with compliance and the risks of legal violations discourage investment in multi-regional or cross-border networks.

This legislative friction suppresses an industry that is otherwise technologically prepared for widespread adoption. The MHI Annual Industry Report noted in 2024 that the uptake of autonomous vehicles and drones is expected to hit 76% within five years, signaling a vast industrial demand currently constrained by these governance obstacles. Since resources for compliance are consumed by navigating conflicting regulations rather than extending service territories, the commercial implementation of these delivery systems trails significantly behind their technological capabilities, leaving a considerable portion of market demand unmet.

Market Trends

Strategic pilot partnerships between major retailers and robotics companies are evolving from experimental stages into aggressive commercial expansion, increasing market density in urban areas. Large retail groups are increasingly embedding autonomous systems directly into their supply chains to provide rapid, contactless fulfillment across wider regions, confirming the operational feasibility of the technology. This trend is illustrated by significant expansion efforts where retailers utilize established robotics networks to overcome traditional logistics delays; according to IoT World Today in June 2025, Walmart dramatically scaled its operations by expanding drone delivery to over 100 additional stores across several states, marking a decisive shift toward standardized national coverage.

Simultaneously, the adoption of Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) subscription models is transforming the market's financial structure by reducing entry barriers for logistics providers. This approach enables organizations to deploy autonomous fleets using operational expenditure instead of heavy upfront capital investment, granting them the flexibility to adjust robot capacity dynamically based on shifting delivery volumes. Consequently, this model is hastening automation adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises that were previously excluded by cost. The International Federation of Robotics reported in its 'World Robotics 2025 Service Robots' publication that the RaaS model within the transportation and logistics sector saw a 42% year-over-year growth rate in 2024, emphasizing the rapid shift toward flexible consumption strategies.

Key Players Profiled in the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market:

Starship Technologies

Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Flytrex Inc.

Amazon, Inc.

Kiwibot

Nuro, Inc.

United Parcel Service

Wing Aviation LLC

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Matternet, Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, by Platform:

Aerial Delivery Drones (Cargo Drone, Delivery Drone)

Ground Delivery Drones (Delivery Bots, Autonomous/Self-Driving Vans & Trucks)

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, by Application:

Logistics & Transportation

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Retail & Food

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, by Payload Weight:

Less than 5 Kilograms

5-10 Kilograms

More than 10 Kilograms

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $5.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.5% Regions Covered Global

