A Study on Aging Unlocks Holy Grail of Sports Performance

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surprisingly, a study of older adults is getting a lot of buzz among peak performance experts in the world of sports. The recent INHANCE neuroimaging study showed for the first time ever that there is an intervention that can upregulate the production of acetylcholine (the “pay attention” brain chemical) — known to downregulate with aging and to plummet in dementia. That intervention is brain exercises in the app BrainHQ from Posit Science. The study made headlines around the globe, garnering attention from experts who work in aging—quickly, and unexpectedly, followed by sports performance experts.

“All of sports performance is about the ‘R to R’ interval: recognize and react,” noted Dr. Peter Gorman, father of the sports heart rate monitor and retired Director of Athlete Performance Initiatives of USA Baseball, who was integral to the creation of the Prospect Development Pipeline physical and cognitive assessment battery used in the annual Major League Baseball summer combine. “Acetylcholine is the brain chemical that controls the speed and accuracy of attention, which determines your ability to recognize and react. We use BrainHQ assessments at the tryouts to take cognitive measures, but, with this study, we can see that the test becomes the treatment — what’s used to assess can be used in its exercise form to train. Increasing production of acetylcholine is the holy grail!”

Acetylcholine connects brain cells to enable thoughts and also helps the brain switch between states of alertness, from sleep to high focus. In sports, it plays a critical role in paying attention (focus and suppression of distraction), enabling faster and more accurate processing of information, quicker and more precise movement, and making better split-second decisions faster. In addition to acetylcholine’s function in the brain, which was the subject of the INHANCE Study, it also is the main neurotransmitter at the neuromuscular junction, enabling muscle contraction and force generation.

“Increased acetylcholine production has long been a target to address cognitive aging, pre-dementia, and dementia — our initial focus in building BrainHQ exercises,” observed Dr. Henry Mahncke, CEO of BrainHQ. “Then, I led the first large study with the military showing we could address persistent deficits from mild Traumatic Brain Injuries, which, eventually led to hundreds of studies across a wide range of health conditions.

“We actually learned of BrainHQ’s applicability to sports performance from NFL legend Tom Brady, who told us about his experience and incorporated BrainHQ into the TB12 Method, his training regimen for better performance and conditioning.”

“We’ve had a lot of complementary developments in sports and the military with emphases on peak performance, cognitive conditioning and cognitive resilience,” Dr. Mahncke added. “There’s been a steady breeze of interest from experts in sports performance, but since the acetylcholine news came out, it’s hit gale force.”

A recent large study among active duty service members showed BrainHQ improved standard measures of cognitive resilience, a key priority of the US military — and increasingly a priority in sports. In fact, Dr. Mahncke is one of a small number of brain experts invited to speak at the 13th Annual Brain Health Summit to be held in connection with the Super Bowl in San Francisco, the day before the big game. He will be speaking about cognitive resilience and longevity.

“We work with a lot of elite athletes and teams,” Dr. Mahncke acknowledged. “Many view BrainHQ training as giving them a competitive advantage, but there’s also been a surge of interest in cognitive conditioning, resilience, recovery, longevity, and the ability to use our dozens of three-minute assessments and our exercises for continuous monitoring, recovery, and improvement.”

BrainHQ has shown benefits in more than 300 studies. Such benefits include gains in cognition (attention, speed, memory, inhibitory control, decision-making), in quality of life (confidence and control, mental health, health-related quality of life) and in real-world activities (balance, gait, health outcomes, workplace activities). BrainHQ is used by leading health plans, medical centers, clinics, and communities, and by elite athletes, the military, and other organizations focused on peak performance. Consumers can try a BrainHQ exercise for free daily at https://www.brainhq.com.