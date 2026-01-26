Indonesia Energy to Present at 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference on January 28, 2026

President Frank Ingriselli will Provide Update on Two New Wells at Kruh Block, Where Pre-Drilling Operations Have Commenced

JAKARTA, INDONESIA AND DANVILLE, CA, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indonesia Energy Corporation (NYSE American: INDO) ("IEC"), an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Indonesia, today announced that IEC’s President Frank Ingriselli will be making a presentation on January 28, 2026 at the upcoming DealFlow Discovery Conference taking place in Atlantic City, New Jersey,

During his presentation, Mr. Ingriselli will provide more updates on IEC’s current drilling operations at Kruh Block, as well as other current information about IEC.

In addition, a new updated corporate presentation to be used at the conference will be available prior to the conference on the Company’s website: https://ir.indo-energy.com/events-and-presentations/.

IEC remains on target to commence drilling its two new back-to-back wells before the end of this first quarter of 2026 on its 63,000 acre Kruh Block. Drilling pads for these next wells (called the “K-29” and the “WK-5” wells) have been constructed and drilling pipe and drill bits and wellheads have been delivered.

About Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE American: INDO) is a publicly traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in Indonesia. IEC’s principal assets are its Kruh Block (63,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Sumatra in Indonesia and its Citarum Block (195,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Java in Indonesia. IEC is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia and has a representative office in Danville, California. For more information on IEC, please visit www.indo-energy.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, the conference presentation described herein, and related statements of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (“IEC”) and its representatives and partners that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Acts”). In particular, the words “explore,” “could,” "estimates," “seek,” "believes," "hopes," “understand,” "expects," "intends," “on-track”, "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Acts and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Acts. Any statements made in this news release and at the conference described herein, other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, without limitation those related to IEC’s development, drilling and exploration plans at its Kruh Block. While management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the IEC's control, that could cause actual results to materially and adversely differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not necessarily limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed on April 29, 2025, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies are of such documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov and IEC’s website at https://ir.indo-energy.com/sec-filings/. IEC undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

