MACOM Promotes Two Senior Leaders

LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (NASDAQ: MTSI), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced the promotions of two senior leaders within the organization to the Senior Vice President level. These promotions further strengthen and expand MACOM’s management team, with a focus on executing strategic corporate initiatives to grow and better serve its diverse customer base, as well developing advanced semiconductor technologies.

Mr. Stephen Ferranti promoted to Senior Vice President Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Mr. Ferranti joined MACOM in 2016 and has recently served as MACOM’s Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Mr. Ferranti brings broad-based experience in corporate development, marketing and growth strategies, capital structure and risk management and investor relations. Mr. Ferranti has managed and will continue to oversee MACOM’s strategic acquisition initiatives. Mr. Ferranti has previous experience as a Wall Street sell side analyst, and prior to that semiconductor industry technical experience at two leading hardware companies. Mr. Ferranti earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University at Buffalo, his Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Binghamton University and his MBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University.

Dr. Gregg Jessen promoted to Senior Vice President, Advanced GaN Technology. Dr. Jessen joined MACOM in 2022 and has recently served as a Distinguished Fellow of Technology. Dr. Jessen brings extensive R&D leadership experience in advanced microelectronics, with a demonstrated history of developing RF GaN on SiC technology and emerging electronic materials for device and MMIC applications. Prior to joining MACOM, Dr. Jessen served as Director of the Microelectronics Center Foundry at BAE Systems, where he was also elected as an Engineering Fellow. Prior to that Dr. Jessen was a Fellow at the Air Force Research Laboratory in the Subsystems and Components Division, leading the development of mm-wave GaN transistor and MMIC technology for radar, communications and electronic warfare applications. Dr. Jessen earned his B.S. in engineering physics from Wright State University and his M.S. and Ph.D. in electrical engineering from The Ohio State University. He has authored or co-authored more than 100 journal articles and conference papers, with over 7,000 citations. Dr. Jessen currently serves as Associate Editor-in-Chief for IEEE Electron Device Letters, a leading journal in the field of electronic devices.

“Congratulations to both Stephen and Gregg for their well-deserved promotions,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer of MACOM. “These promotions reflect the hard work and dedication of two prominent contributors and our ongoing focus on driving innovation and strategic growth and development.”

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for telecommunications, industrial and defense and data center applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on MACOM management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about MACOM’s strategic plans, priorities, future development plans, ability to grow and better serve its customer base and information concerning each of Mr. Ferranti’s and Dr. Jessen’s expertise and expected future contributions to MACOM.

These forward-looking statements reflect MACOM’s current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause those events or our actual activities or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including, among other things, our ability to develop new products and achieve market acceptance of those products; component shortages or other disruptions in our supply chain, including as a result of geopolitical unrest or otherwise; inflationary pressures; any failure to accurately anticipate demand for our products and effectively manage our inventory; our dependence on a limited number of customers; risks related to any weakening of economic conditions; our ability to compete effectively; and those other factors described in “Risk Factors” in MACOM’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MACOM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

