Genius Group’s CEO, Roger James Hamilton, Issues Letter to Shareholders

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group”, “GNS” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, issued the following letter to shareholders today from its CEO, Roger James Hamilton.

Dear Shareholders, Team, Mentors, Learners,

The Most Powerful Weapon to Change the World

Before his death, Stephen Hawking warned that the rise of powerful AI "will be either the best or the worst thing ever to happen to humanity. We do not yet know which.”

At Genius Group, we believe the best way to predict the future is to create it. This letter sets out our proposed plan.

The Day After AGI

My entire life has been driven by a single question. For the last decade, our team and mentors at Genius Group have been focused on answering that same question together:

“Will we pass the Final Exam?”

My Mentor, Futurist Buckminster Fuller, said:

“Whether it is to be Utopia or Oblivion will be a touch-and-go relay race right up to the final moment… Humanity is in a final exam as to whether or not it qualifies for continuance in the Universe.”

What ‘Bucky’ called the “Final Exam” is now widely known as the Singularity - the moment Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) enables AI to improve itself faster than human intelligence can evolve, without humans in the loop.

I believe the stakes are final - either humanity learns to harness technology to enhance humanity, or we fail and technology destroys us.

Bucky said whether we passed or failed the Final Exam would not depend on the technology; it would depend on our human consciousness.

He said this fifty years ago, when we still had time.

Today, we are at that threshold.

This month Elon Musk declared “We have entered the Singularity”.

Sam Altman has said “We are past the event horizon; the takeoff has started.”

Geoffrey Hinton, the ‘Godfather of AI’ says “2026 is likely to be the year the jobless boom begins.”

Whether AGI arrives in months or in a few short years, its arrival is imminent.

The question of “Utopia or Oblivion” has never been more important - or urgent.

Our Genius Plan for 2026 is designed for us to pass the Final Exam - at least for the corner of humanity we are able to impact - and to prove a working model for a post-Singularity world.

We are intent on executing this plan now.

AGI is coming. The Day after AGI will be a day too late.

Education for a Post-Singularity World

We believe the key to preparing humanity for a post-Singularity world is education - not a system that trains humans how to be better machines through:

Repetition,

Calculation and

Memorization,





but that teaches humans how to be better humans through:

Self-awareness,

Self-mastery and

Self-expression.





Over the last ten years we have built a Genius Curriculum that has been experienced by over six million learners. It is AI-powered, personalized, entrepreneurial and experiential - built on proven foundations.

As Founding Chairman of Green School Bali, I led the team that grew Green School to become the first Future School in the World cited in the World Economic Forum’s White Paper: ‘Schools of the Future’.

That work laid the foundation for the personalized, project-based education principles shared by today’s Future Schools around the world, and the foundations of our Genius Curriculum today.

Building on those foundations, our curriculum goes further - anchored in three principles designed to make humans increasingly relevant in a post-Singularity world:

Principle One: Your Life’s Work

Two fundamental questions define the post-Singularity world:

How will most humans earn a living when AI and robots do much of today’s work faster, cheaper, and better?



If machines perform most economic tasks, how will humans find meaning, identity, and purpose?





In Bali, Indonesia, where we are building our four learning models: Genius School, Genius Academy, Genius Resorts and Genius City, society is organised in ‘Banjars’: Villages of around 100 families that operate as a community in which everyone has a ‘Village Job’ separate from their ‘Money Job’.

In Bali’s Banjars people identify more to their ‘Village Job’ in which they may be an artist, performer or musician, than their ‘Money Job’. Identity and meaning comes less from how they get and more from how they give.

As Winston Churchill said:

“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”

Our Genius Education goes further, defining your ‘Life’s Work’ as three types of work: What we call MVP:

Your Money Work (How you GET, linked to your skills and measured by Income), Your Village Work (How you GIVE, linked to your purpose and measured by Impact), and Your Personal Work (How you GROW, linked to your passions, measured by Improvement).





In a post-labor world in which AI and robots perform more of the Money Work, humans - provided they have an ownership stake in this new hyper-productive economy - can invest more of their time in their Village Work and Personal Work, and this is what our Genius Education system is designed on.

We believe that in a post-Singularity world, humans will spend more time each week on contributing and growing than competing for employment.

The goal of our Genius Education is therefore not for learners to ‘get a job’ but to help them ‘create a life’: Not to wake every day to their day’s work, but to wake every day to their life’s work.

Through our MVP Genius Code, learners harness technology to have the potential to become MVPs - Most Valuable Players - in their community, aligned to their skills, purpose and passions.

By bringing meaning to the center of the learning process, and integrating our Genius Apprentice Program, learners gain real-world experience alongside entrepreneurial enterprises. Learners discover not only what ignites their genius, but what skills are most relevant in today’s (and tomorrow’s) economy so they can play their part in igniting a better future for all.

Principle Two: Ignite Your Genius

Genius Group’s name is inspired by the quote:

“Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.”

Standardized education asks every learner to climb the same tree.

Genius Education begins by asking: Who are you uniquely here to be?

In a post-Singularity world, humans do not become more relevant by trying to be smarter than machines. They become most valuable by becoming wiser, more creative, and more self-aware.

As robots become better robots, the purpose of learning is for humans to become better humans.

The heart of Genius Education begins with each child (and adult) learning their own unique talent, passions, purpose and dreams, and then to design their personal learning journeys aligned to their unique genius.

Genius Education integrates AI-enhanced tools for self-awareness, self-mastery, and self-expression, supporting learners, mentors, and parents alike.

In 2026, we are launching several key platforms to scale this approach:

The Genius AI App , connecting learners globally based on their Genius Journeys;

, connecting learners globally based on their Genius Journeys; Our GEMs (Genius Education Merits) Reward System , enabling people to earn as they learn and participate in a shared ownership economy (leading to student credit, not student debt);

, enabling people to earn as they learn and participate in a shared ownership economy (leading to student credit, not student debt); The Genius Awards , recognizing leaders using AI and exponential technologies to grow income and impact; and

, recognizing leaders using AI and exponential technologies to grow income and impact; and The Genius Enterprise Program, where companies commit to shared ownership, returns and apprenticeships in return for accelerated growth through our Genius Ecosystem.





Together, these initiatives align learning, earning, and contribution - turning education into a lifelong value-creation system.

Principle Three: The Future ABCs

While technology has accelerated rapidly, human systems have not kept pace. The result is that today’s dominant ABCs are Anxiety, Burnout, and Crisis, increasingly experienced at younger ages.

The mission of Genius Education is to help humanity transition to new ABCs of the Future:

Abundance, Balance, and Connection.

The last great disruption at this magnitude occurred a century ago with the advent of the automobile. We rapidly moved from 1 horsepower to 100, then 1,000. Horses quickly became obsolete on public roads.

Today, a similar shift is occurring - not in horsepower, but in Human Power.

Individuals and organizations using AI effectively are already operating up to 100x the speed and capacity of those who are not.

The bridge between today’s ABCs to the ABCs of the future is built on three literacies taught through our Genius Camps and Microcourses:

Artificial Intelligence: Mastery of AI is the bridge between Anxiety, felt by everyone being disrupted by the new world of work, and Abundance, experienced by those who have learned how to pilot AI - Like the freedom felt by those who learn how to drive a car, enabling them to go far faster and further in the same amount of time.



Blockchain: Understanding of the future digital economy and Web3 world is the bridge between Burnout, when we don’t have enough hours in the day, and Balance. All AI and robots will be acting and transacting in a digital economy that can be mastered, with humans being the bridge between this digital world and the physical world of nature, heart and spirit.



Community: Experience of post-singularity communities, in which human and AI co-exist as stakeholders and contributors, is the bridge between crisis and connection. Our Genius Resorts and Genius City models are creating learning communities that are united by place and purpose with common values, ownership and a sense of belonging.





Buckminster Fuller foresaw what humanity would need to do in a post-singularity world, where AI and exponential technology would make the means of production abundant, and the world of work redundant. He said:

“We should do away with the absolutely specious notion that everybody has to earn a living. It is a fact today that one in ten thousand of us can make a technological breakthrough capable of supporting all the rest. The youth of today are absolutely right in recognizing this nonsense of earning a living.”

“We keep inventing jobs because of this false idea that everybody has to be employed at some kind of drudgery because, according to Malthusian Darwinian theory he must justify his right to exist. So we have inspectors of inspectors and people making instruments for inspectors to inspect inspectors.”

“The true business of people should be to go back to school and think about whatever it was they were thinking about before somebody came along and told them they had to earn a living.”

He didn’t mean we shouldn’t be learning.

He meant we should stop learning the wrong things and start learning the right things.

He meant we needed to be learning what would make us better humans, not better machines.

It’s Time to Play the World Game

More than fifty years ago, Buckminster Fuller foresaw a world where technology would make the means of production abundant and traditional work structures obsolete.

He argued that the real task of humanity was not to invent more jobs, but to rethink learning itself.

He called this challenge the World Game.

Not a game of competition, but of cooperation.

Not survival, but stewardship.

Not scarcity, but shared abundance.





If learning is meaningful, engaging, and playful, both humans and AI will want to participate.

That is the game we are building Genius Group to play.

We are testing, proving and scaling our four profitable models to learn (Genius School, Genius Academy) and live (Genius Resorts, Genius City) to play the World Game - first in Asia, then globally.

Why 2026 is Year One

Genius Group has been on this journey for ten years.

So why is 2026 the turning point?

We believe for three reasons:

First, 2026 is the Year of the Singularity.

We are now at a Code Red in urgency.

Second, 2026 is Year One of the Genius Generation.

Strauss and Howe’s Generational Theory posits that society moves through 80 to 100 year cycles with four distinct “turnings” and generations. After Millennials, Gen Z’s and Generation Alpha - the last of the pre-Singularity human generations - in 2025 we began Year Zero of the first Exponential Generation: Genius Generation (Also known as Generation Beta). 2026 is Year 1 out of 15 of this new generation which will see us through the Singularity and “The Fourth Turning”.

What makes this generation unique is that whilst past generations have grown linearly, with about two billion humans born into Generation Alpha, the growth of intelligences (humans, AI agents and robots) born over the next 14 years through to 2040 will grow exponentially. Futurist Tom Cheesewright predicts that by 2036 “AI agents will outnumber humans 1,000 to 1 in customer service… even in leadership, AI agents could outnumber humans 10 to 1.”

Last week, Elon Musk said at the World Economic Forum:

“My prediction is there will be more robots than people.”

The impact of this will be immense, and all challenges and solutions of this post-Singularity era are likely to emerge from this generation.

That means right now we don’t need to find all the solutions.

We just need to be good parents.

We need to be living role models as they arrive, and they are arriving now.

Third, 2026 marks a decisive shift in Genius Group itself.

From defense to offense. After our startup years as a private company and global community operating in a spirit of Abundance, Balance and Connection, in the last three years, from 2022 to 2025, as a public listed company we have been operating in Anxiety, Burnout and Crisis. 2026 is the year we return to the ABCs of the future.

For most of our history we were a Singapore-based private company with almost all our community in Asia, Africa and Europe. We believed all our mentors and learners should have the opportunity to own and grow our Genius Curriculum together, and for that reason we became a publicly listed company listed on NYSE American in 2022.

However, the result of being a public company had the opposite effect. Instead of empowering and rewarding our long-term stakeholders, we found ourselves on the back foot defending against certain third parties, which are now the subject of ongoing court cases filed in the US.

2026 is the year that changes, and we move our own ABCs to Abundance, Balance and Connection. We have a world class team of capable US-based lawyers to take care of our legal cases, which frees us in 2026 to move from defense back to offense, and accelerate our progress to fulfil our mission.

Our Four Point Plan for 2026

Here is our four point plan for the year ahead. We have been consistent with our mission to pass the final exam. We have been consistent with our stated goals of reaching 100 million learners and becoming a $1 billion enterprise by 2030.

We believe this plan is the optimum way to stay on track and accelerate our progress:

Point One - Drive Four Profitable Pathways

In 2025 we established four high tech, high touch profit centers and models to deliver on our mission:

Genius School (Future School from early learning to high school),

(Future School from early learning to high school), Genius Academy (Future School for adults),

(Future School for adults), Genius Resorts (co-learning, co-working and co-living venues including co-working cafes, beach clubs and resorts) and

(co-learning, co-working and co-living venues including co-working cafes, beach clubs and resorts) and Genius City (a full post-singularity lifelong learning campus and community model).





The result of strong operating improvements in 2025 led to an operating profit from our three active profit centers in the fourth quarter of 2025 - Genius School, Genius Academy and Genius Resorts - with plans for Genius City, Bali launched together with a year three profit target of $5.8 million.

We will be providing guidance for 2026 in the coming months and anticipate a profitable year for each of our operating divisions in 2026 as we build our post-Singularity education models.

Point Two - Grow High Tech, High Touch Revenue Model

Our model has evolved from an online Edtech growth model to a hybrid high tech, high touch model in which we anticipate a future in which most online education will become free, and learners will pay additional for the real-world experience.

Each of our four profit centers features free online access to AI powered learning combined with in-person experiences from camps and courses to full time education.

In this model, education becomes a hospitality-based, customer-first experience. This has led to healthy revenue growth. In 2025 we anticipate reporting a more than 70% year on year revenue increase to over $13.5 million in pro forma revenue, pending final audited financials.

We also anticipate our upcoming guidance for 2026 will exceed $20 million in revenue, with positive EBITDA, based on our current growth.

Point Three - Build a Strong Balance Sheet

Our belief that the future open-sourced, AI-driven economy will be built on the Blockchain led to the Company adopting a Bitcoin-first treasury strategy in 2025. Despite legal battles resulting in an injunction preventing us from buying Bitcoin or raising funds and forcing us to sell more than half our Bitcoin treasury in the first half of 2025, a win in appeal enabled us to recover our share price and increase our market cap over 400% from $21 million to over $100 million in the second half of 2025.

In 2026 we will continue to build our balance sheet, including our Bitcoin treasury, and maintain our long-term target of holding 10,000 Bitcoin in our treasury, which we expect to earn an annual return on as we grow. We believe we can achieve this while remaining prudent with our treasury management.

In 2025 we executed a balanced strategy of share buybacks with minimal use of our approved $1.2 billion ATM funding facility to maintain a reasonable share price and to avoid unwarranted dilution. In 2026 our treasury strategy is to continue to build our Bitcoin treasury conservatively based on market conditions, with our primary objective of building our balance sheet and market capitalization, for the benefit of our long-term shareholders.

In 2026 we plan to limit the use of our ATM to a focus on building our treasury based on market conditions. We plan that any accretive M&A activity or funding of central costs including legal costs will be funded from operations and our balance sheet.

Point 4 - Attract World Class Offense and Defense Teams

In 2025 the Company’s legal battles to defend ourselves and our shareholders came at great expense, as disclosed in our public filings. However, the positive result has been that we have built a world class legal team to manage our lawsuits moving forward and can now focus fully on the growth of Genius Group towards our mission.

Our focus is now on building a world class leadership team to build our four profitable pathways and to lead our global team of AI pilots, mentors and partners. In 2025 we welcomed bestselling authors and educators Robert Kiyosaki and Saifedean Ammous as Board Advisors, and we have assembled a strong leadership team to lead our profit centers in the year ahead.

We have also released architectural plans for Genius City, led by award winning architects, Inspiral, with designs for a post-Singularity learning campus inspired by the ‘Spaceship Earth’ vision of Buckminster Fuller.

The Most Powerful Weapon

As Nelson Mandela once said

“Education is the most powerful weapon to change the world.”

We believe Education is what takes humanity from ‘Smart’ to ‘Genius’.

Over the past two decades, we have lived through a Smart Revolution: Smart phones, smart cities, and smart machines have advanced at exponential speed, while human education has largely remained linear.

Technology has accelerated. Human connection, meaning, and purpose have not.

It is time for a Genius Revolution.

A revolution in which education does not merely transfer knowledge, but ignites creativity, character, and consciousness. Where technology amplifies human spirit instead of replacing it.

The word genius comes from the Latin roots meaning to give birth and unique spirit — the same origin as genie, genes, genesis, and generation. Genius is the beginning of all things.

At Genius Group, our purpose is ambitious but clear:

“To pass the Final Exam and play the World Game.”

By doing so, passing the Final Exam will not be the end.

It will be the beginning.

That is the work we are committed to.

That is the future we are building.

Thank you for joining our journey.

Roger James Hamilton

Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Genius Group Ltd

References

Stephen Hawking: Powerful AI "will be either the best or the worst thing ever to happen to humanity. We do not yet know which.” (Cambridge, Oct 19, 2016)

Buckminster Fuller: “Whether it is to be Utopia or Oblivion will be a touch-and-go relay race right up to the final moment… “ (Utopia or Oblivion, 1969)

Elon Musk :“We have entered the Singularity” (X, Jan 4, 2026)

Sam Altman “We are past the event horizon; the takeoff has started. (Blog, Jun 11, 2025)

Geoffrey Hinton “2026 is likely to be the year the jobless boom begins.” (CNN, Dec 29, 2025)

World Economic Forum’s White Paper: (Schools of the Future, 2020)

Buckminster Fuller: “We should do away with the absolutely specious notion that everybody has to earn a living...” (New York Magazine, Mar 30, 1970)

Tom Cheesewright predicts “AI agents will outnumber humans 1,000 to 1 in customer service… even in leadership, AI agents could outnumber humans 10 to 1.” (Korn Ferry, Jan 12, 2026)

Two billion humans born into Generation Alpha (Britannica)

Elon Musk “My prediction is there will be more robots than people.” (WEF, Jan 24, 2026)

Nelson Mandela: “Education is the most powerful weapon to change the world.” (Boston, Jun 23, 1990)

