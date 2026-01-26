Singapore Prefabricated Construction Industry Report 2025: Singapore Embeds DfMA and Automation Across Public and Private Builds, Including Changi Terminal 5 and High-Volume BTO Projects

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Prefabricated Construction Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 100+ KPIs, Market Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials - Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prefabricated construction market in Singapore is expected to grow by 2.7% on annual basis to reach SGD 2.06 billion in 2025.



The prefabricated construction market in the country has experienced steady growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 3.1%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the prefabricated construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of SGD 2.00 billion to approximately SGD 2.31 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the prefabricated construction industry, covering market opportunity, and industry dynamics by prefabricated materials, methods, and products across various construction sectors. In addition, it provides market size and forecast of the prefabricated industry covering end markets along with demand analysis in Singapore. With over 100+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of market dynamics at a more granular level.



Prefabricated construction in Singapore is entering its next growth phase, moving beyond fragmented pilots and experimental initiatives toward mature, scalable delivery across both public and private sectors. Supported by government mandates (DfMA, Green Mark, energy transition), it is now embedded within the fabric of strategic infrastructure projects, including Changi T5 and large-volume BTO pipelines. The emerging deployment of robots especially in finishing works like painting and plastering is already boosting productivity, addressing labor constraints and boosting build speed.



Driving this trajectory are structural changes, including policy incentives for sustainability, cost pressures from tight materials and labor markets, and macro investment flows in green and digital infrastructure. The integration of circularity frameworks and digital twins into MMC evaluation marks a shift toward data-driven, life-cycle-aware decision-making. Moving forward, expect prefab to expand into additional trades such as inspections, M&E, and structural elements and evolve into holistic smart builds that are faster, cleaner, and more efficient. For senior leaders, the mandate is clear: embed prefabrication strategically, partnered with robotics and sustainability innovators, and treated it not as an alternative but as the default methodology for Singapore's next-generation prefabricated construction.



Strengthen Industry Outlook

Encapsulate a steady growth trajectory: Modular and panelized segments, especially permanent modules, dominate payouts by volume and value. Align with macro infrastructure demand: Rising national prefabricated construction demand with major projects (Changi T5, biomedical hubs) provides a supportive backdrop.

Illuminate Key Trends with Evidence

Embrace off site manufacturing & DfMA: BCA's push for Design for Manufacturing and Assembly (DfMA) and Integrated Digital Delivery is reducing waste and boosting speed.

Scale automation and robotics on-site: HDB will deploy painting and plastering robots across ~50% of BTO projects from 2025 productivity increases of ~30% per trial. Drive sustainability and circularity: Probabilistic frameworks are being developed to evaluate the circular-material performance of MMC products.

Forge Strategic Partnerships

Public-private collaboration for tech adoption : HDB partners with robotics suppliers to support contractors via term contracts at competitive pricing. Industry-research joint ventures on circularity: Academia-industry initiatives create probabilistic multi-criteria decision tools to validate sustainable prefabricated components.

Leverage Growth Drivers

Policy and green initiative tailwinds: The Green Plan 2030 and Future Energy Fund underpin sustainable building methods and off-site manufacturing. Labor constraints and cost pressures: Prefab methods reduce on-site labor needs by ~50% and costs by ~20% compared to traditional builds. High infrastructure demand: Large-scale public and private project pipelines (BTO, transport, and energy) fuel the deployment of prefab.

Forecast Future Trends

Expand volumetric and hybrid systems: Permanent volumetric modules will continue to capture the lion's share of market growth. Broaden automation applications: Robotics will extend to inspections and quality checks, complementing current deployments in painting and plastering. Adopt full digital twins and circularity metrics: Digital modeling of prefabricated modules, coupled with sustainability metrics, will become mainstream decision-making tools. Scale green prefabrication nationally: Green-targeting regulations under BCA's Green Mark and circularity frameworks will accelerate sustainable prefab design.

Tie Insights into a Unified Narrative

Prefabrication in Singapore is transitioning from pilot programs to mainstream adoption, supported by favorable policy, mandatory sustainability targets, digital innovation, and partnership-led automation. Modules are being deliberately scaled to meet demand and operationalize labor savings, with sustainability frameworks and circularity tools reinforcing long-term industry resilience. The convergence of these trends will position Singapore's prefab sector as a blueprint for smart, green, and scalable prefabricated construction.

Comprehensive Market Value Forecasts (2020-2029): Access detailed, data-driven forecasts of the prefabricated construction market's value across a nine-year period, segmented by construction methods, products, materials, and sectors.

Granular Product and Component-Level Analysis: Measure the market value of individual prefabricated components - including superstructures, roofs, floors, walls, room modules, and columns & beams - with breakdowns by material and end-use sector.

Sector-Wise Breakdown of Prefabrication Demand: Track prefabricated construction adoption across residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors, with further segmentation by construction type (e.g., single-family vs. multi-family, office, retail, hospitality).

Cross-Segmentation for Deeper Clarity: Leverage detailed cross-tabulations such as Product Material and Product Sector to understand layered market structures and identify segment-specific demand patterns.

Report Scope



Singapore Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Building Construction Sector

Residential Single-Family Multi Family

Commercial Office Retail Hospitality Other

Institutional

Industrial

Singapore Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Prefabrication Methods

Panelised construction

Modular (Volumetric) construction

Hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction

Singapore Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Type of Material

Aluminium

Wood

Iron & Steel

Concrete

Glass

Other

Singapore Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Type of Product

Building Superstructure

Roof Construction

Floor Construction

Interior Room Modules

Exterior Walls

Columns & Beams

Other

Singapore Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Prefabricated Material X Product

Aluminium (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Wood (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Iron & Steel (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Concrete (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Glass (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Other (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Singapore Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Prefabrication Product X Construction Sector

Residential (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Commercial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Industrial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Institutional (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)



