TEL Listed on Kraken: Telecom Blockchain Standard Gains Access to Global Crypto Markets

LUGANO, Switzerland, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telcoin Association announced today that its TEL token is now listed on Kraken, one of the world's largest and most established cryptocurrency exchanges. With over 13 million registered users across 190+ countries, Kraken provides TEL with immediate access to a global trading community on regulated infrastructure spanning the United States, Europe, and major markets worldwide.



TEL is the native token of Telcoin Network, the telecommunications blockchain standard. By aligning GSMA mobile operators around the same blockchain and token, Telcoin harnesses their global reach to connect billions of users through shared infrastructure for the next generation of money, capital markets, and finance.

The listing connects two platforms building regulated bridges between traditional finance and blockchain. Kraken was the first cryptocurrency exchange to receive a U.S. bank charter and holds licenses under FinCEN, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority, and European regulators through MiCA. In parallel with the Telcoin Association's work uniting telecoms around blockchain, Telcoin Digital Asset Bank, a subsidiary of Telcoin, received the first Digital Asset Depository Institution charter in U.S. history in November and issued eUSD, the first bank-issued stablecoin, in December.

Users can now buy, sell, and hold TEL directly on Kraken. Deposits and withdrawals are enabled on Polygon Network, with trading live against USD and EUR.

"Kraken has spent over a decade proving that regulated exchanges can operate at global scale," said Parker Spann, Founder of Telcoin Association. "Telcoin Network is proving that mobile operators can run blockchain as a network service, unifying telecoms and their subscribers around shared infrastructure. This listing gives Kraken's traders access to the Internet of Money, and gives our community access to one of the most trusted platforms in the industry."

The listing arrives as Telcoin Network prepares for mainnet launch in 2026, with mobile network operators activating as validators across multiple continents. This expanded exchange access builds liquidity and community reach in advance of full network deployment, positioning TEL holders to participate as the network transitions from development to live operations.

About Telcoin Association

Telcoin Association governs Telcoin Network and TEL, establishing the blockchain and token standard for the global telecommunications industry. By coordinating infrastructure deployment and validation by mobile network operators and the GSMA consortium, Telcoin Network connects blockchain services to every mobile phone globally. The Association operates as a Swiss Verein, providing democratic governance through four Miner Groups and five specialized Councils.

Learn more at: www.telcoin.org

About Kraken