H2O America Declares Dividend and Announces 2026 Dividend Increase

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of H2O America (NASDAQ: HTO) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share payable on March 2, 2026, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 9, 2026.

The March dividend will represent a 4.8% increase over the dividend paid in December 2025. The 2026 annualized dividend is expected to be $1.76 per share compared with $1.68 per share in 2025.

“The action by our board to increase the annual dividend demonstrates its continuing confidence in H2O America’s long-term growth strategy,” said Andrew F. Walters, chief executive officer and incoming chair of the board effective February 1, 2026. “We are focused on making the infrastructure improvements necessary to deliver high-quality water reliably and affordably for our customers. Our team of trusted, passionate and socially responsible professionals is committed to providing exceptional service while protecting the environment, enhancing our communities and delivering value for shareholders.”

H2O America and its predecessors have paid a dividend on common stock for more than 80 consecutive years, and the annual dividend amount has increased in each of the past 58 years, placing H2O America in an exclusive group of companies.

About H2O America

H2O America (NASDAQ: HTO) is a national investor-owned network of local water and wastewater utilities united by one purpose: delivering clean, high-quality water to the communities we call home.

For H2O America, providing water is more than a responsibility - it’s a privilege. Every connection we serve helps sustain what matters most: public health, vibrant neighborhoods, and a reliable future.

Across approximately 407,000 water and wastewater service connections, we invest in critical infrastructure to strengthen water supply for generations to come. We stay actively engaged in our local communities while focusing on operational excellence and delivering sustainable, long-term value to our investors.

Water is local - and so are our roots. Through our four regional water utilities - Connecticut Water, Maine Water, San Jose Water, and Texas Water - we proudly serve more than 1.6 million people across the country. Together, we protect what’s precious.

