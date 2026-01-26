AMPLIFY Defines the Future of Legal PR as NTL Attorneys Gather in Miami

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more than 1,500 plaintiff and criminal defense attorneys gather in Miami Beach this week for the Trial Lawyers Summit, a fundamental shift is underway in how law firms build credibility, authority, and visibility.

Public perception is no longer shaped only by headlines, rankings, or referrals. It is increasingly formed through AI-driven platforms such as search summaries, answer engines, and large language models that now sit between law firms and the public. How firms are represented in these systems has become a decisive factor in growth.

AMPLIFY , the nation’s leading PR and earned media partner for elite law firms, today reaffirmed its position at the forefront of AI-optimized legal communications. The firm helps top trial practices control their narrative, strengthen authority, and ensure consistent representation across both traditional media and AI-powered discovery channels.

Unlike traditional legal marketing agencies, AMPLIFY is a full-service boutique built specifically for high-stakes law. Its in-house team brings decades of combined experience across law, public relations, journalism, earned media, and artificial intelligence. This allows AMPLIFY to design earned media strategies that resonate with human audiences while also performing accurately in AI-mediated environments.

“AI has changed how people find lawyers and how credibility is established,” said Matthew Hughes , Chief Brand Ambassador at AMPLIFY, who will be attending the Trial Lawyers Summit. “AMPLIFY’s approach to AI-powered PR is about ensuring that our clients’ work, values, and results are reflected clearly and consistently wherever decisions are being made.”

AMPLIFY works exclusively with law firms that treat growth as a strategic discipline and understand that earned media now serves a dual role. It functions as public proof for human readers and as authoritative signal for AI systems that increasingly shape discovery.

While AMPLIFY’s team operates nationwide, the firm is proudly based in South Florida, placing it at the center of one of the country’s most active legal and media markets. From that base, AMPLIFY partners with leading trial firms across the United States to build durable visibility that compounds over time.

As attorneys convene in Miami to sharpen courtroom strategy and business leadership, AMPLIFY’s message is clear. The firms that win tomorrow are already shaping how they are understood today by people and by AI.

About AMPLIFY

AMPLIFY is a revolutionary boutique legal marketing and PR agency with one mission: to help law firms scale through story. Based in Palm Beach, New York, Miami, NY/NJ, Minneapolis, and Montreal, we craft world-class narratives that build credibility and demand attention. Our work spans PR, earned and social media, powerful websites, and industry-leading video — all AI-optimized with a deep focus on how your firm will be found. For more information, visit https://www.amplifylaw.ai/ .

Media Contact:

Bridget Mercuri

Public Relations and Earned Media Director

AMPLIFY

Phone: (908) 612-3515

Email: bridget@amplifylaw.ai

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b09d5a2b-f99b-4851-87be-f0408ea35389