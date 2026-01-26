AerSale® Opens New 90,000 Sq. Ft. Aerostructures MRO Facility in Hialeah Gardens, FL

3X facility expansion with a new 90,000 sq. ft. Aerostructures MRO operation, replacing AerSale’s former Medley, Florida location

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) (the “Company”), a leading global provider of aviation aftermarket products and services, today announced the opening of its newest state-of-the-art Aerostructures MRO facility in Hialeah Gardens, Florida. The new facility replaces AerSale’s existing operation in Medley, Florida, and represents a major expansion in both additional capabilities and available capacity.

Spanning just under 90,000 square feet, the Hialeah Gardens facility is approximately three times larger than AerSale’s previous Aerostructures MRO location, significantly increasing throughput while maintaining the same high-quality structural repair standards customers rely on.

The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, including a new heating oven, paint booth, and sanding booth that can now accommodate larger widebody structures, including Boeing 777 and Airbus A330 airframe components, as well as GE90 and Rolls-Royce Trent engine nacelles and thrust reversers. These investments enhance reliability, streamline workflow, and support faster, more consistent turn-times through redundant equipment and optimized processes. Additionally, the expanded footprint and upgraded equipment substantially increases the facility’s overall capacity.

Conveniently located between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), the Hialeah Gardens facility offers strategic logistical advantages for airlines, operators, and lessors operating in the Americas and beyond.

“This new facility represents a quantum leap for AerSale’s Aerostructures MRO business,” said Nicolas Finazzo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at AerSale. “By investing in additional space and advanced equipment, we are expanding our capacity, improving reliability, and positioning ourselves to better support our customers’ evolving fleet and operational needs.”

The opening of the Hialeah Gardens Aerostructures MRO facility underscores AerSale’s continued commitment to investing in infrastructure, technology, and capabilities that deliver measurable value to its customers across the global aviation aftermarket.

For more information about AerSale’s Aerostructures MRO capabilities, visit www.aersale.com.

About AerSale

AerSale is a global provider of integrated aviation aftermarket services and solutions, serving operators of Boeing, Airbus, and legacy McDonnell Douglas aircraft. The Company helps aircraft owners and operators optimize the value, safety, and operational efficiency of their fleets across the entire aircraft lifecycle.

AerSale’s comprehensive capabilities include aircraft and engine sales and leasing, used serviceable material (USM) sales, component and airframe MRO services, and FAA-certified engineered solutions. Through internally developed products such as AerSafe®, AerTrak®, and the AerAware™ Enhanced Flight Vision System, AerSale delivers innovative technologies that enhance aircraft performance, improve safety, and reduce operating costs.

With deep technical expertise and a fully integrated business model, AerSale provides everything customers need—through a single, trusted partner.

