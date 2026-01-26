DraftKings to Release Fourth Quarter 2025 Results on February 12, 2026 and Host Investor Day on March 2, 2026

BOSTON , Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (the “Company” or “DraftKings”) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2025 results after the close of market trading on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

DraftKings will host a conference call and audio webcast the following morning, Friday, February 13, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET, during which management will discuss the Company’s results and provide commentary on business performance. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit DraftKings’ investor relations website at investors.draftkings.com. The audio webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 31, 2026.

In addition, DraftKings will also host a virtual Investor Day on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET. At the Investor Day, management will share views on the opportunity ahead, outline the Company’s sustainable advantages, and discuss its financial framework and capital allocation priorities. A live webcast, on-demand replay and the accompanying presentations will be available on DraftKings’ investor relations website, following the event. Additional details will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. The company is headquartered in Boston and was launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 30 states, Washington, D.C., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in four states and in Ontario, Canada, under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings also owns Jackpocket, the leading digital lottery courier app in the United States. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, the District of Columbia and certain Canadian provinces. DraftKings' wholly-owned subsidiary GUS III Inc. (d/b/a DraftKings Predictions) also operates DraftKings Predictions, a standalone app and web product offering federally regulated event contracts under CFTC oversight. DraftKings is both an official sports betting and daily fantasy partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, WNBA and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates DraftKings Network, a multi-platform content ecosystem. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming by developing and promoting educational information and tools to help all players enjoy our games responsibly.

Contacts

Media:

Media@draftkings.com

@DraftKingsNews

Investors:

Investors@draftkings.com