Champion Safe Supports Norcal Safe & Vault’s Leadership at the Sacramento Sportsmen’s Expo

Northern California’s premier safe and vault retailer delivers expertise, service, and selection at Cal Expo

Provo, UT, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champion Safe Company ( championsafe.com ), a premier manufacturer of high-security safes and a proud subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), America’s Patriotic Brand, proudly supported Norcal Safe & Vault during a successful showing at the Sacramento Sportsmen’s Expo at Cal Expo, where the family-owned retailer connected with thousands of Northern California consumers seeking high-quality safes and vault solutions. As a long-time Champion dealer, Norcal Safe & Vault once again demonstrated why it is widely regarded as the premier safe and vault retail destination in the region.





Throughout the Expo, Norcal Safe & Vault’s team engaged directly with attendees, providing hands-on guidance, answering detailed questions, and helping customers better understand how to choose the right safe for their needs. The booth served as a destination for showgoers looking for knowledgeable expertise, trusted products, and a retailer with deep roots in Northern California.





Norcal Safe & Vault is family owned and operated by father-and-son team Dan and Kevin Engstrom. Built on a foundation of integrity, service, and long-term relationships, the business has earned a reputation for professionalism and reliability across Northern California. With showroom locations serving both the Sacramento and San Jose markets, Norcal provides full-service solutions including expert consultation, delivery, and installation.

Champion Safe CEO Tom Mihalek emphasized the importance of Norcal Safe & Vault as a dealer partner and industry leader. “Norcal Safe & Vault exemplifies what we look for in a Champion dealer,” said Mihalek. “Their knowledge, professionalism, and commitment to customer service consistently set them apart. They have earned their position as Northern California’s premier destination for safes and vaults, and Champion is proud to support their continued success.”

Customer feedback further supports Norcal’s standing in the market. The company maintains strong online reviews across its digital platforms, with customers frequently highlighting the team’s expertise, responsiveness, and smooth delivery and installation experiences. This consistent positive feedback reflects Norcal’s focus on doing business the right way and delivering value long after the sale.

The Sacramento Sportsmen’s Expo is one of Northern California’s largest consumer outdoor shows, drawing sportsmen, collectors, and families from across the region. Hosted annually at Cal Expo, the event features a wide range of exhibitors, product demonstrations, and educational opportunities, making it an ideal venue for retailers like Norcal Safe & Vault to engage directly with customers who value quality and knowledgeable service.

Champion Safe remains committed to supporting best-in-class dealers who elevate the customer experience and represent the brand with professionalism. Norcal Safe & Vault continues to be a key partner in Northern California, serving homeowners, collectors, and businesses with expertise, integrity, and a family-first approach.





Visit Norcal Safe and Vault to see hand crafted Champion safes up close today: norcalsafeandvault.com

SACRAMENTO SHOWROOM

Showroom Hours: Mon-Sat: 9am - 5pm | Closed Sundays

(916) 373-1900 | 817 Jefferson Blvd West Sacramento, CA 95691

SAN JOSE SHOWROOM

Showroom Mon-Sat: 9am - 5pm | Closed Sundays

(408) 559-5004 | 2897 S Bascom Ave Campbell, CA 95008

About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Co. has been at the forefront of safe manufacturing for over 25 years, providing high-quality safes engineered for ultimate security and fire protection. Built entirely with 100% American-made, high-strength steel, Champion Safes feature full length double steel doors and are backed by a lifetime warranty. Learn more at championsafe.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel began as a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security products and has since grown into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in beer, branded safes, apparel, and accessories. With the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer, the company is now making waves in the beverage space.

Learn more at americanrebel.com

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross.

Contact Information

Locate a Champion Safe Dealer: https://www.championsafe.com/dealer-directory

Become a Champion Safe Dealer: https://www.championsafe.com/become-a-dealer

Investor Relations: ir@americanrebel.com

Media Inquiries

Monica Brennan: Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

