Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share; Board Approves Moving to Quarterly Dividend at $0.105 per share

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CZWI), the parent company of Citizens Community Federal N.A. (the “Bank” or “CCFBank”), today reported earnings of $4.3 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.44 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $3.7 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.37 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and $2.7 million and $0.27 earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported earnings of $14.4 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.46 compared to the prior year period of $13.8 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.34.

The Company’s improved fourth quarter 2025 operating results reflected the following changes from the third quarter of 2025: (1) loan growth of $17.3 million, or 1.3% and deposit growth of $43.5 million, or 2.9%; (2) a decrease in net interest income of $0.1 million, largely due to a decrease of $0.4 million in the recognition of interest income in the third quarter from loan payoffs; (3) lower provision for credit losses of $0.2 million compared to a $0.7 million provision in the third quarter; (4) lower non-interest income of $0.3 million; (5) lower non-interest expense of $0.4 million; (6) lower tax expense of $0.2 million due to a lower effective tax rate realized through purchased tax credits; and (7) fewer shares outstanding due to the repurchase of approximately 250,000 shares during the quarter.

Book value per share improved to $19.54 at December 31, 2025, compared to $18.95 at September 30, 2025, and $17.94 at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)1 was $16.23 at December 31, 2025, compared to $15.71 at September 30, 2025, and increased 10.5% from $14.69 at December 31, 2024, with dividends paid of 2.45% of the December 31, 2024 tangible book value. Since December 31, 2024, the Company has paid dividends to shareholders totaling $0.36 per share. For the fourth quarter of 2025, the increase in tangible book value was primarily due to the increase in net income in the quarter, along with the impact of lower unrealized losses on the available for sale investment portfolio. Stockholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets was 10.55% at December 31, 2025, compared to 10.82% at September 30, 2025, with the decline largely due to modest asset growth. Tangible common equity (“TCE”) as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)1 decreased to 8.92% at December 31, 2025, compared to 9.13% at September 30, 2025.

“We utilized our capital strength to enhance shareholder value early in the quarter by repurchasing approximately 250,000 shares at an average price less than tangible book value, and the Board voted to declare a quarterly dividend replacing the ‘thrift like’ annual dividend in prior years.” stated Stephen Bianchi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Loan growth returned in the quarter and the pipeline looked promising entering 2026. We remained focused on growing our customer base, and specifically deposits, as noted in the YOY growth of $44 million. With the improved quality of our deposit base and as loans originated during the pandemic come due for pricing adjustments, we anticipate continued NIM expansion which should result in stronger earnings.”

December 31, 2025, Highlights: 

  • Quarterly earnings were $4.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, an increase compared to earnings of $3.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and an increase from $2.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
  • For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, earnings were $14.4 million or $1.46 per diluted share compared to $13.8 million or $1.34 per diluted share for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024. The increase in earnings for the twelve-month period primarily relates to the increase in net interest income, partially offset by provisions for credit losses for the most recent twelve-month period versus negative provisions for credit losses during the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024.
  • Net interest income decreased $0.1 million to $13.1 million for the current quarter ended December 31, 2025, from $13.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and increased from $11.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in net interest income from the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a net decrease of $0.4 million, or 8 basis points (“bps”), related to loan payoffs in the third quarter of nonperforming loans and payoffs of loans with purchase accretion.
  • The net interest margin decreased 5 bps to 3.15% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and increased 36 bps from the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in net interest margin from lower loan payoffs discussed above, was partially offset by lower deposit costs, or an increase in the net interest margin of 6 bps. The growth in lower yielding interest-bearing cash also decreased the net interest margin by 3 bps.
  • The provision for credit losses was $0.20 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $0.65 million for the third quarter, and a negative provision for credit losses of $0.45 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Factors affecting the December 31, 2025, provision for credit losses include: (1) the impact of loan growth; and (2) decreases in delinquent loans offset by increases of reserves on impaired loans. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $22.4 million or 141% of total nonperforming loans and 1.67% of total loans.
  • Non-interest income decreased by $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 to $2.7 million from $3.0 million the prior quarter, and increased $0.7 million from $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2025, from the third quarter of 2025, was primarily due to lower gains on sale of loans, partially offset by net gains on equity securities. The increase of non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2025, from the fourth quarter of 2024, was primarily due to higher gains on sale of loans and net gains on equity securities.
  • Non-interest expense decreased $0.4 million to $10.7 million from $11.1 million for the previous quarter and decreased $0.1 million from $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter was largely due to lower compensation items, primarily due to lower medical costs on the Company’s self-insured medial plan and lower data processing expense from improved negotiations with the service provider. The $0.1 million decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024, was largely due to lower data processing expenses.
  • The effective tax rate was 12.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 18.8% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and 19.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in the effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2025 was largely due to the full year impact of a new tax credit investment which partially funded in the fourth quarter of 2025, with final funding in 2026.
  • Loans receivable increased $17.3 million during the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, to $1.340 billion compared to the prior quarter end. The increase was largely due to a growth in new multi-family and C&I loan originations from the third quarter.
  • Nonperforming assets were flat at $16.7 million at December 31, 2025 and at September 30, 2025, respectively.
  • Special mention loans increased $11.6 million to $24.5 million at December 31, 2025, from $12.9 million at September 30, 2025. The increase was largely due to two separate commercial real estate relationships totaling $6 million and $5 million, each.
  • Substandard loans increased $0.1 million to $21.4 million at December 31, 2025, from September 30, 2025.
  • Total deposits increased $43.5 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, to $1.524 billion. This was largely due to growth in retail consumer deposits of $33.9 million and seasonal growth in public deposits of $12.1 million.
  • The efficiency ratio was 68% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 67% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
  • On January 22, 2026, the Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.105 per share. The quarterly dividend, subject to future Board approvals, is intended to replace the Company’s former annual dividend. The dividend will be payable on February 20, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 6, 2026.
  • On July 24, 2025, the Board of Directors authorized a new 5% common stock buyback authorization, or 499 thousand shares. The Company repurchased approximately 250 thousand shares during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, at an average price of $15.99 per share. Approximately 113 thousand shares remained available to purchase under this authorization as of December 31, 2025.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets increased by $54.8 million during the quarter to $1.782 billion at December 31, 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $36.4 million as interest-bearing cash increased due to cash provided by deposit increases, partially offset by loan growth.

The on-balance sheet liquidity ratio, which is defined as the fair market value of available for sale (“AFS”) and held to maturity (“HTM”) securities that are not pledged and cash on deposit with other financial institutions, was 14.8% of total assets at December 31, 2025, compared to 13.4% at September 30, 2025. On-balance sheet liquidity, collateralized new borrowing capacity, and uncommitted federal funds borrowing availability was $792 million, or 243%, of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits at December 31, 2025, and $741 million, or 267% at September 30, 2025.

AFS securities decreased $3.5 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, to $134.1 million from $137.6 million at September 30, 2025. The decrease was largely related to corporate debt security redemptions of $5.0 million, and principal repayments of $2.5 million, partially offset by purchases of new corporate debt securities of $3 million and a decrease in the unrealized loss on AFS securities of $1.0 million.

HTM securities decreased $1.3 million to $80.2 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, from $81.5 million at September 30, 2025, due to principal repayments.

Loans receivable increased $17.3 million during the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, to $1.340 billion compared to the prior quarter end as loan growth was realized in multi-family loans and C&I loans.

The office loan portfolio consisting of seventy-one loans totaled $32 million at December 31, 2025, compared to seventy-one loans totaling $26 million at September 30, 2025. Criticized loans in the office loan portfolio for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, totaled $0.2 million, compared to $0.2 million at September 30, 2025, and there have been no charge-offs in the trailing twelve months.

The allowance for credit losses on loans increased by $0.2 million to $22.4 million at December 31, 2025, representing 1.67% of total loans receivable compared to 1.68% of total loans receivable at September 30, 2025. The provision for credit losses was $0.20 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $0.65 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and a negative provision for credit losses of $0.45 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Factors affecting the December 31, 2025, provision for credit losses include: (1) the impact of loan growth; and (2) decreases in delinquent loans offset by increases of reserves on impaired loans.

Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) – Loans Percentage
(in thousands, except ratios)

  December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
Loans, end of period $1,340,325  $1,323,010  $1,345,620  $1,368,981 
Allowance for credit losses – Loans $22,401  $22,182  $21,347  $20,549 
ACL – Loans as a percentage of loans, end of period  1.67%  1.68%  1.59%  1.50%


In addition to the ACL – Loans, the Company has established an ACL – Unfunded Commitments of $0.490 million at December 31, 2025, $0.493 million at September 30, 2025, and $0.334 million at December 31, 2024, classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets.

Allowance for Credit Losses – Unfunded Commitments:
(in thousands)

  December 31, 2025 and Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, 2024 and Twelve Months Ended
ACL – Unfunded commitments – beginning of period $493  $460  $334  $1,250 
Additions (reductions) to ACL – Unfunded commitments via provision for credit losses charged to operations  (3)  (126)  156   (916)
ACL – Unfunded commitments – end of period $490  $334  $490  $334 


Nonperforming assets were flat at $16.7 million at December 31, 2025 and at September 30, 2025, respectively.

Special mention loans increased $11.6 million to $24.5 million at December 31, 2025, from $12.9 million at September 30, 2025. The increase was largely due to two separate commercial real estate relationships totaling $6 million and $5 million, each.

Substandard loans increased $0.1 million to $21.4 million at December 31, 2025, from September 30, 2025.

  (in thousands)
  December 31, 2025
 September 30, 2025
 June 30, 2025
 March 31, 2025
 December 31, 2024
Special mention loan balances $24,473  $12,920  $23,201  $14,990  $8,480 
Substandard loan balances  21,388   21,310   17,922   19,591   18,891 
Criticized loans, end of period $45,861  $34,230  $41,123  $34,581  $27,371 


Deposit Portfolio Composition
(in thousands)

  December 31, 2025
 September 30, 2025
 June 30, 2025
 March 31, 2025
 December 31, 2024
Consumer deposits $889,109  $855,226  $856,467  $861,746  $852,083 
Commercial deposits  422,605   423,662   406,608   423,654   412,355 
Public deposits  187,777   175,689   190,933   211,261   190,460 
Wholesale deposits  24,608   25,977   24,408   26,993   33,250 
Total deposits $1,524,099  $1,480,554  $1,478,416  $1,523,654  $1,488,148 


At December 31, 2025, the deposit portfolio composition was largely unchanged from the prior quarter at 58% consumer, 28% commercial, 12% public, and 2% wholesale deposits.

Deposit Composition By Type
(in thousands)

  December 31, 2025
 September 30, 2025
 June 30, 2025
 March 31, 2025
 December 31, 2024
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $264,394  $262,535  $260,248  $253,343  $252,656 
Interest-bearing demand deposits  367,958   360,475   366,481   386,302   355,750 
Savings accounts  151,525   157,317   159,340   167,614   159,821 
Money market accounts  392,900   354,290   357,518   370,741   369,534 
Certificate accounts  347,322   345,937   334,829   345,654   350,387 
Total deposits $1,524,099  $1,480,554  $1,478,416  $1,523,654  $1,488,148 


Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were $323.5 million, or 21% of total deposits at December 31, 2025, and $277.7 million, or 19% of total deposits at September 30, 2025. Uninsured deposits alone at December 31, 2025, were $478.4 million, or 31% of total deposits and $421.5 million, or 28% of total deposits at September 30, 2025.

Federal Home Loan Bank advances remained at $0 at December 31, 2025, and at September 30, 2025, and decreased $5.0 million from December 31, 2024.

The Company repurchased approximately 250 thousand shares at an average all in price of $15.99 per share during the quarter ended December 31, 2025. There remained approximately 113 thousand shares available to repurchase under the current buyback authorization plan as of December 31, 2025. This share repurchase authorization does not oblige the Company to repurchase any shares of its common stock.

Review of Operations

Net interest income decreased $0.1 million to $13.1 million for the current quarter ended December 31, 2025, from $13.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and increased from $11.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in net interest income from the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a net decrease of $0.4 million, or 8 bps, related to loan payoffs in the third quarter of nonperforming loans and payoffs of loans with purchase accretion. Lower liability costs improved net interest income $0.3 million, or an increase in the net interest margin of 6 bps. This benefit was partially offset by the impact of lower net interest margin on the increase in interest-bearing cash, or 3 bps.

Net interest income and net interest margin analysis:
(in thousands, except yields and rates)

  Three months ended
  December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
  Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin
As reported $13,065  3.15% $13,214  3.20% $13,311  3.27% $11,594  2.85% $11,708  2.79%
Less scheduled accretion for PCD loans  (5) %  (17) %  (23) (0.01)%  (36) (0.01)%  (42) (0.01)%
Less paid loan accretion for PCD loans    %  (133) (0.03)%  (416) (0.10)%    %    %
Less scheduled accretion interest    %  (30) (0.01)%  (33) (0.01)%  (33) (0.01)%  (33) (0.01)%
Without loan purchase accretion $13,060  3.15% $13,034  3.16% $12,839  3.15% $11,525  2.83% $11,633  2.77%


The table below shows the impact of certificate, loan and securities contractual fixed rate maturing and repricing.

Portfolio Contractual Repricing:
(in millions, except yields)

  Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Q4 2026 Q1 2027 Q2 2027 Q3 2027 Q4 2027
Maturing Certificate Accounts:                
Contractual Balance $136  $101  $67  $26  $14  $  $  $ 
Contractual Interest Rate  4.02%  3.83%  3.86%  3.70%  3.62%  %  %  %
Maturing or Repricing Loans:                
Contractual Balance $22  $83  $110  $101  $59  $62  $43  $71 
Contractual Interest Rate  5.37%  6.11%  3.67%  4.00%  4.22%  4.29%  4.29%  5.33%
Maturing or Repricing Securities:                
Contractual Balance $2  $7  $7  $3  $3  $  $4  $ 
Contractual Interest Rate  3.72%  3.57%  3.44%  3.27%  3.31%  %  5.93%  %


Non-interest income decreased by $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, to $2.7 million from $3.0 million the prior quarter and increased $0.7 million from $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2025 from the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to lower gains on sale of loans, partially offset by net gains on equity securities. The increase of non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2025 from the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to higher gains on sale of loans and net gains on equity securities.

Non-interest expense decreased $0.4 million to $10.7 million from $11.1 million for the previous quarter and decreased $0.1 million from $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter was largely due to lower compensation items, primarily due to lower medical costs on the Company’s self-insured medial plan, and lower data processing expenses. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024 was largely due to lower data processing expenses.

Provision for income taxes was $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2025. The effective tax rate was 12.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, 18.8% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and 19.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in the effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2025 was largely due to the full year impact of a newly purchased tax credit investment which partially funded in the fourth quarter of 2025, with final funding in 2026. The expected additional funding of this tax credit is expected to lower the Company’s effective tax rate from statutory levels quarterly in 2026, although at a smaller magnitude from the full year impact in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Certain items previously reported may be reclassified for consistency with the current presentation. These financial results are preliminary until the Form 10-K is filed in March 2026.

About the Company

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: “CZWI”) is the holding company of the Bank, a national bank based in Altoona, Wisconsin, currently serving customers primarily in Wisconsin and Minnesota through 21 branch locations. Its primary markets include the Chippewa Valley Region in Wisconsin, the Twin Cities and Mankato markets in Minnesota, and various rural communities around these areas. The Bank offers traditional community banking services to businesses, ag operators and consumers, including residential mortgage loans.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimates,” “intend,” “may,” “on pace,” “preliminary,” “planned,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the operations and business environment of the Company and the Bank. These uncertainties include: conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally; the impact of inflation on our business and our customers; geopolitical tensions, including current or anticipated impact of military conflicts; higher lending risks associated with our commercial and agricultural banking activities; future pandemics (including new variants of COVID-19); cybersecurity risks; adverse impacts on the regional banking industry and the business environment in which the Company and the Bank operate; interest rate risk; lending risk; changes in the fair value or ratings downgrades of our securities; the sufficiency of allowance for credit losses; competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions; disintermediation risk; our ability to maintain our reputation; our ability to maintain or increase our market share; our ability to realize the benefits of net deferred tax assets; our ability to obtain needed liquidity; our ability to raise capital needed to fund growth or meet regulatory requirements; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to keep pace with technological change; prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; the possibility that our internal controls and procedures could fail or be circumvented; our ability to successfully execute our acquisition growth strategy; risks posed by acquisitions and other expansion opportunities, including difficulties and delays in integrating the acquired business operations or fully realizing the cost savings and other benefits; restrictions on our ability to pay dividends; the potential volatility of our stock price; accounting standards for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes or actions, or significant litigation, adversely affecting the Company or Bank; public company reporting obligations; changes in federal or state tax laws; and changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and their impact on financial performance. Stockholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and other risks that may affect the Company’s performance are discussed further in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 13, 2025, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

1 Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity, which management believes may be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position and comparing results over different periods.

Tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of goodwill and intangible assets on our financial position. Management believes these measures are useful in assessing the strength of our financial position.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks and financial institutions.

Contact: Steve Bianchi, CEO
(715)-836-9994

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)

  December 31, 2025 (unaudited) September 30, 2025 (unaudited) June 30, 2025 (unaudited) December 31, 2024 (audited)
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $118,853  $82,431  $67,454  $50,172 
Securities available for sale “AFS”  134,103   137,639   134,773   142,851 
Securities held to maturity “HTM”  80,210   81,526   83,029   85,504 
Equity investments  5,840   5,675   5,741   4,702 
Other investments  12,506   12,370   12,379   12,500 
Loans receivable  1,340,325   1,323,010   1,345,620   1,368,981 
Allowance for credit losses  (22,401)  (22,182)  (21,347)  (20,549)
Loans receivable, net  1,317,924   1,300,828   1,324,273   1,348,432 
Loans held for sale  4,954   5,346   6,063   1,329 
Mortgage servicing rights, net  3,494   3,532   3,548   3,663 
Office properties and equipment, net  16,357   16,244   16,357   17,075 
Accrued interest receivable  6,126   6,159   6,123   5,653 
Intangible assets  395   508   621   979 
Goodwill  31,498   31,498   31,498   31,498 
Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net  857   911   895   915 
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)  26,908   26,700   26,494   26,102 
Other assets  21,730   15,620   15,916   17,144 
TOTAL ASSETS $1,781,755  $1,726,987  $1,735,164  $1,748,519 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Liabilities:        
Deposits $1,524,099  $1,480,554  $1,478,416  $1,488,148 
Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances           5,000 
Other borrowings  51,804   46,762   61,722   61,606 
Other liabilities  17,913   12,856   11,564   14,681 
Total liabilities  1,593,816   1,540,172   1,551,702   1,569,435 
Stockholders’ Equity:        
Common stock — $0.01 par value, authorized 30,000,000; 9,617,245, 9,856,745, 9,991,997, and 9,981,996 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  96   99   100   100 
Additional paid-in capital  110,315   113,030   114,537   114,564 
Retained earnings  89,995   86,913   83,709   80,840 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (12,467)  (13,227)  (14,884)  (16,420)
Total stockholders’ equity  187,939   186,815   183,462   179,084 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $1,781,755  $1,726,987  $1,735,164  $1,748,519 


CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2025 (unaudited)
 September 30, 2025 (unaudited) December 31, 2024 (unaudited) December 31, 2025 (unaudited)
 December 31, 2024 (audited)
Interest and dividend income:            
Interest and fees on loans $19,034  $19,759  $19,534  $77,500  $79,738 
Interest on cash and investments  2,737   2,495   2,427   10,130   9,877 
Total interest and dividend income  21,771   22,254   21,961   87,630   89,615 
Interest expense:            
Interest on deposits  7,998   8,220   9,273   33,102   37,985 
Interest on FHLB borrowed funds     1   65   13   1,281 
Interest on other borrowed funds  708   819   915   3,331   3,875 
Total interest expense  8,706   9,040   10,253   36,446   43,141 
Net interest income before provision for credit losses  13,065   13,214   11,708   51,184   46,474 
Provision (provision reversal) for credit losses  200   650   (450)  1,950   (3,175)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  12,865   12,564   12,158   49,234   49,649 
Non-interest income:            
Service charges on deposit accounts  459   449   450   1,763   1,924 
Interchange income  539   565   550   2,186   2,247 
Loan servicing income  593   649   520   2,366   2,271 
Gain on sale of loans  514   992   218   2,925   2,216 
Loan fees and service charges  146   173   292   676   996 
Net gains (losses) on equity securities  191   (66)  (287)  234   (856)
Bank Owned Life Insurance (BOLI) death benefit              184 
Other  250   260   266   993   1,125 
Total non-interest income  2,692   3,022   2,009   11,143   10,107 
Non-interest expense:            
Compensation and related benefits  5,929   6,341   5,840   23,875   22,741 
Occupancy  1,226   1,266   1,217   4,975   5,159 
Data processing  1,492   1,811   1,743   6,775   6,530 
Amortization of intangible assets  113   113   179   584   715 
Mortgage servicing rights expense, net  172   161   107   621   534 
Advertising, marketing and public relations  344   201   218   906   793 
FDIC premium assessment  189   195   192   773   798 
Professional services  478   359   514   1,777   1,763 
Losses (gains) on repossessed assets, net  33   (4)  247   33   294 
Other  696   608   552   2,617   2,979 
Total non-interest expense  10,672   11,051   10,809   42,936   42,306 
Income before provision for income taxes  4,885   4,535   3,358   17,441   17,450 
Provision for income taxes  614   853   656   3,021   3,699 
Net income attributable to common stockholders $4,271  $3,682  $2,702  $14,420  $13,751 
Per share information:            
Basic earnings $0.44  $0.37  $0.27  $1.46  $1.34 
Diluted earnings $0.44  $0.37  $0.27  $1.46  $1.34 
Cash dividends paid $  $  $  $0.36  $0.32 
Book value per share at end of period $19.54  $18.95  $17.94  $19.54  $17.94 
Tangible book value per share at end of period (non-GAAP) $16.23  $15.71  $14.69  $16.23  $14.69 


Loan Composition
(in thousands)

  December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
Total Loans:        
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:        
Commercial real estate $683,108  $683,931  $693,382  $709,018 
Agricultural real estate  69,136   64,096   69,237   73,130 
Multi-family real estate  245,688   237,191   238,953   220,805 
Construction and land development  75,767   74,789   70,477   78,489 
C&I/Agricultural operating:        
Commercial and industrial  105,907   101,700   109,202   115,657 
Agricultural operating  33,375   30,085   31,876   31,000 
Residential mortgage:        
Residential mortgage  122,025   125,198   125,818   132,341 
Purchased HELOC loans  1,739   1,979   2,368   2,956 
Consumer installment:        
Originated indirect paper  2,224   2,567   2,959   3,970 
Other consumer  3,997   4,155   4,275   5,012 
Gross loans $1,342,966  $1,325,691  $1,348,547  $1,372,378 
Unearned net deferred fees and costs and loans in process  (2,528)  (2,563)  (2,629)  (2,547)
Unamortized discount on acquired loans  (113)  (118)  (298)  (850)
Total loans receivable $1,340,325  $1,323,010  $1,345,620  $1,368,981 


Nonperforming Assets
Loan Balances at Amortized Cost
(in thousands, except ratios)

  December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
Nonperforming assets:        
Nonaccrual loans        
Commercial real estate $4,652  $4,592  $5,013  $4,594 
Agricultural real estate  464   220   5,447   6,222 
Multi-family real estate  8,970   8,970       
Construction and land development           103 
Commercial and industrial (“C&I”)  1,282   1,312   600   597 
Agricultural operating           793 
Residential mortgage  485   520   549   858 
Consumer installment           1 
Total nonaccrual loans $15,853  $15,614  $11,609  $13,168 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more  1   136   521   186 
Total nonperforming loans (“NPLs”) at amortized cost  15,854   15,750   12,130   13,354 
Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net  857   911   895   915 
Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $16,711  $16,661  $13,025  $14,269 
Loans, end of period $1,340,325  $1,323,010  $1,345,620  $1,368,981 
Total assets, end of period $1,781,755  $1,726,987  $1,735,164  $1,748,519 
Ratios:        
NPLs to total loans  1.18%  1.19%  0.90%  0.98%
NPAs to total assets  0.94%  0.96%  0.75%  0.82%


Average Balances, Interest Yields and Rates
(in thousands, except yields and rates)

  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025		 Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025		 Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
  Average
Balance
 Interest
Income/
Expense
 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance
 Interest
Income/
Expense
 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance
 Interest
Income/
Expense
 Average
Yield/
Rate
Average interest earning assets:                        
Cash and cash equivalents $84,678  $842  3.94% $62,395  $693  4.41% $26,197  $327  4.97%
Loans receivable  1,329,456   19,034  5.68%  1,342,635   19,759  5.84%  1,396,854   19,534  5.56%
Investment securities  218,205   1,739  3.16%  220,213   1,738  3.13%  235,268   1,940  3.28%
Other investments  12,390   156  5.00%  12,373   64  2.05%  12,318   160  5.17%
Total interest earning assets $1,644,729  $21,771  5.25% $1,637,616  $22,254  5.39% $1,670,637  $21,961  5.23%
Average interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Savings accounts $152,852  $287  0.74% $158,905  $306  0.76% $162,501  $383  0.94%
Demand deposits  360,867   1,797  1.98%  376,145   2,061  2.17%  346,411   1,891  2.17%
Money market accounts  372,984   2,514  2.67%  358,956   2,512  2.78%  351,566   2,720  3.08%
CD’s  346,975   3,400  3.89%  339,566   3,341  3.90%  374,087   4,279  4.55%
Total deposits $1,233,678  $7,998  2.57% $1,233,572  $8,220  2.64% $1,234,565  $9,273  2.99%
FHLB advances and other borrowings  50,941   708  5.51%  54,389   820  5.98%  72,431   980  5.38%
Total interest-bearing liabilities $1,284,619  $8,706  2.69% $1,287,961  $9,040  2.78% $1,306,996  $10,253  3.12%
Net interest income    $13,065       $13,214       $11,708   
Interest rate spread       2.56%       2.61%       2.11%
Net interest margin       3.15%       3.20%       2.79%
Average interest earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities       1.28        1.27        1.28 


  Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2025		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024
  Average
Balance
 Interest
Income/
Expense
 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance
 Interest
Income/
Expense
 Average
Yield/
Rate
Average interest earning assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents $59,930  $2,553  4.26% $20,864  $1,150  5.51%
Loans receivable  1,347,088   77,500  5.75%  1,430,631   79,738  5.57%
Investment securities  222,528   7,020  3.15%  238,851   7,977  3.34%
Other investments  12,415   557  4.49%  12,816   750  5.85%
Total interest earning assets $1,641,961  $87,630  5.34% $1,703,162  $89,615  5.26%
Average interest-bearing liabilities:                
Savings accounts $159,860  $1,335  0.84% $171,069  $1,684  0.98%
Demand deposits  372,972   7,876  2.11%  353,107   8,083  2.29%
Money market accounts  364,727   10,071  2.76%  371,909   11,725  3.15%
CD’s  343,311   13,820  4.03%  366,634   16,493  4.50%
Total deposits $1,240,870  $33,102  2.67% $1,262,719  $37,985  3.01%
FHLB advances and other borrowings  57,890   3,344  5.78%  99,731   5,156  5.17%
Total interest-bearing liabilities $1,298,760  $36,446  2.81% $1,362,450  $43,141  3.17%
Net interest income    $51,184       $46,474   
Interest rate spread       2.53%       2.09%
Net interest margin       3.12%       2.73%
Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities       1.26        1.25 


Wholesale Deposits
(in thousands)

  Quarter Ended
  December 31, 2025
 September 30, 2025
 June 30, 2025
 March 31, 2025
 December 31, 2024
Brokered certificate accounts $  $  $  $5,489  $14,123 
Brokered money market accounts  5,168   5,131   5,092   5,053   5,002 
Third party originated reciprocal deposits  19,440   20,846   19,316   16,451   14,125 
Total $24,608  $25,977  $24,408  $26,993  $33,250 


Key Financial Metric Ratios:

  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Ratios based on net income:          
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.97% 0.84% 0.61% 0.82% 0.76%
Return on average equity (annualized) 9.05% 7.90% 6.00% 7.89% 7.84%
Return on average tangible common equity1 (annualized) 11.16% 9.80% 7.72% 9.89% 10.03%
Efficiency ratio 68% 67% 76% 68% 72%
Net interest margin with loan purchase accretion 3.15% 3.20% 2.79% 3.12% 2.73%
Net interest margin without loan purchase accretion 3.15% 3.16% 2.77% 3.07% 2.69%


Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets
(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
GAAP earnings after income taxes $4,271  $3,682  $2,702  $14,420  $13,751 
Average assets $1,751,360  $1,735,752  $1,771,351  $1,749,437  $1,808,256 
Return on average assets (annualized)  0.97%  0.84%  0.61%  0.82%  0.76%


Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity
(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
GAAP earnings after income taxes $4,271  $3,682  $2,702  $14,420  $13,751 
Average equity $187,270  $184,822  $179,242  $182,877  $175,475 
Return on average equity (annualized)  9.05%  7.90%  6.00%  7.89%  7.84%


Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Total stockholders’ equity $187,939  $186,815  $179,084  $187,939  $179,084 
Less: Goodwill  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)
Less: Intangible assets  (395)  (508)  (979)  (395)  (979)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $156,046  $154,809  $146,607  $156,046  $146,607 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $155,320  $152,759  $146,676  $150,722  $142,641 
GAAP earnings after income taxes  4,271   3,682   2,702   14,420   13,751 
Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax  99   92   144   483   563 
Tangible net income $4,370  $3,774  $2,846  $14,903  $14,314 
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)  11.16%  9.80%  7.72%  9.89%  10.03%


Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio
(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $10,672  $11,051  $10,809  $42,936  $42,306 
Less amortization of intangibles  (113)  (113)  (179)  (584)  (715)
Efficiency ratio numerator (GAAP) $10,559  $10,938  $10,630  $42,352  $41,591 
           
Non-interest income $2,692  $3,022  $2,009  $11,143  $10,107 
Add back net losses on debt and equity securities     (66)  (287)     (856)
Subtract net gains on debt and equity securities  191         234    
Net interest income  13,065   13,214   11,708   51,184   46,474 
Efficiency ratio denominator (GAAP) $15,566  $16,302  $14,004  $62,093  $57,437 
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  68%  67%  76%  68%  72%


Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
(in thousands, except yields and rates)

  December 31, 2025
 September 30, 2025
 June 30, 2025
 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Pre-tax income $4,885  $4,535  $4,047  $3,974  $3,358 
Add back provision for credit losses  200   650   1,350       
Subtract provision reversal for credit losses           (250)  (450)
Pre-Provision Net Revenue $5,085  $5,185  $5,397  $3,724  $2,908 


Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except per share data)

Tangible book value per share at end of period December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Total stockholders’ equity $187,939  $186,815  $183,462  $180,051  $179,084 
Less: Goodwill  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)
Less: Intangible assets  (395)  (508)  (621)  (800)  (979)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $156,046  $154,809  $151,343  $147,753  $146,607 
Ending common shares outstanding  9,617,245   9,856,745   9,991,997   9,989,536   9,981,996 
Book value per share $19.54  $18.95  $18.36  $18.02  $17.94 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $16.23  $15.71  $15.15  $14.79  $14.69 


Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except ratios)

Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets at end of period December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Total stockholders’ equity $187,939  $186,815  $183,462  $180,051  $179,084 
Less: Goodwill  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498) $(31,498)
Less: Intangible assets  (395)  (508)  (621)  (800) $(979)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $156,046  $154,809  $151,343  $147,753  $146,607 
Total Assets $1,781,755  $1,726,987  $1,735,164  $1,779,963  $1,748,519 
Less: Goodwill  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)
Less: Intangible assets  (395)  (508)  (621)  (800)  (979)
Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) $1,749,862  $1,694,981  $1,703,045  $1,747,665  $1,716,042 
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets ratio  10.55%  10.82%  10.57%  10.12%  10.24%
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)  8.92%  9.13%  8.89%  8.45%  8.54%


1Tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets and return on tangible common equity are non-GAAP measures that management believes enhance investors’ ability to understand the Company’s financial position. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)”, “Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)”, and “Reconciliation of return on average tangible common equity)”.