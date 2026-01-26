Grocery Outlet Provides Two Million Meals* to People Facing Hunger through Holiday Season Partnership with Feeding America

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) ("Grocery Outlet" or the "Company"), a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products, today announced that it raised enough funds to provide two million meals* to people facing hunger through its holiday campaign with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

The initiative, which ran from mid-November through December 31, was part of Grocery Outlet’s ongoing commitment to fight hunger and support the local communities it operates in. During the campaign, customers were invited to donate at checkout, and store operators were able to choose which local food bank or community organization they wished to support. Grocery Outlet also matched a portion of donations to amplify the impact, altogether raising over $200,000.

“Food insecurity continues to affect millions of Americans, and we are proud to stand alongside Feeding America to make a meaningful difference,” said Jason Potter, Grocery Outlet Chief Executive Officer. “Thanks to the generosity of our customers and the dedication of our store teams, we helped provide two million meals to people who need them most.”

Feeding America estimates that 47 million people in the U.S. face hunger, including 13 million of whom are children.

“We are grateful to Grocery Outlet and its customers for their incredible support in helping us provide meals to families who are facing hunger,” said Lauren Biedron, Senior Vice-President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “Partnerships like this are essential to ensuring that everyone has access to the food they need.”

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.

About Grocery Outlet

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 560 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia.

Media Contact:

Kyle Noble, knoble@cfgo.com