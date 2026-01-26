Nic Pouches Slashes Prices on Nordic Spirit and ZYN Nicotine Pouches to Offer One of The UK’s Cheapest Mix & Match Bundles

London, England, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nic Pouches, a leading online retailer specialising exclusively in premium nicotine pouches, is excited to announce a substantial price drop on two of the nation’s most sought-after nicotine pouch brands: Nordic Spirit and ZYN. Both lines are now available for just £2.49 per can, making this the lowest verified online price in the UK. Customers can now Mix & Match between the two iconic brands, giving nicotine pouch users more freedom, more flavour, and the best value available anywhere online.



Nic Pouches has built a reputation as the definitive destination for nicotine pouches in the UK, offering unrivalled selection, regulatory compliance, and customer service. This latest pricing strategy offering Nordic Spirit and ZYN at £2.49 per can is a direct response to growing consumer demand for affordable, high-quality, tobacco-free nicotine products. With household budgets under pressure and demand for smoke-free alternatives at an all-time high, this move signifies a timely and customer-centric shift in the nicotine retail landscape.



“This is not just a promotion, it’s a statement,” said a spokesperson for Nic Pouches. “We’ve now made two of the most trusted nicotine pouch brands available at the lowest online price in the UK, with no catch, and full flavour freedom through our Mix & Match deal. For adult users seeking the highest quality without the premium price tag, there’s no better time to switch or stock up.”



Crafted in Sweden and a favourite among UK pouch users, Nordic Spirit is celebrated for its smooth release profile, minimal drip, and clean, invigorating flavours. From Mint, Bergamot Wildberry, and Elderflower, to Spearmint and Mocha, Nordic Spirit delivers a sophisticated oral nicotine experience tailored for modern adult consumers. Each pouch contains pharmaceutical-grade nicotine blended with plant-based fibres and gum base, offering a consistent and satisfying release with zero tobacco. At £2.49, Nordic Spirit is now more accessible than ever to long-time fans and newcomers alike.



ZYN has fast become a staple in the global nicotine pouch community. Backed by Swedish Match’s long-standing reputation in oral nicotine innovation, ZYN pouches are ultra-discreet, sugar-free, and come in an array of flavours including Cool Mint, Espressino, Citrus, and Bellini. Designed for smooth, steady nicotine delivery, ZYN offers an advanced experience in a slim, comfortable pouch. Now also available at just £2.49 per can, ZYN joins Nordic Spirit as one of the UK’s cheapest premium nicotine pouch brands, exclusively at Nic Pouches.



With the introduction of cross-brand Mix & Match bundles, Nic Pouches has removed all limitations. Customers can now select any combination of ZYN and Nordic Spirit cans and still pay the lowest flat rate of £2.49 per can, no restrictions, no minimum order requirements.



This approach caters to the diverse preferences of today’s adult nicotine users, many of whom explore different strengths and flavours before settling on their favourites. Whether they prefer the crisp mint notes of ZYN or the botanical freshness of Nordic Spirit, the Mix & Match deal offers full personalisation at the most competitive price on the market.



As the UK’s nicotine pouch audience grows from ex-smokers to harm-reduction-conscious consumers, Nic Pouches is committed to ensuring availability, affordability, and authenticity in every order. All products sold are 100% tobacco-free, fully compliant with UK regulations, and shipped from within the United Kingdom with rapid fulfilment and secure age verification protocols.



The new £2.49 price point for Nordic Spirit and ZYN, along with the Mix & Match option, is live now at www.nicpouches.com. With free UK delivery options and a fast-growing catalogue of nicotine alternatives, Nic Pouches continues to redefine what modern nicotine retail looks like.



About Nic Pouches



Nic Pouches is the UK’s leading online retailer specialising exclusively in premium nicotine pouches. The platform offers a wide range of flavours, brands, and strengths for adult consumers seeking a tobacco-free nicotine experience. With a commitment to quality, compliance, and customer satisfaction, Nic Pouches is at the forefront of the UK’s smokeless nicotine movement.



More Information



To learn more about Nic Pouches and its substantial price drop on Nordic Spirit and ZYN, please visit the website at https://nicpouches.com/.



https://thenewsfront.com/nic-pouches-slashes-prices-on-nordic-spirit-and-zyn-nicotine-pouches-to-offer-one-of-the-uks-cheapest-mix-match-bundles/