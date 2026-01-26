NetworkNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on Record Gold Prices Creating Potential for Mining Company Making Pivot to Production

This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals Inc. and may include a paid advertisement.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “From Permits to Pouring Gold: The Power of Being Production-Ready,” featuring LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0).

Disclosure: This does not represent material news, partnerships, or investment advice.

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit https://nnw.fm/4B8kw

To read the original editorial, visit https://nnw.fm/HDOBF

The past few months, gold prices have surged to record highs, with spot gold climbing above $4,600 per ounce and major financial institutions and analysts projecting further gains throughout this year. Analysts have forecast that gold could trade above $5,000 per ounce in 2026, driven by continued macroeconomic uncertainty, central bank buying and safe-haven demand, while 2025 saw one of the strongest gold rallies in years. As gold prices hit these historic levels and forward guidance remains bullish, producing gold-mining companies, particularly those nearing or in production such as LaFleur, stand to benefit from expanded margins and stronger cash flows.

LaFleur’s near-term strategy is built around a simple but powerful concept: feeding its fully permitted Beacon Gold Mill with mineralized material from its own Swanson Gold Project to create a vertically integrated, low-cost production model. This approach eliminates many of the uncertainties that plague junior miners, including reliance on third-party processing facilities and delays caused by permitting new infrastructure. By controlling both the source of ore and the processing facility, LaFleur is positioned to capture value across the production chain in one of the most established gold districts globally.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d’Or, Québec. The Company’s mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 18,304 hectares (183 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals’ fully permitted and refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

Qualified Person Statement – All scientific and technical information contained in the LaFleur Minerals Market Awareness Profile (MAP) has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

For further information, please visit the company’s website at www.LaFleurMinerals.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LFLR are available in the company’s newsroom at http://ibn.fm/LFLRF.

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio, a service of NetworkNewsWire (NNW), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company powered by IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, interviews and company press releases. NetworkNewsAudio keeps you informed on publicly traded companies we're watching. The audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio is a Brand Awareness Distribution Solution from NetworkNewsWire.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. With an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation, NNW cuts through the overload of information in today's markets bringing its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire is where news, content and information converge.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: https://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications