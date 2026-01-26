PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Earnings of $0.97 Per Share and Record Annual Earnings of $3.31 Per Share; Tangible Book Value Increases to $29.99 Per Share

WAUSAU, Wisc., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported record fourth quarter earnings ending December 31, 2025 of $0.97 per diluted common share on net income of $3.9 million, compared to $0.86 per diluted common share on net income of $3.5 million during the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, and $0.73 per diluted common share on net income of $3.0 million during the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024. Record calendar 2025 earnings were $13.5 million, or $3.31 per diluted share compared to 2024 earnings of $9.8 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, up 40% per share.

PSB’s fourth quarter of 2025 operating results reflected the following changes from the third quarter of 2025: (1) a stronger net interest margin as funding costs declined; (2) slightly higher non-interest income from higher mortgage banking income and higher investment and insurance sales commissions; and (3) lower non-interest expenses due to lower benefit plan expenses.

“Our operations continue to benefit from the current interest rate environment, as many of our seasoned loans continue to reprice from historically low yields to higher yields while funding cost pressure has declined with the Federal Reserve’s reductions to the Federal Funds rate. As a result, our net interest margin has returned towards the lower end of our historical range,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO. “We remain optimistic as we look to 2026 and anticipate credit improvement will add more earning assets and enhance interest income in the first half of the year. The Board’s confidence in our ability to consistently generate strong profitability led to their decision to institute quarterly dividend payments going forward, rather than a semi-annual dividend. While our record earnings in fiscal 2025 mark a significant milestone, we remain committed to surpassing these achievements in the periods ahead.”

December 31, 2025, Highlights:

  • Net interest income increased $387,000 to $11.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, from $11.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, due in part to lower deposit and borrowing costs.

  • Noninterest income increased $156,000 to $2.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $1.9 million the prior quarter due to higher mortgage banking income and higher investment and insurance sales commissions.

  • Noninterest expenses decreased $170,000 to $8.6 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2025 from $8.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, reflecting lower salary and benefit plan expenses.

  • Net loans decreased $19.1 million in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, to $1.10 billion compared to September 30, 2025 due to a large borrower ($13.8 million) who sold their business and an expected loan payoff from another borrower for $6.4 million. The loan pipeline continues to remain strong. Allowance for credit losses increased to 1.14% of gross loans.

  • Non-performing assets increased slightly to $17.3 million, or 1.18% of total assets at December 31, 2025, compared to $17.0 million, or 1.13% the previous quarter. The increase primarily relates to the addition of a restructured residential mortgage loan.

  • Total deposits decreased $12.1 million to $1.18 billion at December 31, 2025, from $1.19 billion at September 30, 2025. Core deposits decreased $7.3 million due to business outflows for taxes while brokered deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000 decreased $4.8 million.

  • Return on average tangible common equity was 12.86% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 12.14% the prior quarter and 11.07% in the year ago quarter.

  • Tangible book value per common share was up 15.43% over the past year to $29.99 at December 31, 2025, compared to $25.98 at December 31, 2024. Additionally, PSB paid dividends totaling $0.68 per share during the past year reflecting an earnings payout ratio of 20.37%.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets decreased $35.3 million during the fourth quarter to $1.46 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $1.50 billion at September 30, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $7.6 million to $29.9 million at December 31, 2025, from $37.5 million at September 30, 2025, as liquid funds were used to pay-off Federal Home Loan Advances and brokered deposits. Investment securities available for sale decreased $6.4 million to $184.3 million at December 31, 2025, from $190.7 million one quarter earlier.

Gross loans receivable decreased $26.2 million to $1.13 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to one quarter earlier. Commercial real estate loans decreased $17.5 million to $551.9 million at December 31, 2025, compared to three months earlier while commercial & industrial loans increased $2.3 million to $139.5 million over the same time period. Commercial construction and development loans decreased $10.7 million to $70.6 million at December 31, 2025, while residential real estate loans decreased $2.5 million from the prior quarter to $340.4 million. Agricultural loans decreased $1.0 million to $11.5 million at December 31, 2025, compared to three months earlier and municipal loans increased $3.0 million over the same time period. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate and construction loans totaling 55.1% of gross loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 30.1% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 14.4% and consumer loans at 0.4%. The lending pipeline remains strong heading into 2026.

The allowance for credit losses increased to 1.14% of gross loans at December 31, 2025 while annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.16% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Non-performing assets increased $323,000 to $17.3 million, or 1.18% of total assets at December 31, 2025, up from 1.13% at September 30, 2025. The increase in non-performing assets primarily reflects the addition of a $721,000 restructured residential mortgage loan. Approximately 67% of all non-performing assets consisted of four lending relationships. The largest of these four relationships had a $1.2 million loan payoff occur subsequent to year-end.

Total deposits decreased $12.2 million from the prior quarter to $1.18 billion. The largest decrease in deposits was a decline in money market deposits, which declined $22.2 million during the fourth quarter, partially offset by an increase of $15.3 million in interest-bearings demand and savings deposits. Additionally, brokered deposits decreased $5.0 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Existing liquidity helped to reduce high costing FHLB advances during the quarter by $28.0 million to $113.0 million at December 31, 2025. Brokered deposits of $5.0 million were also repaid.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percentage of total tangible assets increased to 8.77% at December 31, 2025, compared to 8.34% at September 30, 2025, and 7.76% at December 31, 2024.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $4.01 to $29.99, at December 31, 2025, compared to $25.98 one year earlier, an increase of 15.43% after dividends of $0.68 were paid to shareholders. Relative to the prior quarter’s tangible book value per common share of $29.05, tangible net book value per common share increased primarily due to earnings and an increase in the fair market value of available for sale investment securities. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio decreased to $13.0 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $14.2 million one quarter earlier and $19.3 million at December 31, 2024.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $11.7 million (on a net margin of 3.28%) for the fourth quarter of 2025, from $11.3 million (on a net margin of 3.16%) for the third quarter of 2025, and increased from $10.4 million (on a net margin of 2.96%) for the fourth quarter of 2024. The higher net interest income in the current period primarily relates to a slight increase in loan yields during the quarter and a decrease in the cost of funds. Overall earning asset yields decreased 1 basis point to 5.42% during the fourth quarter of 2025 from 5.43% the prior period and cost of funds decreased 12 basis points to 2.89% compared to 3.01% during the third quarter of 2025. Relative to one year earlier, interest-earning asset yields were up 13 basis points while the overall cost of funds declined 17 basis points.

The decrease in earning asset yields was due to lower yields on investment securities. Taxable security yields were 3.32% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 3.38% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, while a smaller balance of tax-exempt security yields remained at 3.33% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Loan yields increased during the fourth quarter of 2025 to 5.94% from 5.93% during the third quarter of 2025.

The decrease in funding costs was due to lower deposit costs, and costs related to FHLB advances. Deposits costs declined 9 basis points to 1.98% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, from 2.07% the prior quarter. Similarly, FHLB advance costs declined 3 basis points to 4.36% for the fourth quarter from 4.39% the prior quarter.

Total noninterest income increased $156,000 during the fourth quarter of 2025 to $2.1 million. An increase in investment and insurances sales commissions accounted for the majority of the change. The government shutdown delayed the recognition of gains on the sale of SBA 7A loans, reducing other noninterest income during the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to the prior quarter.

Noninterest expenses decreased $170,000 to $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $8.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, and increased $634,000 from $8.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. On a linked quarter basis, salary and benefits expense decreased $287,000 due to lower benefit plan expenses. Occupancy and facilities costs remained at $712,000, data processing and other office operation expenses increased $66,000, foreclosed real estate was sold for a gain of $23,000 during the fourth quarter compared to a loss of $1,000 the previous quarter and advertising and promotion expenses increased $39,000.

Income taxes increased $163,000 during the fourth quarter to $883,000, from $720,000 one quarter earlier on higher pre-tax income levels. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was 18.0% compared to 16.7% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from twelve full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Consolidated Balance Sheets     
December 31, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2025, unaudited, December 31, 2024 derived from audited financial statements
      
 Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
      
Assets     
      
Cash and due from banks$19,697 $14,221 $23,022 $19,628 $21,414 
Interest-bearing deposits 2,262  3,630  2,890  702  3,724 
Federal funds sold 7,916  19,641  31,624  2,351  15,360 
      
Cash and cash equivalents 29,875  37,492  57,536  22,681  40,498 
Securities available for sale (at fair value) 184,265  190,709  184,320  182,594  189,086 
Securities held to maturity (fair values of $76,671, $76,104, $75,016, $77,375, and $79,654 respectively) 81,511  82,195  83,123  85,373  86,748 
Equity securities 2,892  2,885  2,885  2,847  2,782 
Loans held for sale 180  145  349  734  217 
Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses of $12,605, $12,686, $12,553, $12,392 and $12,342 respectively) 1,096,035  1,115,137  1,109,296  1,096,422  1,078,204 
Accrued interest receivable 5,035  5,023  5,006  5,184  5,042 
Foreclosed assets -  -  -  300  - 
Premises and equipment, net 12,972  13,355  13,397  13,522  13,805 
Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,689  1,685  1,684  1,717  1,742 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 8,090  8,641  9,297  8,825  8,825 
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 25,425  25,242  25,067  24,897  24,732 
Core deposit intangible 287  309  330  353  195 
Goodwill 3,495  3,495  3,495  3,495  2,541 
Other assets 9,721  10,420  10,832  10,828  11,539 
      
TOTAL ASSETS$1,461,472 $1,496,733 $1,506,617 $1,459,772 $1,465,956 
      
Liabilities     
      
Non-interest-bearing deposits$278,302 $278,615 $277,239 $245,672 $259,515 
Interest-bearing deposits 898,729  910,571  900,303  884,364  887,834 
      
Total deposits 1,177,031  1,189,186  1,177,542  1,130,036  1,147,349 
      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 112,950  140,950  165,950  170,250  162,250 
Other borrowings 5,397  6,062  6,250  6,343  6,872 
Senior subordinated notes 4,788  4,786  4,784  4,783  4,781 
Junior subordinated debentures 13,126  13,100  13,075  13,049  13,023 
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments 542  622  622  672  672 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,967  13,651  15,118  13,554  14,723 
      
Total liabilities 1,329,801  1,368,357  1,383,341  1,338,687  1,349,670 
      
Stockholders' equity     
      
Preferred stock - no par value:     
Authorized - 30,000 shares; Issued - 7,200 shares     
Outstanding - 7,200 shares, respectively 7,200  7,200  7,200  7,200  7,200 
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:     
Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares     
Outstanding - 4,023,874, 4,040,538, 4,041,573, 4,084,708, and 4,092,977 shares, respectively 1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830 
Additional paid-in capital 8,727  8,707  8,659  8,608  8,610 
Retained earnings 150,556  148,029  144,548  142,277  139,838 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (13,000) (14,166) (15,764) (16,692) (19,314)
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,466,924, 1,450,260, 1,449,225, 1,406,090, and 1,397,821 shares, respectively (23,642) (23,224) (23,197) (22,138) (21,878)
      
Total stockholders' equity 131,671  128,376  123,276  121,085  116,286 
      
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,461,472 $1,496,733 $1,506,617 $1,459,772 $1,465,956 
 


PSB Holdings, Inc.        
Consolidated Statements of Income        
 Quarter Ended  Year Ended
(dollars in thousands,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31, December
except per share data - unaudited) 2025  2025 2025  2025  2024   2025  2024 
         
Interest and dividend income:        
Loans, including fees$16,744 $16,745$16,510 $15,782 $15,646  $65,781 $61,822 
Securities:        
Taxable 1,659  1,645 1,566  1,641  1,545   6,511  5,382 
Tax-exempt 495  500 506  517  522   2,018  2,091 
Other interest and dividends 582  717 332  345  948   1,976  2,255 
         
Total interest and dividend income 19,480  19,607 18,914  18,285  18,661   76,286  71,550 
         
Interest expense:        
Deposits 5,976  6,207 5,934  5,884  6,027   24,001  23,852 
FHLB advances 1,428  1,707 1,899  1,792  1,890   6,826  7,238 
Other borrowings 40  45 48  47  57   180  232 
Senior subordinated notes 59  59 58  59  59   235  235 
Junior subordinated debentures 248  247 250  248  252   993  1,010 
         
Total interest expense 7,751  8,265 8,189  8,030  8,285   32,235  32,567 
         
Net interest income 11,729  11,342 10,725  10,255  10,376   44,051  38,983 
Provision for credit losses 275  138 110  117  -   640  195 
         
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
 11,454  11,204 10,615  10,138  10,376   43,411  38,788 
         
Noninterest income:        
Service fees 401  363 366  358  362   1,488  1,415 
Mortgage banking income 413  363 411  250  414   1,437  1,588 
Investment and insurance sales commissions 520  345 335  326  226   1,526  799 
Net loss on sale of securities -  - -  (1) (511)  (1) (1,006)
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 182  176 170  163  166   691  647 
Other noninterest income 565  678 814  770  620   2,827  2,627 
         
Total noninterest income 2,081  1,925 2,096  1,866  1,277   7,968  6,070 
         
Noninterest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits 5,159  5,446 4,828  5,302  4,691   20,735  19,752 
Occupancy and facilities 712  712 719  786  691   2,929  2,902 
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets (23) 1 (58) -  -   (80) 1 
Data processing and other office operations 1,188  1,122 1,189  1,201  1,111   4,700  4,284 
Advertising and promotion 177  138 189  129  141   633  605 
Core deposit intangible amortization 21  22 23  23  17   89  78 
Other noninterest expenses 1,402  1,365 1,303  1,528  1,351   5,598  5,251 
         
Total noninterest expense 8,636  8,806 8,193  8,969  8,002   34,604  32,873 
         
Income before provision for income taxes 4,899  4,323 4,518  3,035  3,651   16,775  11,985 
Provision for income taxes 883  720 752  473  524   2,828  1,696 
         
Net income$4,016 $3,603$3,766 $2,562 $3,127  $13,947 $10,289 
Preferred stock dividends declared$122 $122$122 $122 $122  $486 $486 
         
Net income available to common shareholders$3,894 $3,481$3,644 $2,440 $3,005  $13,461 $9,803 
Basic earnings per common share$0.97 $0.86$0.90 $0.60 $0.73  $3.32 $2.37 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.97 $0.86$0.89 $0.60 $0.73  $3.31 $2.37 
 


PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Quarterly Financial Summary     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)Quarter ended
 Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,
Earnings and dividends: 2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
      
Interest income$19,480 $19,607 $18,914 $18,285 $18,661 
Interest expense$7,751 $8,265 $8,189 $8,030 $8,285 
Net interest income$11,729 $11,342 $10,725 $10,255 $10,376 
Provision for credit losses$275 $138 $110 $117 $- 
Other noninterest income$2,081 $1,925 $2,096 $1,866 $1,277 
Other noninterest expense$8,636 $8,806 $8,193 $8,969 $8,002 
Net income available to common shareholders$3,894 $3,481 $3,644 $2,440 $3,005 
      
Basic earnings per common share (3)$0.97 $0.86 $0.90 $0.60 $0.73 
Diluted earnings per common share (3)$0.97 $0.86 $0.89 $0.60 $0.73 
Dividends declared per common share (3)$0.34 $- $0.34 $- $0.32 
Tangible net book value per common share (4)$29.99 $29.05 $27.77 $26.94 $25.98 
      
Semi-annual dividend payout ratio 19.18%n/a 22.58%n/a 23.27%
Average common shares outstanding 4,028,368  4,041,393  4,070,721  4,088,824  4,094,360 
      
      
Balance sheet - average balances:     
Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss$1,107,114 $1,111,055 $1,111,004 $1,091,533 $1,064,619 
Assets$1,501,135 $1,510,272 $1,480,851 $1,462,862 $1,479,812 
Deposits$1,199,363 $1,191,002 $1,142,279 $1,140,397 $1,151,450 
Stockholders' equity$131,606 $125,342 $123,077 $118,576 $118,396 
      
      
Performance ratios:     
Return on average assets (1) 1.06% 0.95% 1.02% 0.71% 0.84%
Return on average common stockholders' equity (1) 12.42% 11.69% 12.61% 8.88% 10.75%
Return on average tangible common     
stockholders' equity (1)(4) 12.86% 12.14% 13.11% 9.21% 11.07%
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.16% 0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 0.02%
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.56% 1.51% 1.39% 1.15% 0.95%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.18% 1.13% 1.04% 0.89% 0.71%
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.14% 1.12% 1.12% 1.12% 1.13%
Nonperforming assets to tangible equity     
plus the allowance for credit losses (4) 13.10% 13.17% 12.64% 10.71% 8.85%
Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.28% 3.16% 3.09% 3.03% 2.96%
Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.53% 2.42% 2.34% 2.33% 2.23%
Service fee revenue as a percent of     
average demand deposits (1) 0.55% 0.52% 0.54% 0.58% 0.53%
Noninterest income as a percent     
of gross revenue 9.65% 8.94% 9.98% 9.26% 6.40%
Efficiency ratio (2) 61.82% 65.47% 63.00% 72.88% 67.59%
Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.28% 2.31% 2.22% 2.49% 2.15%
Average stockholders' equity less accumulated     
other comprehensive income (loss) to     
average assets 9.59% 9.20% 9.31% 9.22% 9.08%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 8.77% 8.34% 7.95% 8.05% 7.76%
      
Stock price information:     
      
High$26.30 $26.00 $25.70 $26.50 $27.90 
Low$24.34 $23.30 $23.65 $25.60 $25.00 
Last trade value at quarter-end$26.10 $25.50 $23.89 $25.70 $26.50 
      
(1) Annualized     
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. 
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.   
 


PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income    
       
  Quarter Ended
  Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
       
Net income$4,016 $3,603 $3,766 $2,562 $3,127 
       
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:     
       
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available    
for sale 1,065  1,550  972  2,551  (3,955)
       
Reclassification adjustment for security     
loss included in net income -  -  -  1  404 
       
Accretion of unrealized loss included in net     
income on securities available for sale     
deferred tax adjustment for Wisconsin     
Act 19 -  (26) (35) -  (76)
       
Amortization of unrealized loss included in net    
income on securities available for sale     
transferred to securities held to maturity 90  90  91  89  90 
       
Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap 18  (2) (87) (6) 65 
       
Reclassification adjustment of interest rate     
swap settlements included in earnings (7) (15) (13) (13) (27)
       
       
Other comprehensive income (loss) 1,166  1,597  928  2,622  (3,499)
       
Comprehensive income (loss)$5,182 $5,200 $4,694 $5,184 $(372)
 


PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Nonperforming Assets as of:     
 Dec 31,Sep 30,Jun 30,Mar 31,Dec 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
      
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans)$16,436 $16,560 $15,333 $12,404 $10,109 
Nonaccrual restructured loans 7  10  13  17  18 
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 865  415  295  280  286 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more -  -  -  -  - 
      
Total nonperforming loans 17,308  16,985  15,641  12,701  10,413 
Other real estate owned -  -  -  300  - 
      
Total nonperforming assets$17,308 $16,985 $15,641 $13,001 $10,413 
      
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 1.56% 1.51% 1.39% 1.15% 0.95%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 1.18% 1.13% 1.04% 0.89% 0.71%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans 72.83% 74.69% 80.26% 97.57% 118.52%
 


PSB Holdings, Inc.   
Nonperforming Assets >= $1,000,000 net book value before specific reserves  
At December 31, 2025   
(dollars in thousands)   
  GrossSpecific
Collateral DescriptionAsset TypePrincipalReserves
    
Real estate - Non-Owner Occupied Rental PropertiesNonaccrual 3,863  0 
Real estate - Recreational FacilityNonaccrual 3,785  127 
Real estate - Equipment DealershipNonaccrual 2,295  558 
Real estate - Wood ProductsNonaccrual 1,683  375 
    
    
Total listed nonperforming assets $11,626 $1,060 
Total bank wide nonperforming assets $17,308 $1,595 
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets  67% 66%
 


PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Loan Composition by Collateral Type     
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands)Dec 31, 2025Sep 30, 2025Jun 30, 2025Mar 31, 2025Dec 31, 2024
      
Commercial:     
Commercial and industrial$139,479 $137,199 $135,313 $124,074 $116,865 
Agriculture 11,463  12,443  13,219  11,632  11,568 
Municipal 11,317  8,361  12,805  12,878  15,733 
      
Total Commercial 162,259  158,003  161,337  148,584  144,166 
      
Commercial Real Estate:     
Commercial real estate 551,899  569,382  566,526  562,901  551,641 
Construction and development 70,574  81,278  77,905  87,080  79,377 
      
Total Commercial Real Estate 622,473  650,660  644,431  649,981  631,018 
      
Residential real estate:     
Residential 259,573  263,791  266,203  268,490  271,643 
Construction and development 36,596  37,475  31,439  26,884  28,959 
HELOC 44,219  41,661  39,425  38,364  36,887 
      
Total Residential Real Estate 340,388  342,927  337,067  333,738  337,489 
      
Consumer installment 5,053  4,801  4,886  4,683  5,060 
      
Subtotals - Gross loans 1,130,173  1,156,391  1,147,721  1,136,986  1,117,733 
Loans in process of disbursement (22,178) (29,170) (26,496) (28,752) (27,792)
      
Subtotals - Disbursed loans 1,107,995  1,127,221  1,121,225  1,108,234  1,089,941 
Net deferred loan costs 645  602  624  580  605 
Allowance for credit losses (12,605) (12,686) (12,553) (12,392) (12,342)
      
Total loans receivable$1,096,035 $1,115,137 $1,109,296 $1,096,422 $1,078,204 
 


PSB Holdings, Inc.
      
Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose
      
 Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
               
 Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1)
Multi Family$145,71714.3% $141,89613.5% $145,52314.0% $143,67413.9% $140,08714.0%
Industrial and Warehousing 101,5819.9   100,7129.6   105,25610.2   109,36610.6   103,79410.4 
Retail 27,7562.7   27,8892.7   29,4072.8   29,2852.8   23,4382.3 
Hotels 25,9492.6   25,6772.4   25,2992.4   25,7192.5   25,8922.6 
Office 7,0280.7   7,1760.7   7,1310.7   7,2540.7   6,2340.6 
               
(1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.       
 


PSB Holdings, Inc.
      
Deposit Composition
      
           
Insured and Collateralized DepositsDecember 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
 $%$%$%$%$%
           
Non-interest bearing demand$225,02519.1%$227,44819.1%$225,92119.2%$206,56218.3%$204,16717.8%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 323,73927.5% 307,50525.8% 304,77925.9% 314,95727.9% 315,90027.6%
Money market deposits 142,94612.1% 158,45513.3% 148,55612.6% 144,49612.7% 141,02412.3%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 163,39813.9% 163,44613.7% 165,36814.0% 158,06614.0% 155,09913.5%
           
Total core deposits 855,10872.6% 856,85471.9% 844,62471.7% 824,08172.9% 816,19071.2%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 28,0002.4% 29,0002.5% 28,0002.4% 26,7502.3% 25,5002.2%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 7480.1% 7480.1% 7480.1% 1,2410.1% 1,2410.1%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 62,4935.3% 67,4935.7% 65,9175.6% 79,0907.0% 56,1644.9%
           
Totals$946,34980.4%$954,09580.2%$939,28979.8%$931,16282.3%$899,09578.4%
           
PSB Holdings, Inc.
      
Deposit Composition
      
           
Uninsured DepositsDecember 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
 $%$%$%$%$%
           
Non-interest bearing demand$53,2774.5%$51,1674.3%$51,3184.4%$39,1103.5%$55,3484.8%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 17,6831.5% 18,6441.6% 17,9831.5% 17,2621.5% 20,9341.8%
Money market deposits 110,5019.4% 117,1849.9% 122,60310.4% 123,77311.0% 153,33413.4%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%
           
Total core deposits 181,46115.4% 186,99515.8% 191,90416.3% 180,14516.0% 229,61620.0%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 49,2214.2% 48,0964.0% 46,3493.9% 18,7291.7% 18,6381.6%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%
           
Totals$230,68219.6%$235,09119.8%$238,25320.2%$198,87417.7%$248,25421.6%
           
           
PSB Holdings, Inc.
      
Deposit Composition
      
           
Total DepositsDecember 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
 $%$%$%$%$%
           
Non-interest bearing demand$278,30223.6%$278,61523.4%$277,23923.6%$245,67221.8%$259,51522.6%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 341,42229.0% 326,14927.4% 322,76227.4% 332,21929.4% 336,83429.4%
Money market deposits 253,44721.5% 275,63923.2% 271,15923.0% 268,26923.7% 294,35825.7%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 163,39813.9% 163,44613.7% 165,36814.0% 158,06614.0% 155,09913.5%
           
Total core deposits 1,036,56988.0% 1,043,84987.7% 1,036,52888.0% 1,004,22688.9% 1,045,80691.2%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 77,2216.6% 77,0966.5% 74,3496.3% 45,4794.0% 44,1383.8%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 7480.1% 7480.1% 7480.1% 1,2410.1% 1,2410.1%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 62,4935.3% 67,4935.7% 65,9175.6% 79,0907.0% 56,1644.9%
           
Totals$1,177,031100.0%$1,189,186100.0%$1,177,542100.0%$1,130,036100.0%$1,147,349100.0%
 


PSB Holdings, Inc.           
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates         
(dollars in thousands)           
            
            
 Quarter ended December 31, 2025 Quarter ended September 30, 2025 Quarter ended December 31, 2024
 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield /
 BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets           
Interest-earning assets:           
Loans (1)(2)$1,119,854 $16,7715.94% $1,123,665 $16,7965.93% $1,077,242 $15,6935.80%
Taxable securities 198,179  1,6593.32%  193,277  1,6453.38%  194,272  1,5453.16%
Tax-exempt securities (2) 74,660  6273.33%  75,419  6333.33%  79,475  6613.31%
FHLB stock 8,424  2069.70%  9,182  2018.68%  8,825  22710.23%
Other 37,420  3763.99%  45,649  5164.48%  58,405  7214.91%
            
Total (2) 1,438,537  19,6395.42%  1,447,192  19,7915.43%  1,418,219  18,8475.29%
            
Non-interest-earning assets:          
Cash and due from banks 16,397     16,122     15,500   
Premises and equipment,          
net 13,239     13,377     14,001   
Cash surrender value ins 25,312     25,130     24,625   
Other assets 20,390     21,061     20,090   
Allowance for credit           
losses (12,740)    (12,610)    (12,623)  
            
Total$1,501,135    $1,510,272    $1,479,812   
            
Liabilities & stockholders' equity          
Interest-bearing liabilities:          
Savings and demand           
deposits$325,693 $1,3281.62% $320,732 $1,4281.77% $319,777 $1,4791.84%
Money market deposits 276,259  1,7042.45%  281,189  1,7462.46%  304,897  1,9612.56%
Time deposits 306,350  2,9443.81%  310,441  3,0333.88%  256,201  2,5874.02%
FHLB borrowings 130,048  1,4284.36%  154,211  1,7074.39%  170,701  1,8904.40%
Other borrowings 6,037  402.63%  6,280  452.84%  6,848  573.31%
Senior sub. notes
 4,787  594.89%  4,785  594.89%  4,780  594.91%
Junior sub. debentures 13,113  2487.50%  13,088  2477.49%  13,011  2527.71%
            
Total 1,062,287  7,7512.89%  1,090,726  8,2653.01%  1,076,215  8,2853.06%
            
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:          
Demand deposits 291,061     278,640     270,575   
Other liabilities 16,181     15,564     14,626   
Stockholders' equity 131,606     125,342     118,396   
            
Total$1,501,135    $1,510,272    $1,479,812   
            
Net interest income $11,888   $11,526   $10,562 
Rate spread  2.53%   2.42%   2.23%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.28%   3.16%   2.96%
            
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.     
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. 
 


PSB Holdings, Inc.       
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates     
(dollars in thousands)       
 Year ended December 31, 2025 Year ended December 31, 2024
 Average Yield/ Average Yield/
 BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets       
Interest-earning assets:       
Loans (1)(2)$1,117,778 $65,9545.90% $1,087,816 $62,0855.71%
Taxable securities 195,944  6,5113.32%  179,074  5,3823.01%
Tax-exempt securities (2) 76,518  2,5543.34%  79,735  2,6473.32%
FHLB stock 8,905  8149.14%  8,024  7509.35%
Other 26,777  1,1624.34%  29,153  1,5055.16%
        
Total (2) 1,425,922  76,9955.40%  1,383,802  72,3695.23%
        
Non-interest-earning assets:       
Cash and due from banks 16,078     16,841   
Premises and equipment,       
net 13,466     13,834   
Cash surrender value ins 25,051     24,382   
Other assets 20,966     20,911   
Allowance for credit       
losses (12,543)    (12,528)  
        
Total$1,488,940    $1,447,242   
        
Liabilities & stockholders' equity      
Interest-bearing liabilities:       
Savings and demand       
deposits$325,526 $5,7731.77% $331,411 $6,1331.85%
Money market deposits 274,635  6,7072.44%  281,828  7,5692.69%
Time deposits 295,235  11,5213.90%  256,265  10,1503.96%
FHLB borrowings 155,477  6,8264.39%  167,708  7,2384.32%
Other borrowings 6,868  1802.62%  7,241  2323.20%
Senior sub. notes
 4,784  2354.91%  4,778  2354.92%
Junior sub. debentures 13,075  9937.59%  12,972  1,0107.79%
        
Total 1,075,600  32,2353.00%  1,062,203  32,5673.07%
        
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:      
Demand deposits 272,799     258,173   
Other liabilities 15,698     13,475   
Stockholders' equity 124,843     113,391   
        
Total$1,488,940    $1,447,242   
        
Net interest income $44,760   $39,802 
Rate spread  2.40%   2.16%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.14%   2.88%
        
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.  
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
 

