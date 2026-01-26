Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Organic Fertilizer - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The GCC organic fertilizer market, initially valued at USD 452.1 million in 2025, is projected to reach USD 721.53 million by 2031. This growth, at a CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period (2026-2031), is driven by initiatives surrounding food security, water conservation, and carbon credits.

As the global agriculture sector pivots toward sustainability and environmental stewardship, this authoritative report delivers the detailed insights needed to navigate the rapidly evolving organic fertilizer landscape in the Middle East. It presents a robust analysis of market dynamics, competitive positioning, and emerging opportunities that are transforming how crops are nourished across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia, through its Green Initiative, has committed USD 186 billion for programs that promote soil-enhancing products. Similarly, the UAE's Cabinet Resolution No. 67 of 2024 offers financial incentives for converting organic waste through carbon credits. In Qatar, precision agriculture and Oman's development of green ammonia are expanding local material availability, mitigating supply chain risks. These efforts have made organic certification a requirement for retailers and hospitality companies, promoting bio-fertilizer adoption for improved nutrient efficiency.

Key Market Highlights:

Market Size & Growth: The GCC organic fertilizer market is valued at USD 452.1 million in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 721.5 million by 2031 , registering a CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period.

The GCC organic fertilizer market is valued at and is projected to expand to , registering a during the forecast period. Driver of Adoption: Government organic-farming subsidy programs and sustainability policies are catalyzing adoption across sectors.

Government organic-farming subsidy programs and sustainability policies are catalyzing adoption across sectors. Consumer Trends: Heightened demand for certified organic produce is pushing growers to adopt bio-fertilizer solutions.

Heightened demand for certified organic produce is pushing growers to adopt bio-fertilizer solutions. Climate & Logistics: Extreme GCC climatic conditions present unique challenges,especially for liquid bio-fertilizer storage—impacting distribution strategies.

Extreme GCC climatic conditions present unique challenges,especially for liquid bio-fertilizer storage—impacting distribution strategies. Segmentation Insights: Organic residues command the largest share, while bio-fertilizers show the fastest growth trajectory, reflecting innovation and diversification in soil-enhancement products.

Why This Report Is a Must-Have for Industry Professionals:

• Strategic Forecasting: Understand near- and mid-term market trajectories with detailed quantitative forecasts through 2031.

• Comprehensive Competitive Coverage: Profiles of key players including RNZ Agrotech Industries Ltd., Emirates Bio Fertilizer Factory (EBFF), and Dhofar Organics LLC, enable benchmarking and partnership opportunities.

• In-Depth Segment Analysis: Gain clarity on product types, application categories, and geographical demand patterns across GCC markets.

• Policy & Regulatory Insights: Navigate subsidy frameworks and sustainability regulations shaping market uptake.

• Actionable Market Intelligence: Ideal for agribusiness executives, investors, policy advisors, and supply chain planners seeking competitive advantage in organic soil inputs.

List of companies covered in this report:

RNZ Agrotech Industries Ltd. (RNZ Group)

Emirates Bio Fertilizer Factory (EBFF)

Al-Akhawain (Al-Akhawain Holding)

Al Yahar Organic Fertilizers Factory

uTerra Middle East Agro Industries LLC.(UniPax Investment Group)

Debbane Agri (Debbane Saikali Group)

Desert Oasis Fertilizers Packaging LLC (Desert Group)

Union Chemicals Co. LLC

Sikri Farms Innovation Private Limited

Tadweer Food Recycling Company

Dhofar Organics LLC

Oman Agri-Fertilizer Co. LLC

Dafe Afate Alborz Behsam Company

