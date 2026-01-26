Germany POS Terminals Market Outlook 2026-2031 Featuring Profiles of Worldline (includes Ingenico), Verifone Systems, PAX Technology, NCR Voyix, Diebold Nixdorf and More

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany POS Terminal - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Germany POS Terminal Market is anticipated to expand considerably, with projections estimating market size at USD 12.08 billion by 2026, up from USD 11.20 billion in 2025, reaching USD 17.62 billion by 2031, at a 7.85% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. This growth trajectory is powered by the declining use of cash and an increasing preference for contactless transactions. Additionally, regulatory mandates push merchants to modernize terminals, accommodating girocard and upcoming digital-euro transactions. Advancements in smartphone usage, broadband coverage, and omnichannel retail strategies further drive demand for advanced NFC devices and payment solutions.

Industry players are innovating with remote-update terminal architectures and AI-based analytics, while new market entrants are offering competitive mobile POS reader solutions bundled with merchant wallets, targeting lower price points. The escalation in transaction data provides opportunities for new revenue streams in fraud prevention and customer insights.

Contactless Payment Surge Reshapes Terminal Requirements

By December 2024, contactless transactions via girocard surged past 87%, necessitating merchants to integrate NFC-capable, tokenization-equipped terminals. With growing consumer expectations for tap-and-go convenience and compliance driven by PCI DSS v4.0, the demand for modernized POS systems continues to increase. This trend strengthens the Germany POS terminal market's growth.

mPOS Fintech Disruption Accelerates SME Adoption

Companies such as SumUp and Zettle are disrupting the market with affordable mobile POS packages, reducing entry barriers for small businesses and enabling broader electronic payment acceptance. Their competitive pricing and transparent fee structures have pushed cashless transactions to 81% of in-store purchases. Hospitality and pop-up retailers, in particular, are leveraging mobile connectivity to streamline operations without relying on fixed terminals, expanding the market opportunity.

Escalating International Scheme Costs Pressure Margins

Visa and Mastercard debit transactions can incur higher fees compared to domestic alternatives, impacting smaller retailers' margins. This cost disparity encourages consideration of alternative routing options, influencing transactional growth on specific terminals and affecting the Germany POS market's potential revenue.

Additional Market Drivers and Restraints Include:

Mandatory routing regulations shaping competitive dynamics

Pressure from cloud migration on software lifecycle

Increased compliance complexity and operational cost

Segment Analysis

The report segments the Germany POS Terminal Market by Payment Acceptance Mode (Contact-Based and Contactless), POS Type (Fixed and Mobile/Portable Systems), and End-User Industries (Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Transportation, etc.). Market forecasts are provided in USD.

In 2025, contactless transactions constituted 65.18% of in-store payments and are projected to grow at a 9.96% CAGR, driven by NFC support on girocards and digital wallet usage. The market's expansion is attributed to consumer trust in sanitary, contact-free transactions and enhanced payment speeds that benefit fee structures.

Contact-based methods remain relevant for higher-value purchases but are expected to see diminished usage, with digital-euro pilots promoting low-value, contactless engagements. Merchants thus seek dual-interface terminals, ensuring adaptability across various payment forms and technologies.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.9 Assessment of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (USD)

5.1 By Mode of Payment Acceptance

5.2 By POS Type

5.3 By End-User Industry



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Worldline SA (includes Ingenico)

Verifone Systems Inc.

PAX Technology Limited

NCR Voyix Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf AG

PayPal Holdings Inc. (Zettle)

SumUp Payments Limited

DATECS Ltd.

Dspread Technology (Beijing) Inc.

Castles Technology Co. Ltd.

Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co. Ltd.

Fujian Centerm Information Co. Ltd.

myPOS World Ltd.

Concardis GmbH (Nets Group)

Vectron Systems AG

AURES Technologies SA

Nayax Ltd.

CCV GmbH

Bluebird Inc.

BBPOS Limited

New POS Technology Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2gidjo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.