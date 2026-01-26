PIMCO Canada Launches the PIMCO Managed Balanced Portfolio

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO Canada Corp. (“PIMCO Canada”) is expanding its Canadian mutual fund and exchange-traded fund series offerings with the launch of PIMCO Managed Balanced Portfolio (the “Fund”). The Fund’s investment strategy offers a comprehensive and globally diversified 60/40 solution, with allocations that reflect PIMCO’s forward-looking views driven by the firm’s time-tested investment process.

The Fund’s asset allocation includes a 60% allocation to passive global equity ETFs across developed and emerging markets, and a 40% allocation to PIMCO actively managed fixed income funds. The fixed income allocation includes flexible, multi-sector funds that emphasize PIMCO’s highest conviction ideas as well as high-quality core and credit funds.

“Investors are increasingly focusing on global diversification in today’s complex macroeconomic landscape. The PIMCO Managed Balanced Portfolio offers investors a one-ticket solution to access a global and diverse investment strategy, which pairs passive exposure to developed and emerging equities with active fixed income,” said Greg Tsagogeorgas, Co-Head of PIMCO Canada.

The Fund will be managed by a team of portfolio managers: Emmanuel Sharef, Executive Vice President; Erin Browne, Managing Director; Vinayak Seshasayee, Executive Vice President.

An initial tranche of 50,000 ETF series units of the Fund has been issued at $20 per unit and will commence trading on the TSX on January 26, 2026 under the ticker PBAL. The Fund also offers traditional mutual fund series.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income with deep expertise across public and private markets. We invest our clients’ capital across a range of fixed income and credit opportunities, drawing upon our decades of experience navigating complex debt markets. Our flexible capital base and deep relationships with issuers have helped us become one of the world’s largest providers of traditional and nontraditional solutions for companies that need financing and investors who seek strong risk-adjusted returns.

No offering is being made by this material. Interested investors should obtain a copy of the prospectus, which is available from your Financial Advisor.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

A word about risk: The funds invest in other PIMCO funds and performance is subject to underlying investment weightings which will vary. Investing in the bond market is subject to risks, including market, interest rate, issuer, credit, inflation risk, and liquidity risk. The value of most bonds and bond strategies are impacted by changes in interest rates. Bonds and bond strategies with longer durations tend to be more sensitive and volatile than those with shorter durations; bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise, and low interest rate environments increase this risk. Reductions in bond counterparty capacity may contribute to decreased market liquidity and increased price volatility. Bond investments may be worth more or less than the original cost when redeemed. Currency rates may fluctuate significantly over short periods of time and may reduce the returns of a portfolio. Equities may decline in value due to both real and perceived general market, economic and industry conditions. Sovereign securities are generally backed by the issuing government. Obligations of U.S. government agencies and authorities are supported by varying degrees, but are generally not backed by the full faith of the U.S. government. Portfolios that invest in such securities are not guaranteed and will fluctuate in value. High yield, lower-rated securities involve greater risk than higher-rated securities; portfolios that invest in them may be subject to greater levels of credit and liquidity risk than portfolios that do not. Derivatives and commodity-linked derivatives may involve certain costs and risks such as liquidity, interest rate, market, credit, management and the risk that a position could not be closed when most advantageous. Commodity-linked derivative instruments may involve additional costs and risks such as changes in commodity index volatility or factors affecting a particular industry or commodity, such as drought, floods, weather, livestock disease, embargoes, tariffs and international economic, political and regulatory developments. Investing in derivatives could lose more than the amount invested. Income from municipal bonds may be subject to state and local taxes and at times the alternative minimum tax; a strategy concentrating in a single or limited number of states is subject to greater risk of adverse economic conditions and regulatory changes. Investing in foreign denominated and/or domiciled securities may involve heightened risk due to currency fluctuations, and economic and political risks, which may be enhanced in emerging markets. Investments in companies engaged in mergers, reorganizations, or liquidations may involve special risks as pending deals may not be completed on time or on favorable terms. Commodities contain heightened risk including market, political, regulatory, and natural conditions, and may not be appropriate for all investors. Mortgage and asset-backed securities may be sensitive to changes in interest rates, subject to early repayment risk, and while generally supported by a government, government-agency or private guarantor there is no assurance that the guarantor will meet its obligations. Infrastructure entities are involved in the construction, operation, ownership or maintenance of physical structures, networks and other infrastructure assets that provide public services; infrastructure entities, projects and assets may be sensitive to adverse economic, regulatory, political or other developments and may be subject to a variety of events that adversely affect their business or operations. Investing in securities of smaller companies tends to be more volatile and less liquid than securities of larger companies. Corporate debt securities are subject to the risk of the issuer’s inability to meet principal and interest payments on the obligation and may also be subject to price volatility due to factors such as interest rate sensitivity, market perception of the creditworthiness of the issuer and general market liquidity. Portfolios that invest in private credit may be leveraged and may engage in speculative investment practices that increase the risk of investment loss. Investing in distressed loans and bankrupt companies are speculative and the repayment of default obligations contains significant uncertainties. The Fund uses as “fund-of-fund” structure to allocate its assets among its underlying funds. Asset allocation is an investment strategy that aims to optimally apportion a portfolio’s assets. The Fund is subject to risks related to a portfolio advisor’s allocation choices. There is no guarantee that the Fund will be able to successfully allocate its assets. Similarly, there is no guarantee against losses that may result from those allocation decisions. Certain funds, including certain ETFs, use a variety of indexing strategies or have exposure to underlying funds that use indexing strategies. Indexing strategies involve tracking the performance of the index by tracking the performance of the investments included in the index. There is a risk that the fund or ETF’s performance may not track the performance of the index it is designed to track because, unlike the index, the fund or ETF incurs administrative expenses and transaction costs in trading securities. In addition, the timing and magnitude of cash inflows and outflows from and to investors buying and redeeming shares in the fund or ETF could create cash balances that cause the fund or ETF’s performance to deviate from the index (which remains “fully invested” at all times). Finally, performance of a fund or ETF and the index it is designed to track also may diverge because the composition of the index and the securities held by the fund or ETF may occasionally differ. Also, a fund or ETF, in tracking the performance of the index, may have more of its assets concentrated in one or more issuers than would ordinarily be permitted by a mutual fund. In addition, prices of securities on an index tend to move together. Such concentration means that the fund or ETF may be more volatile than a more diversified fund. Finally, if required to follow an index, a fund or ETF must continue to invest in the securities of the index, regardless of the performance of the index, so the fund or ETF cannot reduce risk by investing in securities on another index. The value of a security may decline for a number of reasons which directly relate to the issuer, such as management performance, financial leverage and reduced demand for the issuer’s goods or services, as well as the historical and prospective earnings of the issuer and the value of its assets. Liquidity is a measure of how quickly an investment can be sold for cash at a fair market price. If the Fund can’t sell an investment quickly, it may lose money or make a lower profit, especially if it has to meet a large number of redemption requests. In general, investments in smaller companies, smaller markets or certain sectors of the economy tend to be less liquid than other types of investments. The less liquid an investment, the more its value tends to fluctuate. Liquidity risk exists when particular investments are difficult to purchase or sell. Illiquid securities are securities that cannot be readily disposed of through market facilities on which public quotations in common use are widely available at an amount that at least approximately the value at which the Fund has valued the securities or which are otherwise subject to legal or contractual restrictions on resale. The Fund’s investments in illiquid securities may reduce the returns of the Fund because it may be unable to sell the illiquid securities at an advantageous time or price. Additionally, the market for certain investments may become illiquid under adverse market or economic conditions independent of any specific adverse changes in the conditions of a particular issuer. In such cases, the Fund, due to limitations on investments in illiquid securities and the difficulty in purchasing and selling such securities or instruments, may be unable to achieve its desired level of exposure to a certain sector. To the extent that the Fund’s principal investment strategies involve foreign (non-Canadian or U.S.) securities, derivatives or securities with substantial market and/or credit risk, the Fund will tend to have the greatest exposure to liquidity risk. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in illiquid securities. Certain illiquid securities may require pricing at fair value. A portfolio manager may be subject to significant delays in disposing of illiquid securities, and transactions in illiquid securities may entail prospectus expenses and other transaction costs that are higher than those for transactions in liquid securities. Restricted securities, i.e., securities subject to legal or contractual restrictions on resale, may be illiquid. If the Fund invests in real estate-linked derivative instruments is subject to risks similar to those associated with direct ownership of real estate, including losses from casualty or condemnation, and changes in local and general economic conditions, supply and demand, interest rates, zoning laws, regulatory limitations on rents, property taxes and operating expenses. An investment in a real estate-linked derivative instrument that is linked to the value of a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) is subject to additional risks, such as poor performance by the manager of the REIT, adverse changes to the tax laws or failure by the REIT to qualify as a real estate investment trust for purposes of the Tax Act or qualify for tax-free pass-through of income under the U.S. tax laws. In addition, some REITs have limited diversification because they invest in a limited number of properties, a narrow geographic area, or a single type of property. Also, the organizational documents of a REIT may contain provisions that make changes in control of the REIT difficult and time-consuming. An investment in index ETFs might not exactly replicate the performance of the applicable index due to transaction costs, taxes, or temporary unavailability of certain securities or instruments in the secondary market. These index ETFs are subject to indexing risk. Certain ETFs track an underlying index that is one or a combination of futures contracts for delivery at some point in the future. These ETFs are subject to derivatives risk. ETFs that gain exposure to physical commodities (e.g., gold or silver) are subject to risks of loss, damage or credit risk of the counterparties and/or vendors of the physical commodity. ETFs may also be subject to currency risk. ETF securities may trade below, at, or above their respective net asset values per unit. The trading prices of the ETF securities will fluctuate in accordance with changes in the applicable ETF’s net asset value per unit, as well as market supply and demand on the respective stock exchanges. Management risk is the risk that the investment techniques and risk analyses applied by an investment manager will not produce the desired results and that certain policies or developments may affect the investment techniques available to the manager in connection with managing the strategy. The cost of investing in the Fund will generally be higher than the cost of investing in a fund that invests directly in individual stocks and bonds. Diversification does not ensure against loss.

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions “expect”, “intend”, “will” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Funds. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the Fund’s, PIMCO Canada and/or PIMCO’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, market factors. Although the Fund, PIMCO Canada and/or PIMCO believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Fund, PIMCO Canada and/or PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

PIMCO as a general matter provides services to qualified institutions, financial intermediaries and institutional investors. Individual investors should contact their own financial professional to determine the most appropriate investment options for their financial situation. This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission. PIMCO is a trademark of Allianz Asset Management of America LLC in the United States and throughout the world. ©2026, PIMCO



The products and services provided by PIMCO Canada Corp. may only be available in certain provinces or territories of Canada and only through dealers authorized for that purpose.



PIMCO Canada has retained PIMCO LLC as sub-adviser. PIMCO Canada will remain responsible for any loss that arises out of the failure of its sub-adviser.



PIMCO Canada Corp. 199 Bay Street, Suite 2050, Commerce Court Station, P.O. Box 363, Toronto, ON, M5L 1G2 is a company of PIMCO, 416-368-3350



