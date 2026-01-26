Oncology Imaging AI Strategy Report 2025-2032: Deep-dive on How Cancer Imaging AI is Actually Being Bought, Deployed, and Scaled Across Health Systems, OEMs, and Pharma

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Imaging AI Strategy Pulse 2025-2032: Pathways, Platforms & Playbooks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oncology segment of medical imaging AI grows from US$ 604.7 million in 2023 to US$ 7.74 billion in 2032, a 32.7% CAGR, making it one of the fastest-expanding pools in imaging AI.

Oncology Imaging AI Strategy Pulse 2025-2032: Pathways, Platforms & Playbooks is a global deep-dive on how cancer imaging AI is actually being bought, deployed, and scaled across health systems, OEMs, and pharma.

The report positions oncology as the reference use case for medical imaging AI - where enterprise buyers are defining budgets, governance rules, platform choices, and evidence standards that will spill over into every other AI-imaging domain.

Built on the analyst's framework stack, the report combines:

A 2023-2032 global market forecast for oncology imaging AI

Competitive architecture across six vendor clusters (AI software, OEMs, RT, platforms, providers/telerad, imaging pharma/CRO)

Actionable GTM and packaging playbooks using proprietary matrices (M, ARC, GTM Growth-Maturity, Upgrade & Package Ladders)

The result is a strategy-grade view designed for executives in imaging AI, oncology IT, radiology, RT, pharma, private equity, and health systems who need more than high-level TAM numbers. If your organization is deciding where to play, how to win, and how to package in oncology imaging AI between now and 2032, this report is designed to be the strategic baseline you build on.

Key Market Trends



From single-use CAD to pathway-centric, measurement-first AI

Spend is shifting from isolated detection apps to measurement-centric workflows: segmentation, volumetrics, RECIST/PERCIST tools, radiomics, PET dosimetry, and structured reporting.

Detection & diagnosis remains foundational, but Quantification & Analytics and Reporting & Communication gain share as tumor boards and payers demand reproducible metrics, not just "AI flags."

Screening programs as durable AI budget anchors

National and regional breast DBT and LDCT lung screening initiatives in the US, Europe, China, Japan, and selected middle income markets are embedding AI into operating models (triage, second reads, QA, centralized reading).

For vendors, oncology AI increasingly shows up as a line item in screening and RT program budgets, rather than experimental IT spend.

Theranostics & RT planning as high-value niches

PSMA/SSTR theranostics and advanced PET/CT, combined with auto-contour and adaptive RT, create demand for multi timepoint quantitative AI.

Oncology imaging AI becomes the measurement engine behind treatment planning, response tracking, and eventual value based oncology models.

Platformization, marketplaces, and governance

PACS-integrated AI marketplaces, neutral AI platforms, and cloud orchestrators remove deployment friction and enable multi-vendor oncology suites under a single contract.

Evidence, validation, and monitoring capabilities (AIops) are becoming explicit RFP criteria, not a nice to have.

APAC momentum and global equity gaps

APAC's growth rate now exceeds Europe's, driven by state-backed screening and domestic OEMs/platforms.

At the same time, adoption remains uneven in LATAM and MEA, where cloud-first, PPU and teleradiology models are emerging to bridge access gaps.

Regulatory velocity as a competitive moat

Vendors with a steady cadence of oncology-relevant FDA, CE/MDR, and local approvals are winning more enterprise tenders and payer pilots.

The analyst's ARC-Index (Approvals, Reimbursement, Clinical validation) quantifies this gap by use case and cluster.

Competitive Landscape

The report maps the oncology imaging AI landscape into six tightly defined clusters, each with its own economics, rails, and GTM logic:

AI Software Vendors

Breast DBT, CT-lung, PET response analytics, radiomics, tumor-board reporting.

Prime Drivers: breast DBT suites, CT-lung triage & management.

Imaging OEMs (CT/MR/PET/DBT/US)

Factory and retrofit attach on oncology packs (DBT+AI, CT-lung, PET quant, recon/dose AI, PCCT oncology).

Control hardware attach-rate and scanner-level bundling.

RT & Oncology Planning Vendors

Autocontour, Plan QA, Adaptive RT, response-linked planning, dose accumulation.

Value realized at per-room level with tight TPS/linac integration.

AI Platforms & Cloud Providers

Neutral marketplaces, orchestration layers, governed AIops platforms delivering one-contract deployment and monitoring.

Providers & Teleradiology Networks

AI-assisted screening, oncology reads, tumor-board support, and network QA; convert app level value into service line revenue and outcomes.

Imaging Pharma / CRO & Trials Players

Radiomics and quantitative endpoints, theranostics quant, lesion-level response analytics, RWE and HTA support.

Within each cluster, the report provides:

The M (Market Momentum Matrix): showing segments in four quadrants

showing segments in four quadrants GTM Growth-Maturity Matrices: showing market position of companies by cluster.

showing market position of companies by cluster. Competitive Datasets & Scoreboards: vendor roles, channels, evidence posture, regions of strength.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 102 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $7.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

STRATEGIC ANALYSIS & FRAMEWORKS

CROSS-CLUSTER STRATEGY PLAYBOOKS (2025-2027)

AI SOFTWARE CLUSTER

Executive Summary

M - Market Momentum Matrix (AI Software Key Sub-Segments) How to Read This Matrix

ARC Framework - Oncology Use Cases Addressable by AI Software Lens ARC Grid - AI Software (Oncology Imaging AI) How to Read This Exhibit ARC-Index by Segment - AI Software (Oncology Imaging AI) ARC ? Upgrade Ladder Mapping - AI Software Recommendations (AI Software Vendors)

GTM Growth-Maturity Matrix - AI Software Vendors (Oncology Imaging AI) How To Read This Matrix Competitive Dataset - AI Software - Oncology Imaging AI Company Scoreboard - AI Software - Oncology Imaging AI AI Software - Market Segmentation Bridge

Upgrade & Package Ladder - AI Software (Oncology Imaging AI) Objective Upgrade Ladder Structure - AI Software (Oncology) Packages Target Customers & Package Composition - AI Software - Oncology Upgrade & Package Ladder Recommended Commercial Rules - AI Software (Oncology)

Company Spotlights - AI Software Cluster Aidoc AIQ Solutions Koios Medical Lunit Median Technologies Quibim QView Medical RadNet / DeepHealth Riverain Technologies ScreenPoint Medical (Transpara) Therapixel (MammoScreen) Vara



IMAGING OEMs CLUSTER (ONCOLOGY ATTACH & AI SUITES)

Executive Summary

M - Market Momentum Matrix (Imaging OEMs Key Sub-Segments)

ARC Framework - Oncology Imaging AI Use Cases Addressable by OEMs

GTM Growth-Maturity Matrix - Imaging OEMs (Oncology Imaging AI)

Upgrade & Package Ladder - Imaging OEMs Lens (Oncology Imaging AI)

Company Spotlights - Imaging OEMs (Oncology Attach & AI Suites) Canon Medical Fujifilm Healthcare GE HealthCare Hologic Philips Healthcare Samsung Healthcare Siemens Healthineers United Imaging



RT / ONCOLOGY PLANNING CLUSTER (AUTO-CONTOUR, ADAPTIVE, DOSE/RESPONSE)

Executive Summary

M - Market Momentum Matrix of Key Subsegments (RT/Oncology Planning Lens)

ARC-Framework by Oncology Use Case (RT/Oncology Planning Lens)

GTM Growth-Maturity Matrix -- RT & Oncology Planning Vendors (Oncology Imaging AI)

Upgrade & Package Ladder - RT / Oncology Planning

Company Spotlights - RT / Oncology Planning Accuray Brainlab Elekta Limbus AI MIM Software Mirada Medical MVision AI RaySearch Laboratories Varian (Siemens)



AI PLATFORMS & CLOUD CLUSTER (NEUTRAL PLATFORMS, ORCHESTRATION, MARKETPLACES)

Executive Summary

M - Market Momentum Matrix (AI Platforms & Cloud Key Sub-Segments)

ARC Framework - Oncology Use Cases Addressable by AI Platforms & Cloud

GTM Growth-Maturity Matrix - AI Platforms & Cloud Providers (Oncology Imaging AI)

Upgrade & Package Ladder - AI Platforms & Cloud (Oncology)

Company Spotlights - AI Platforms & Cloud CARPL.ai deepc (deepcOS) Ferrum Health Incepto Nuance Precision Imaging Network (PIN) Tempus (Arterys)



PROVIDERS & TELERADIOLOGY CLUSTER (AI-ASSISTED SERVICES)

Executive Summary

M - Market Momentum Matrix (Providers & Teleradiology Key Subsegments)

ARC Framework - Oncology Use Cases Addressable by Providers & Teleradiology

GTM Growth-Maturity Matrix - Providers & Teleradiology Networks (Oncology Imaging AI)

Upgrade & Package Ladder - Providers & Teleradiology (Oncology)

Company Spotlights - Providers & Teleradiology (AI-Assisted Services) 5C Network Everlight Radiology DocPanel RadNet / DeepHealth Teleradiology Solutions Unilabs / Telemedicine Clinic (TMC) vRad



IMAGING-PHARMA / CRO & TRIALS CLUSTER (RADIOMICS, RESPONSE, THERANOSTICS)

Executive Summary

M - Market Momentum Matrix (Imaging-Pharma / CRO & Trials Key Sub-Segments)

ARC Framework - Oncology Imaging AI Use Cases Addressable by Imaging-Pharma / CRO & Trials

GTM Growth-Maturity Matrix - Imaging-Pharma & CROs (Oncology Imaging AI)

Upgrade & Package Ladder - Imaging-Pharma / CRO & Trials

Company Spotlights - Imaging-Pharma / CRO & Trials (Radiomics, Response, Theranostics) AIQ Solutions Bracco Guerbet Lantheus / EXINI (aPROMISE / PYLARIFY AI) Median Technologies Quibim







