CALIFORNIA BANK OF COMMERCE ADDS TWO VETERAN COMMERCIAL BANKERS TO ITS NORTHERN CALIFORNIA TEAM

San Diego, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BCAL), the holding company for California Bank of Commerce, N.A. (the “Bank”), announces that the Bank has hired two seasoned commercial bankers to strengthen its presence in its Northern California footprint. Linda Wang has joined our San Jose office, and Angel Herrera has joined our Walnut Creek office. Both will report to Chris Barr, Regional Market President – Northern California.

Linda Wang joins the Bank as Senior Vice President, Regional Manager, in our existing San Jose office, bringing more than three decades of commercial banking experience with Wells Fargo Bank, most recently as Executive Director – Commercial Banking in Palo Alto, Calif. She brings extensive experience in credit underwriting, risk management, and retaining and growing customer relationships in the San Jose South Bay Coastal Market. Ms. Wang is supported in her new position with the addition of two other experienced relationship bankers. She earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of California Irvine.

Angel Herrera joins the Bank as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Team Lead, in our Walnut Creek office, bringing more than 16 years of experience in commercial banking at Wells Fargo Bank, most recently as the Vice President, Emerging Middle Market Segment Leader. In that position he delivered integrated commercial banking solutions to high-value commercial clients, as well as mentoring junior colleagues. Mr. Herrera earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of San Francisco.

“The hiring of Linda and Angel is a key part of our strategy to expand our presence in Northern California, which is a critical part of our footprint,” said David Rainer, Chairman and CEO of the Company and Bank. “Their extensive banking experience and knowledge of the Bay Area markets make them valuable additions to our team.”

“We are excited to welcome Linda and Angel to the California Bank of Commerce family,” said Chris Barr, Regional Market President – Northern California.” Their years of experience and proven track record of developing commercial banking relationships will be an asset to our Bank, and we look forward to their contributions.”

