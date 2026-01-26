North America Leads the Sterilization Equipment Market with 39.13% Revenue in 2025 as Global Market Size Set to Surpass USD 14.72B by 2031 says a 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, India, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to Mordor Intelligence, the sterilization equipment market size is valued at USD 10.31 billion in 2026, and is projected to surpass USD 14.72 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.39% during the forecast period (2026-2031). Market growth is supported by increasing demand from healthcare providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and medical device companies worldwide. The market is expanding as organizations invest in advanced sterilization technologies to reduce healthcare-associated infections, ensure patient safety, and comply with evolving regulatory requirements.

The sterilization equipment market is being shaped by the growing volume of surgical procedures, rising use of reusable medical instruments, and heightened awareness of infection control practices. Healthcare facilities are increasingly adopting modern sterilization solutions to improve workflow efficiency and maintain high standards of hygiene. In parallel, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers are investing in validated sterilization systems to support sterile production environments and product quality assurance.

Sterilization Equipment Market Regional Share Analysis

North America represents a leading share of the sterilization equipment industry, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong regulatory oversight, and widespread adoption of infection prevention technologies. The region continues to invest in technologically advanced sterilization systems across hospitals and life science facilities.

Europe holds a significant sterilization equipment market share, supported by well-established healthcare systems, increasing surgical volumes, and strict compliance standards for medical device and pharmaceutical sterilization.

Sterilization Equipment Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Focus on Infection Prevention and Patient Safety

Healthcare organizations are increasingly prioritizing infection prevention strategies, driving demand for reliable and efficient sterilization equipment across clinical and laboratory settings.

Rising Adoption in Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Manufacturing

Sterilization equipment adoption is expanding in pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing facilities, where validated sterilization processes are essential to meet quality and regulatory requirements.

Sterilization Equipment Industry Segmentation Overview

By Equipment

High-temperature Sterilization

Wet/Steam Sterilization

Dry Heat Sterilization

Low-temperature Sterilization

Ethylene Oxide (ETO)

Hydrogen Peroxide Plasma

Ozone







Other Low-temperature Methods

Filtration Sterilization

Ionizing Radiation Sterilization

E-beam

Gamma

Other Ionizing Technologies

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Manufacturers

Research & Academic Institutes

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/sterilization-equipment-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Sterilization Equipment Market Competitive Outlook

The sterilization equipment industry features a mix of global medical technology providers and specialized sterilization solution manufacturers. Market participants are focusing on product innovation, portfolio expansion, and strategic collaborations to address evolving infection control and compliance needs across healthcare and life science sectors.

Getinge AB

STERIS PLC

Fortive Corp. (Advanced Sterilization Products)

Solventum Corporation

Metall Zug (Belimed)







