Obagi Medical and Platinum Dermatology Partners Announce Collaboration in the ALOHA Program to Drive Real-World Evidence for Obagi® saypha® MagIQ™

NEW YORK and DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obagi Medical, a leading innovator in physician-dispensed skincare and aesthetic solutions and part of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast” or the “Company”), today announced Platinum Dermatology Partners as the launch partner for the Aesthetics Leadership with Obagi’s Hyaluronic Acid (ALOHA) Program.

Platinum will help generate real-world data to translate the clinical safety and efficacy demonstrated in FDA pivotal trials into everyday practice across multiple trials and evaluation programs.

"This partnership with Obagi makes sense for us. They're taking a different approach to product development, and we have the clinical expertise to help them understand how trial data performs in real-world practice,” said Michael Pennington, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Platinum Dermatology Partners. “Our injectors treat patients every day. That experience matters. This is the kind of work we should be doing. Obagi is thinking differently about product development, and that aligns with how we approach patient care. It's about raising the standard for aesthetic dermatology.”

The ALOHA Real-World Program is designed to give Platinum providers hands-on experience with Obagi saypha MagIQ while evaluating complete Obagi protocols. This approach aims to drive patient satisfaction and strengthen relationships between patients and their Platinum providers. The program includes a real-world clinical initiative supplemented by a structured evaluation process across multiple Platinum practices and providers, with standardized data capture.

Platinum will present initial findings at this September's annual Platinum Summit in Dallas, highlighting the benefits of the new product and its protocols within the Platinum network. Results will also be presented at key industry conferences to demonstrate the real-world impact of introducing this innovative injectable across Platinum’s practices.

“Partnering with Platinum is a clear statement of our intent to launch this new injectable on a foundation of robust clinical evidence, education, and integrated patient outcomes,” said Drew Fine, U.S. General Manager, Professional Channel. “The ALOHA program will serve as a platform for a differentiated launch strategy and underscore Obagi Medical’s commitment to delivering innovative products across every facet of skincare and now injectable aesthetics.”

Obagi® saypha® MagIQ™, developed by Croma-Pharma GmbH, utilizes proprietary MACRO Core Technology to create a stable three-dimensional hyaluronic acid matrix. This technology is designed to deliver natural-looking results with category-leading performance, including high usable HA content upon injection, consistent gel distribution, and a predictable injection force and swelling profile1.

About Obagi Medical

Obagi Medical is an industry-leading, advanced skincare line rooted in research and skin biology, with a legacy of 35+ years of experience. Initially known for its leadership in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi Medical products are designed to address a variety of skin concerns, including premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. As the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. in 2024,2 Obagi Medical empowers individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful skin. More information about Obagi Medical is available on the brand's website, https://www.obagi.com.

About Platinum Dermatology Partners

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Platinum Dermatology Partners exists to empower the practice of exceptional dermatology through its vast resources and differentiated culture. Today, Platinum spans over 120 locations and nearly 400 providers across Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, and Texas. Through Platinum’s differentiated, physician-driven model, the company creates a collaborative group practice setting with a focus on partnering with the most reputable physicians and providers seeking to elevate not only the patient care delivered but also benefit the specialty of dermatology at large. For more information about Platinum Dermatology Partners, please visit www.platinumderm.com.

About Waldencast plc

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the Business Combination. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com.

