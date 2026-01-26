Comparator Drug Sourcing Global Market Review 2021-2025 and Forecast 2026-2031 Featuring Clinigen, BAP Pharma Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Laboratory Corporation of America, Catalent and More

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Comparator Drug Sourcing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Comparator Drug Sourcing Market is projected to expand from USD 1.56 Billion in 2025 to USD 2.21 Billion by 2031, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.98%. The escalating volume of global clinical trials serves as a fundamental catalyst for the comparator drug sourcing market, as these agents are indispensable for benchmarking safety and efficacy against current standards of care.

Pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs) are compelled to acquire significant quantities of commercial medicines for use as reference arms in randomized studies, a practice that is particularly critical in oncology and immunology where placebo-controlled trials are frequently deemed unethical. This logistical necessity is highlighted by the sheer scale of active research; according to the National Institutes of Health, the ClinicalTrials.gov registry listed a cumulative total of 563,278 studies globally as of December 2024, underscoring the massive requirement for sourced comparators to support these ongoing investigations.

Furthermore, the rapid growth of the biosimilars and generics sector intensifies these sourcing requirements, as developers need reference medicinal products (RMPs) for both clinical equivalence testing and extensive analytical characterization during early development. Securing multiple lots of originator products from diverse regions is essential for demonstrating biosimilarity to regulators, which drives complex procurement strategies. This trend is evidenced by rising market penetration and regulatory activity; according to Samsung Bioepis, the market share of adalimumab biosimilars reached 22% by August 2024, while the Center for Biosimilars reported that the U.S. FDA approved 19 biosimilars in 2024, a surge that directly correlates with an increased demand for comparator sourcing services.

Supply chain security vulnerabilities and the associated risks of counterfeiting represent a major obstacle hindering the expansion of the global comparator drug sourcing market. As clinical trials increasingly span international jurisdictions, sourcing comparator drugs from diverse regions exposes the supply chain to the threat of unauthorized and falsified medicines. The compromise of a comparator product not only poses a severe threat to patient safety but also undermines clinical data integrity, potentially invalidating years of research and financial investment. Consequently, this risk limits market growth by forcing sourcing specialists to prioritize security protocols over cost efficiency or speed, leading to highly restrictive procurement strategies.

The severity of this operational constraint is reinforced by the persistent prevalence of illicit activity within the sector. According to the Pharmaceutical Security Institute, 6,424 pharmaceutical crime incidents were recorded globally in 2024, illustrating the sustained pressure on supply chain integrity. In response to these threats, pharmaceutical companies are compelled to rely exclusively on established, high-cost networks and implement exhaustive verification measures. While necessary, these defensive protocols increase lead times and procurement costs and limit the diversity of viable sourcing channels, thereby reducing the market's overall volume and agility.

The market is being reshaped by the expansion of specialized cold chain capabilities, driven by the shifting requirements of temperature-sensitive large molecule therapies and biologics. Clinical trial sponsors now demand rigorous end-to-end logistical integrity for comparator drugs, particularly for cell and gene therapies that necessitate cryogenic storage to preserve potency during global distribution. This shift compels sourcing providers to embed sophisticated thermal regulation infrastructure into their networks to prevent temperature excursions. Highlighting this industry-wide pivot, UPS Healthcare announced in July 2024 an investment of over $21.6 million to add more than 200 temperature-controlled vehicles to its European fleet, securing the supply chain for high-value biologics.

Simultaneously, the adoption of AI-driven demand forecasting and risk management is emerging as a critical differentiator for navigating the complexities of procurement. Sourcing specialists are increasingly utilizing machine learning algorithms to predict comparator drug availability and optimize inventory levels, effectively mitigating shortage risks and reducing waste within costly clinical trials. This digital evolution enables a transition from reactive procurement to proactive supply chain orchestration, ensuring reference standards are available precisely when required. The momentum of this trend is reflected in the broader R&D sector; according to the Pistoia Alliance's 'Lab of the Future 2024 Global Survey' from September 2024, 68% of life sciences respondents reported using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, underscoring the rapid integration of computational tools into pharmaceutical operations.

Clinigen Limited

BAP Pharma Group Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Catalent, Inc.

Almac Group Limited

McKesson Corporation

Euromed Pharma S.r.l.

Sharp Services, LLC

PCI Pharma Services

