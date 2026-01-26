GLP-1 Analogues Market Research 2025-2030: Regulatory Advancements and Sustainability Trends Offer Avenues for Differentiation

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GLP-1 Analogues Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides detailed information on glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogues. It analyzes market trends for GLP-1 analogues, with data from 2024, estimates from 2025, projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030 (the forecast period 2025-2030) and regional markets for GLP-1 analogues.
This report highlights the current and future market potential of GLP-1 analogues and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. It covers regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with the market projections for 2030 and market share for key companies.
The GLP-1 analogue market is segmented by route of administration into oral and injection. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.
The regional segment covers a detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China and India. For market estimates, 2024 is used as the base year, with forecasts for 2025 and a projected value for 2030.
The report includes:
- An overview of the current and future global markets for GLP-1 analogues
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022-2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2030. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030
- Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by route of administration, indication and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- An analysis of patents, emerging trends and developments in the industry
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
The report aims to:
- Analyze the market for GLP-1 analogues.
- Analyze the global market size and market segments.
- Understand market constraints and drivers.
- Provide detailed market forecasts for 2030.
- Assess market share, competitiveness and industry structure.
- Identify potential long-term impacts on the GLP-1 analogue market.
Profiles of the Leading Companies
- Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.
- Lilly USA LLC
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Sanofi
- Shanghai Benemae Pharmaceutical Corp.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|85
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$54.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$268.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|30.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors
- Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Healthcare Expenditure
- Market Demand and Demographics
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Cases of Diabetes and Obesity
- Increasing Awareness of Diagnosis and Treatment Options for Diabetes
- Strong R&D Pipeline
- Market Restraints
- Product Failure
- High Barriers for New Entrants
- Market Opportunities
- Extended Therapeutic Uses
- Integration in Telehealth and Weight Management Program
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Dynamics
- U.S.
- Europe
- Japan
- China
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Pipeline Analysis
- Emerging Trends/Technologies
- Next-Generation Multi-Receptor Agonists
- Innovative Drug Delivery Methods
- Expanded Therapeutic Indications
- Pipeline Analysis
- Key Takeaways
- Patent Analysis
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global GLP-1 Analogues Market by Route of Administration
- Key Takeaways
- Injectable
- Oral
- Geographic Breakdown
- Global GLP-1 Analogue Market by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Share Analysis
Chapter 8 Sustainability in GLP-1 Analogues: ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability in the GLP-1 Analogue Market
- ESG Perspective
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Conclusion
Chapter 9 Appendix
