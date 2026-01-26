Snail Inc. to Present at the Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on February 4, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time

CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, will be virtually presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on February 4, 2026.

Snail, Inc.’s management team is scheduled to present on February 4, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay on Channelchek and on the Company’s investor relations website. In addition to the presentation, Snail, Inc.’s management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email Gateway Group at SNAL@gateway-grp.com or Giorgia Pigato at gpigato@noblecapitalmarkets.com.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/ .