Downstream Processing Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) and Competitive Intelligence

The global downstream processing market is poised for significant growth, increasing from USD 40.78 billion in 2025 to USD 84.25 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 12.88% from 2026 to 2031. This growth is fueled by capacity expansions worth over USD 50 billion in 2024-2025, driven by major players like Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. The surge in demand for biologics has intensified competition for skilled labor and equipment.

Technologies such as single-use systems, continuous bioprocessing, and digital twins are reshaping the industry by reducing operating costs and shortening validation timelines, while suppliers work swiftly to introduce PFAS-compliant membranes in anticipation of new regulations. Outsourcing trends are also influencing pricing and technology adoption as CDMOs commit to multi-year slots for specialized modalities like viral vector and lipid nanoparticle production. Manufacturers are focusing on supply-chain resilience, adopting regional sourcing strategies, and dual-supplier frameworks for filters, bags, and resins.

Global Downstream Processing Market Trends and Insights

Rapid expansion in global biologics manufacturing capacity is evident, with Samsung Biologics completing its fifth plant in April 2025, boosting the global capacity to 784,000 L. This growth accelerates demand for large-scale chromatography systems and single-use bioreactors. Newly constructed lines favor continuous modalities, reducing buffer consumption by up to 40% and minimizing water-for-injection needs. Regional governments view biomanufacturing as a strategic growth sector, as seen in Saudi Arabia's plan to contribute USD 34.6 billion to non-oil GDP by 2040. An oversupply in capacity among some CDMOs has temporarily reduced utilization below 50%, but the flexibility provided by intensified downstream skids allows for quick rescheduling without compromising quality. Vendors are bundling columns, resins, and analytical sensors to offer integrated platforms capable of switching between monoclonal and viral-vector products within hours.

Rising R&D Spending Among Big Pharma & Emerging Biotech

Large companies are increasing R&D budgets, while smaller firms face capital constraints. Eli Lilly allocated USD 4.5 billion to the Lilly Medicine Foundry to speed up clinical supply, resulting in increased demand for modular chromatography and tangential flow filtration systems. Venture-backed startups are focusing on cell and gene therapy pipelines, which require unique clarification and nuclease removal steps, contrasting significantly with traditional antibody workflows. This shift leads to diverse demand that benefits suppliers offering configurable skids and disposable flow paths. Continuous multicolumn chromatography is increasingly adopted, mitigating resin cost spikes with reduced bed volumes per kilogram of product.

High Capital Cost of Large-Scale Chromatography Skids and Resins

Protein A resin remains costly, consuming as much as 60% of downstream capital budgets. While Purolite's USD 200 million investment in a Pennsylvania plant aims to stabilize supply and prices, smaller firms remain challenged by costs. Intensified multicolumn operations cut resin usage by 50% and boost output per square foot, albeit with increased automation complexity. A bifurcation in the market is forming, where large pharma pays premiums for capture resins, while cost-sensitive companies seek mixed-mode or continuous alternatives.

Additional market drivers and restraints detailed in the report include:

The CMO/CDMO outsourcing surge and multi-year capacity agreements

mRNA and viral-vector vaccine platform scale-ups post-COVID

The purification bottleneck compared to upstream titers

Segment Analysis

The downstream processing market report segments include Technique (Purification Techniques, Solid-Liquid Separation, and others), Product (Chromatography Columns and Resins, among others), Application (Antibodies Production, Vaccines Production, etc.), End User (Biopharmaceutical & Bio-Similar Manufacturers, etc.), and Geography (North America, Europe, etc.). Market forecasts are presented in USD terms.

Purification techniques accounted for 32.05% of downstream processing market revenue in 2025, emphasizing their importance to biologics quality. Cell disruption is the fastest growing segment with a 14.88% CAGR, driven by the adoption of microbial and intracellular expression systems. The downstream market for purification is set to surpass USD 14.75 billion in 2026, potentially reaching USD 27 billion by 2031, supported by resin capacity expansions and innovations like multicolumn chromatography. Meanwhile, low-frequency acoustic methods gain traction in pilot-scale cell disruption trials due to reduced heat generation. Continuous chromatography's role in minimizing buffer usage supports sustainability goals that increasingly influence European procurement. Innovations such as single-use centrifuges and depth-filtration cassettes enhance throughput while reducing contamination risk in CDMO operations, contributing to improved facility productivity.

Chromatography columns and resins had a 35.10% revenue share in 2025, remaining the standard for antibody capture. However, filtration and membrane devices show the highest CAGR of 14.12%, driven by advancements in PFAS-free polymers, prompting replacement cycles. The market for filtration products achieved a size of USD 12.2 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 23.6 billion by 2031. Multi-layer depth filters streamline processes by combining clarification and fine filtration, improving facility efficiency. Adaptive control valves and gamma-stable flow paths facilitate modular skids' reconfiguration, appealing to CMOs managing diverse client molecules. Chromatography suppliers are responding with high-throughput resin screening kits that cut development time by 30%. Despite debates over disposability costs, the adoption of single-use hardware continues to rise due to the reduced validation demands it offers.

Geographic Analysis

North America secured 32.50% of the revenue share in 2025, driven by substantial investments like Johnson & Johnson's USD 2 billion project in North Carolina. Continuous manufacturing processes were implemented in 75% of new lines, with plans for AI integration within three years. The downstream processing market benefits from the FDA's supportive stance on innovative manufacturing, boosting investor confidence in advanced purification platforms.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region at a 14.35% CAGR, aided by large facilities in South Korea, China, Singapore, and India. With Samsung Biologics adding 180,000 L of capacity and Novartis expanding its Singapore site, a trend toward mega-facilities supporting global supply is manifesting. In response to the US Biosecure Act, Indian CDMOs are positioning themselves as alternatives. Regional governments are investing in workforce training to address process-engineering talent gaps and encourage local sourcing of essential supplies like filters and bags.

