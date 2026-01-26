Joint Commission and NQF Aligning Serious Reportable Events and Sentinel Events Lists

Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, and Washington, DC, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum (NQF) today announced they are aligning Joint Commission’s Sentinel Events (SE) List and NQF’s recently updated Serious Reportable Events (SRE) List, streamlining safety event reporting and eliminating the need to maintain separate safety measurement frameworks. The intent is to reduce confusion and burden, while placing greater focus on improving patient safety.

Both lists serve as important tools for public reporting of patient safety events. Joint Commission will adopt the updated SRE List as part of the SE List effective January 1, 2027, across all accredited organizations domestic and international, allowing time for healthcare organizations to make the required changes, and will provide technical support to accredited organizations during the transition.

“This marks a significant step toward simplifying safety event reporting for clinicians, hospitals, and health systems worldwide, reducing duplicative reporting tasks and allowing them to focus more on making care safer,” said Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Joint Commission. “Establishing a common standard for measuring and tracking patient safety events will not only reduce reporting burden, it also will enhance the quality and completeness of safety event data. With a clearer, more comprehensive picture of these events, healthcare organizations globally can direct their improvement efforts where they are needed most, making care safer and more effective for every patient.”

More than 30 states and hundreds of healthcare organizations use NQF’s SRE List for required or voluntary reporting, though many do so with modifications. Joint Commission and NQF have published a report, Aligning Patient Safety Event Reporting, detailing the updates and including highly specific application guidance to enable more standardized implementation and thereby, allow meaningful comparisons across states, systems, and even countries. The report also provides a crosswalk of the SREs and the corresponding SEs to help accredited healthcare organizations prepare for the transition.

First introduced in 1996, Joint Commission’s SE List is used by accredited healthcare organizations to track, study, and improve prevention of patient safety events that result in death, permanent harm, or severe temporary harm. NQF’s SRE List, launched in 2002, comprises a subset of patient safety events that are serious and largely preventable and may be indicative of a problem with a healthcare setting’s underlying safety systems.

“Serious Reportable Events—when they occur—provide critical opportunities for learning and improvement,” said Elizabeth Mort, MD, MPH, vice president and chief medical officer, Joint Commission. “Since the SRE List was last updated in 2011, the landscape of healthcare delivery has evolved in profound ways. New care models and modalities have emerged, and care is now delivered in a wide range of traditional and non-traditional approaches. The newly updated list more accurately reflects today’s modern healthcare environment.”

In addition, to ensure workplace safety throughout Joint Commission’s accredited healthcare organizations, three workforce safety events from the legacy SE List—Homicide, Sexual Abuse/Assault, and Physical Assault of a staff member—will be retained. Together, the patient-focused SRE List along with the three retained workforce safety events will form the SE List beginning in 2027.

Joint Commission continues to expect healthcare organizations to identify Sentinel Events, examine the root causes and contributing factors, and make improvements to mitigate the risk of recurrence. Accredited organizations also are encouraged to voluntarily report Sentinel Events to Joint Commission. By identifying trends related to causes, settings, and outcomes of Sentinel Events, Joint Commission works with its accredited organizations to provide information critical to their prevention and issues a publicly available annual SE report. Reporting Sentinel Events to Joint Commission will continue to be voluntary.

NQF launched its consensus-based process to update the SRE List in 2024 with support from Elevance Health and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Joint Commission provided financial support to complete the process and finalize the updated list.

