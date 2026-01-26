NETSOL Technologies Appoints Sardar Abubakr as Chief Financial Officer; Roger K. Almond to Serve as Chief Accounting Officer

ENCINO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a provider of AI-enabled solutions and services powering OEMs, dealerships and financial institutions to sell, finance and lease assets, has announced the appointment of Sardar Abubakr, FCCA, as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 20, 2026. Mr. Abubakr will be based in Dubai, UAE.

Roger K. Almond, the Company’s current Chief Financial Officer, will remain with NETSOL as Chief Accounting Officer, responsible for NETSOL’s global accounting operations and the preparation of its Forms 10-Q and Form 10-K filings.

Mr. Abubakr brings more than two decades of international leadership experience across Europe and Asia, spanning finance, strategy, digital transformation, M&A and operations. Most recently, he served as Vice President of New Business Ventures and M&A at Jazz, a subsidiary of VEON Group, where he led new venture creation, strategic transactions and major restructuring within a leading regional digital ecosystem. His experience includes senior leadership roles across multinational telecoms, fintechs and digital organizations, with a consistent focus on scaling technology-driven businesses and navigating complex, multi-market environments.

Throughout his career, Mr. Abubakr has played a key role in advancing digital and financial transformation initiatives and strengthening governance and financial controls across international markets. His contributions to digital acceleration and ecosystem development have been recognized with a Global Innovation Award from the ITU (United Nations). During his tenure at Telenor Group, he oversaw global SOX compliance while based at the Company’s headquarters in Norway. He is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA).

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Abubakr to NETSOL at a pivotal moment in our growth,” said Naeem Ghauri, President and Co-Founder of NETSOL Technologies, Inc. “Sardar brings deep international leadership experience across finance, strategy and transformation, with a proven track record operating in complex, multi-entity environments at large, publicly traded organizations. As we scale across our global footprint, our regional leadership teams and operating entities will provide full cooperation and support to ensure a seamless transition and to strengthen our financial operating cadence and long-term value creation.”

Mr. Almond will continue to lead NETSOL’s global accounting organization and SEC reporting processes, providing stability and continuity as the Company executes its strategic and operational priorities.

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies delivers state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions, and today leverages advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

