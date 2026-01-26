GLP-1 Analogues Market Research 2025-2030: Regulatory Advancements and Sustainability Trends Offer Avenues for Differentiation

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GLP-1 Analogues Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides detailed information on glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogues. It analyzes market trends for GLP-1 analogues, with data from 2024, estimates from 2025, projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030 (the forecast period 2025-2030) and regional markets for GLP-1 analogues.

This report highlights the current and future market potential of GLP-1 analogues and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. It covers regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with the market projections for 2030 and market share for key companies.



The GLP-1 analogue market is segmented by route of administration into oral and injection. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

The regional segment covers a detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China and India. For market estimates, 2024 is used as the base year, with forecasts for 2025 and a projected value for 2030.

The report includes:

An overview of the current and future global markets for GLP-1 analogues

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022-2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2030. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by route of administration, indication and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors

An analysis of patents, emerging trends and developments in the industry

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

The report aims to:

Analyze the market for GLP-1 analogues.

Analyze the global market size and market segments.

Understand market constraints and drivers.

Provide detailed market forecasts for 2030.

Assess market share, competitiveness and industry structure.

Identify potential long-term impacts on the GLP-1 analogue market.

Profiles of the Leading Companies

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

Lilly USA LLC

Novo Nordisk A/S

Sanofi

Shanghai Benemae Pharmaceutical Corp.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $54.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $268.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors

Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Pharmaceutical Industry

Healthcare Expenditure

Market Demand and Demographics

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Cases of Diabetes and Obesity

Increasing Awareness of Diagnosis and Treatment Options for Diabetes

Strong R&D Pipeline

Market Restraints

Product Failure

High Barriers for New Entrants

Market Opportunities

Extended Therapeutic Uses

Integration in Telehealth and Weight Management Program

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Dynamics

U.S.

Europe

Japan

China

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Pipeline Analysis

Emerging Trends/Technologies

Next-Generation Multi-Receptor Agonists

Innovative Drug Delivery Methods

Expanded Therapeutic Indications

Pipeline Analysis

Key Takeaways

Patent Analysis

Key Takeaways

Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global GLP-1 Analogues Market by Route of Administration

Key Takeaways

Injectable

Oral

Geographic Breakdown

Global GLP-1 Analogue Market by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Competitive Landscape

Company Share Analysis

Chapter 8 Sustainability in GLP-1 Analogues: ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in the GLP-1 Analogue Market

ESG Perspective

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Conclusion

Chapter 9 Appendix

