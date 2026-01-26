New Global Market Report Unveils Definitive Insights on Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Industry Dynamics

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive study offers authoritative analysis of global PET market volume, value, competitive landscape, and future growth trajectories across source types, end-user industries, and geographic regions. With a projected rise from 32.67 million tons in 2026 to 40.17 million tons by 2031 at a 4.23% CAGR, PET continues to underpin growth in beverage packaging, technical textiles, and emerging application areas.

Data-Driven Market Forecasts: Gain access to precise growth projections and volume forecasts through 2031 that support strategic planning and investment decisions.

Gain access to precise growth projections and volume forecasts through 2031 that support strategic planning and investment decisions. Competitive Benchmarking: Understand market share performance and strategic positioning of leading PET producers and converters globally.

Understand market share performance and strategic positioning of leading PET producers and converters globally. Trend and Driver Insights: Evaluate how recyclability mandates, rising rPET adoption, and advanced recycling technologies are reshaping market dynamics.

Evaluate how recyclability mandates, rising rPET adoption, and advanced recycling technologies are reshaping market dynamics. Risk and Opportunity Identification: Assess supply-chain risks such as feedstock volatility and substitution pressures alongside emerging opportunities in new end uses and regions.

Assess supply-chain risks such as feedstock volatility and substitution pressures alongside emerging opportunities in new end uses and regions. Robust Geographic Intelligence: Leverage granular regional analyses that reveal where demand and capacity growth will be strongest.

This 120-page global report is an indispensable asset for corporate strategists, procurement leaders, product developers, investors, and sustainability professionals who require a full understanding of PET’s evolving role in global markets. Structured around both volume and value metrics, it outlines the pivotal factors shaping PET’s future and contextualizes them within real-world commercial and regulatory environments.

Global Market Size and Forecasts: Detailed volume forecasts highlight PET’s resilience and sustained growth across packaging, industrial, and technical applications.

Detailed volume forecasts highlight PET’s resilience and sustained growth across packaging, industrial, and technical applications. Source-Type Dynamics: Analysis of virgin PET versus recycled PET trends, with recycled PET showing notably higher growth rates as sustainability mandates escalate.

Analysis of virgin PET versus recycled PET trends, with recycled PET showing notably higher growth rates as sustainability mandates escalate. Regional Market Profiles: Asia-Pacific dominates production and consumption; Europe and North America stand out for regulatory drivers advancing rPET uptake; the Middle East and Africa exhibit robust CAGR prospects.

Asia-Pacific dominates production and consumption; Europe and North America stand out for regulatory drivers advancing rPET uptake; the Middle East and Africa exhibit robust CAGR prospects. Competitive Landscape: Coverage of major industry players spanning integrated petrochemical producers, resin specialists, and diversified chemical corporations.

Companies Covered:

Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

CR Chemical Materials Technology Inc.

Far Eastern New Century Co., Ltd.

Hengli Group Co. Ltd

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited.

LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

NAN YA Plastics Industrial Co., Ltd.

Reliance Industries Limited

SABIC

Sanfangxiang Group Co., Ltd.

Sinopec (China Petrochemical Corporation)

Zhejiang Hengyi Group Co., Ltd.

Zhink Group Co., Ltd.

