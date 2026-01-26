LGI Homes Celebrates Opening of New Community Park at Vista West in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is excited to announce the opening of a brand-new community park at Vista West, a growing residential neighborhood in Fort Worth, Texas. Spanning 13.5 acres, the park was thoughtfully designed to enhance daily life for residents by offering inviting outdoor spaces for recreation, relaxation, and connection.

Located at the heart of the community, the park serves as a central gathering place where residents of all ages can enjoy a wide range of amenities. Features include pickleball and basketball courts, a splashpad, playground, zip line, soccer field, baseball backstop, dog park, shaded gazebo with picnic tables and barbecue grills, and scenic walking trails woven throughout the space. Together, these amenities create a vibrant environment that encourages neighbors to come together and enjoy an active, outdoor lifestyle.

“Opening this park marks a milestone moment for Vista West. With a wide variety of amenities all in one place, we’ve created a true recreational hub for residents of all ages,” states Jason Carter, VP of Sales for Fort Worth. “We’ve transformed 13.5 acres into a vibrant gathering place that reflects what our community values - active living, connection, and outdoor recreation. From sunrise walks on the trails to evening pickleball matches, this park will be where Vista West comes to life.”

Vista West’s location near White Settlement provides residents with convenient access to major employment centers, shopping, dining, and entertainment options throughout the Fort Worth area, making it an ideal place to call home for families and professionals alike.

The community features a selection of thoughtfully crafted three-, four-, and five-bedroom homes, ranging from 1,175 to 2,616 square feet. With twelve distinctive floor plans to choose from, each home is designed with modern living in mind and includes desirable features such as stainless steel kitchen appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, smart home technology, and professionally landscaped front and back yards. All homes are equipped with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, delivering a cohesive blend of style, comfort, and convenience. Homes at Vista West are priced from the low $300s, offering exceptional value in the Fort Worth market.

