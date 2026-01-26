Arcana Collective Launches PAC Program With First Two Breeder Partnerships

SHELTON, Wash., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcana Collective, LLC , the pioneering collaboration of legacy cannabis breeders and industry leaders, today debuted the company’s PAC Program, a first-of-its-kind framework designed to ensure cannabis genetics are used ethically and responsibly in the legal market. Two breeder partners have joined the program for the initial launch.

The PAC Program, which stands for Permission, Acknowledgement, and Compensation, respects breeder know-how and intellectual property while enabling Arcana to responsibly expand its library of cultivars, preserve legacy strains, and develop new cannabis lineages. Modern breeding techniques and scientific verification at Arcana’s Washington facility, Ghost Town, ensure consistency and integrity across generations, while formalized agreements guarantee third-party breeders are recognized and rewarded for their contributions. Arcana plans to continue expanding the PAC Program, bringing additional breeders into the framework to grow its library of elite and next-generation genetics.

“Breeders laid the foundation for modern cannabis genetics, yet for years their work was commercialized without consent or credit,” said Andrew Berman, CEO and Co-Founder of Arcana Collective. “The PAC Program recognizes that reality and changes it. We believe a genetics-driven cannabis business can grow thoughtfully, preserve genetic legacy, protect intellectual property, and create long-term value for breeders, cultivators, and the broader industry.”

The inaugural PAC partners include:

Marty Calabrese - responsible for Triangle Kush

- responsible for Triangle Kush Shannon & Nick Risden - responsible for Bickett OG

“I have been working with Triangle Kush for decades. Joining the PAC Program gives me confidence that these genetics are being treated as something unique and truly valuable,” said Marty Calabrese. “It means the work put into this cultivar over the years will be preserved with care and allowed to continue evolving in the right hands.”

“Bickett OG is the result of years of hands-on work and patience in the garden,” said Shannon and Nick Risden. “The PAC Program allows us to stay connected to how our genetics are stewarded and improved, while knowing they are being treated responsibly. Being part of this program feels like a true partnership, and that’s something breeders have needed for a long time.”

For more information on the PAC Program and Arcana Collective, please visit www.arcana.net .



About Arcana Collective

Arcana Collective is a first-of-its-kind collaboration uniting respected OG cannabis breeders, cultivators and business executives. The Collective holds the IP to a variety of iconic foundational strains, which it leverages alongside a diverse array of popular cultivars to pave the way for future releases of unique cannabis genetics and offer a library of seeds, slips and tissue culture clones, as well as genetic licensing opportunities. To learn more, visit arcana.net .