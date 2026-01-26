Genetec outlines data privacy best practices for physical security teams ahead of Data Protection Day

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support Data Protection Day, Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, is sharing best practices to help organizations protect sensitive physical security data while maintaining effective security operations.

Physical security systems generate large volumes of information from video footage, access control records, and license plate information. As this data plays a growing role in daily operations and investigations, organizations are under increasing pressure to manage it responsibly amid evolving privacy regulations, rising cyber threats, and heightened expectations around transparency.

“Physical security data can be highly sensitive, and protecting it requires more than basic safeguards or vague assurances,” said Mathieu Chevalier, Principal Security Architect at Genetec Inc. “Some approaches in the market treat data as an asset to be exploited or shared beyond its original purpose. That creates real privacy risks. Organizations should expect clear limits on how their data is used, strong controls throughout its lifecycle, and technology that is designed to respect privacy by default, not as an afterthought.”

Observed annually on January 28, International Data Protection Day serves as a reminder that protecting personal data is a shared and ongoing responsibility. For physical security teams, adopting clear strategies, resilient technologies, and trusted partnerships can help ensure privacy and security objectives remain aligned as risks and regulations continue to change. Genetec recommends the following best practices to help organizations strengthen data protection across physical security systems:

Start with a clear data protection strategy

Organizations should regularly assess what data they collect, for which purpose they collect it, where it is stored, how long it is retained, and who has access to it. Documenting these practices helps reduce unnecessary data exposure, identify policy gaps, and support ongoing compliance as regulations continue to evolve. Transparency around data handling practices also plays an important role in building trust with employees, customers, and the public.

Design systems with privacy built in

Privacy-by-design means limiting privacy risk not only through security controls, but also through how personal data is collected, used, and governed. Organizations should apply purpose limitation and data minimization principles to ensure only the data required for defined security objectives is collected and retained. Strong security measures, including encrypting data in transit and at rest, enforcing strong authentication, and applying granular access controls, help reduce the risk of unauthorized access. Privacy-enhancing technologies, such as automated anonymization and masking, further support transparency and help protect individuals’ identities while preserving the operational value of security data.

Maintain strong cyber defenses over time

Data protection is an ongoing process. Regular system hardening, vulnerability management, and timely updates are essential to address new cybersecurity risks as they emerge. Treating privacy and cybersecurity as continuous operational responsibilities helps organizations maintain a stronger overall security posture.

Use cloud services to support resilience and compliance

Cloud-managed and software-as-a-service deployments can help organizations stay current with security patches, privacy controls, and compliance features, while reducing the operational burden on internal teams. Many organizations are adopting flexible deployment approaches that allow them to balance scalability, control, and data residency requirements across on-prem and cloud environments.

Choose partners committed to privacy and transparency

Working with trusted technology partners is critical. Organizations should evaluate vendors based on how they govern personal data, define clear limits on data use, and communicate transparently about their privacy practices. Independent security standards and attestations, such as ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, and SOC 2 Type II reports, provide important assurance around how systems and data are protected and managed, and help reduce privacy risks associated with unauthorized access or misuse. Organizations should also assess vendors’ vulnerability disclosure processes, data governance practices, and approach to developing and deploying artificial intelligence, including whether they prioritize transparency, safety, and human-led decision-making when personal data is involved.

For best practices on building a data protection strategy for physical security systems, visit https://www.genetec.com/trust-cybersecurity

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. The company’s portfolio of solutions enables enterprises, governments, and communities around the world to secure people and assets while improving operational efficiency and respecting individual privacy.

Genetec delivers the world's leading products for video management, access control, and ALPR, all built on a unified, open architecture and designed with cybersecurity at their core. The company’s portfolio also includes intrusion detection, intercom, and digital evidence management solutions.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its 42,500+ customers via an extensive network of accredited channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

