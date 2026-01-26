Solera Debuts Cloud Platform To Help Dealers Thrive at NADA Show 2026 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera, a global leader in vehicle lifecycle management and dealer technology, will bring its new “Thrive here.™” brand platform to life at NADA Show 2026, taking place February 3–6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). The company will highlight how automotive dealers can unify sales, service, finance, marketing, operations and connected car into a single, intelligent cloud platform that helps their entire business thrive, whatever the challenge.

At the center of Solera’s presence is a reimagined expo experience in the LVCC West Hall, designed as a destination rather than a traditional product island. Visitors will find open, hospitality-led zones for live demos, strategy conversations and informal networking, along with immersive brand and automotive elements that reflect the speed, precision and data-driven performance of today’s top dealerships and groups.

Thrive here.™: a customer-first promise to dealers

The new brand focus shifts Solera’s message from internal integration to customer outcomes. Instead of focusing on how many brands and product Solera has acquired and developed, the new platform speaks directly to how dealers thrive when every core workflow lives in a single ecosystem: selling more cars, retaining more customers, and reducing vendor and data chaos across the store or enterprise.

For NADA 2026, that message comes to life as a clear promise that Solera’s dealer solutions are engineered to unify Sales, Service, Finance, Marketing, Operations and Connected Car under one cloud, backed by AI and rich first‑party data.

An immersive booth that feels like a modern dealership command center

Inside the booth, dealers will experience the Solera Cloud Platform in the context of real dealership roles and workflows, rather than siloed point solutions. Guided demos will show how:

The DMS functions as a mission‑critical operating system for the store.

DealerSocket ® CRM operates as a command‑grade relationship engine, powered by equity mining, digital retailing and AI‑driven follow‑up.

CRM operates as a command‑grade relationship engine, powered by equity mining, digital retailing and AI‑driven follow‑up. Service Suite delivers a high‑performance fixed ops command system, with digital check‑in, multipoint inspection, mobile approvals, transportation, and integrated payments.

Inventory+ provides always‑on inventory intelligence to support smarter appraisals, stocking and pricing.

Marketing Platform and websites operate as a data‑driven profit and conversion engine, linking campaigns, websites and CRM to maximize ROI.

Call Services and Conversational AI create a precision‑controlled inbound and outbound contact center that converts more phone and digital traffic into appointments.

Titling provides a frictionless titling and registration engine that accelerates funding, improves compliance and reduces DMV rework.

LoJack® and related connected‑car services extend the platform into vehicle recovery, lot management and advanced connected‑car experiences.

Across the booth, Solera will highlight AI‑powered capabilities such as AI‑generated estimates, predictive marketing, conversational AI assistants and advanced reporting – all designed to help dealers act on their data in real time, across the entire customer lifecycle.

Drive + Thrive at F1 Arcade: the client experience everyone wants to be at

To deepen relationships with key customers and prospects, Solera will host an exclusive “Drive + Thrive” evening at F1 Arcade in Las Vegas during NADA. The invite‑only event will combine competitive racing simulators, hospitality and networking, giving dealer principals and senior leaders a high‑energy environment to connect with Solera executives and product experts.

The experience is designed to create real, memorable moments with high‑value clients and prospects – the kind of stories that are still being told long after NADA closes – while reinforcing Solera’s positioning around performance, precision and team‑based success.

Elevating women and diverse leaders: WIND and WOCAN engagement

Solera will also use NADA 2026 to spotlight its support for women and diverse leaders in automotive retail, including participation in WIND (Women in Dealerships) and WOCAN activations. These efforts will include sponsored gatherings, thought‑leadership participation and curated networking moments that bring together women and under‑represented leaders from across the dealership community.

By investing in these communities, Solera aims to do more than talk about inclusion – it aims to connect its platform and expertise with the people shaping the future of the industry, from general managers and dealer principals to rising operational leaders.

The Solera Cloud Platform: one intelligent layer for every dealership function

At NADA, Solera will present its dealer portfolio as a cohesive Solera Cloud Platform, spanning:

Sales: CRM, digital retailing, equity mining, call services and conversational AI to identify buyers, work deals faster and personalize every interaction.



CRM, digital retailing, equity mining, call services and conversational AI to identify buyers, work deals faster and personalize every interaction. Service & Fixed Operations: Service Suite, multipoint inspection, repair diagnostics, scheduling, transportation/shuttle and pickup & delivery, mobile payments and advanced reporting to drive throughput, upsell and retention.



Service Suite, multipoint inspection, repair diagnostics, scheduling, transportation/shuttle and pickup & delivery, mobile payments and advanced reporting to drive throughput, upsell and retention. Finance & Titling: Integrated DMS, desking, credit card and payment solutions, plus simplified titling to streamline the paperwork, compliance and funding that sit behind every deal.



Integrated DMS, desking, credit card and payment solutions, plus simplified titling to streamline the paperwork, compliance and funding that sit behind every deal. Marketing: A unified marketing platform connecting first‑party data, websites and campaign tools to deliver smarter acquisition, retention and conquest marketing – all measured back to revenue.



A unified marketing platform connecting first‑party data, websites and campaign tools to deliver smarter acquisition, retention and conquest marketing – all measured back to revenue. Operations: Advanced reporting, sustainability and back‑office tools that give leaders real‑time insight into performance, efficiency and profitability across rooftops.



Advanced reporting, sustainability and back‑office tools that give leaders real‑time insight into performance, efficiency and profitability across rooftops. Connected Car & Vehicle Experience: LoJack®, vehicle recovery, mobility and connected‑car services that extend the dealer’s relationship beyond the showroom and service drive.

Supporting capabilities on display will include AI Solutions, Mobility Services, Multipoint Inspection, Parts Delivery, Scheduling Services, Shuttle Solutions, Sustainability, Enhanced Reporting, Call Services, Conversational AI, Credit Card Solutions, Digital Retailing, DMS, Inventory Management, Marketing and more – all working together in one connected ecosystem built to solve challenges faces modern dealerships.

Helping dealers thrive in a complex market

As the retail automotive landscape continues to evolve, Solera’s goal at NADA 2026 is straightforward: show dealers what it looks like when their entire operation runs on one intelligent, AI‑enabled platform – and how that translates into revenue growth, loyal customers and a more resilient business.

From the “Dealers thrive here.™” experience, to the “Drive + Thrive” F1 Arcade event and WIND/WOCAN engagements, Solera’s presence in Las Vegas is designed to demonstrate not only what the technology can do, but how it feels to partner with a company that is fully invested in dealer success.

Dealers, partners and media interested in learning more about Solera’s NADA 2026 plans or scheduling a demo can visit Solera.com or connect with the company through the official NADA Show 2026 planner.

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management solutions, spanning automotive software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the automotive and vehicle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving, cap hpi, Autodata, and others.



Solera’s solutions empower customers to succeed in the digital age by providing a one-stop platform that streamlines operations, delivers data-driven insights, and enhances customer engagement – helping clients drive sales, improve retention, and increase profit margins. Solera serves over 280,000 customers and partners in more than 120 countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

Contact:

Earl Brown

817-961-2100

earl.brown@solera.com

