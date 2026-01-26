NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dan Herbatschek, CEO of Ramsey Theory Capital—a leader in applied artificial intelligence and enterprise transformation, today issued a statement on the accelerating shift toward AI agents embedded directly into enterprise software workflows—a trend propelled last week by major partner and platform announcements across the industry.

Recent developments—including ServiceNow’s enhanced, multi-year partnership with OpenAI to embed advanced AI models and agents into enterprise platforms for IT operations, customer service, and HR workflows—underscore how AI is moving from a user-assisting tool to a collaborative, autonomous actor inside mission-critical systems.

“Recent strategic collaborations and product releases signal that the era of AI agents operating within the infrastructure of business software is no longer a theory,” said Dan Herbatschek, CEO of Ramsey Theory Capital. “When enterprise platforms embed AI agents that can take action—not just generate insight—we unlock automation at a scale and with a precision businesses have sought for years.”

Why It Matters: From Assistants to Autonomous Enterprise Agents

Across the enterprise technology landscape, Herbatschek is seeing:

Three-year integration deals bringing frontier AI models and agents into workflow platforms that power tens of billions of enterprise actions per year.

bringing frontier AI models and agents into workflow platforms that power tens of billions of enterprise actions per year. New enterprise-grade platforms designed to orchestrate autonomous agents across planning, execution, and governance.

designed to orchestrate autonomous agents across planning, execution, and governance. Industry leadership voices acknowledging that meaningful agentic automation is not about hype—it’s about delivering autonomous work that scales.





This industry momentum marks a pivotal shift: enterprises are no longer piloting AI at the edges—they are embedding agents into the systems that run the business.

Ramsey Theory Capital’s Role in the Enterprise Agent Revolution

Herbatschek is well-positioned to comment as an expert on the topic. Ramsey Theory Capital helps organizations adopt, govern, and scale AI agents in core business processes, ensuring both value and safety. Its capabilities include:

Erdos Technologies – Architecting and deploying AI orchestration frameworks that embed autonomous agents into enterprise systems of record.

– Architecting and deploying AI orchestration frameworks that embed autonomous agents into enterprise systems of record. Eunifi – Embedded AI agents for automotive retail and after-sales workflows, driving efficiency in sales operations and service.



– Embedded AI agents for automotive retail and after-sales workflows, driving efficiency in sales operations and service. Erdos Digital – Transforming customer experience and engagement with agent-enabled service automation.



– Transforming customer experience and engagement with agent-enabled service automation. Erdos Tracks – Integrating AI agents for field service, construction, and workforce dispatching, improving operational throughput and predictive outcomes.



– Integrating AI agents for field service, construction, and workforce dispatching, improving operational throughput and predictive outcomes. Erdos Logistics – Agent-driven optimization across routing, inventory, and load management.



– Agent-driven optimization across routing, inventory, and load management. Erdos Medical – Autonomous clinical and administrative workflow agents that improve throughput, compliance, and patient experience.





“These embedded AI agents are not a point product,” Herbatschek added. “They are a strategic capability baked into enterprise software architectures, turning automation into collaboration — enabling businesses to accelerate outcomes without proliferating technical debt.”

Accelerating Adoption Across Vertical Markets

In the wake of last week’s announcements and market movement, Herbatschek also sees rapid adoption of agent-based AI across the key sectors that his firm serves:

Healthcare: Agents automating scheduling, billing, and care coordination while improving compliance and resource allocation.

Agents automating scheduling, billing, and care coordination while improving compliance and resource allocation. IT & Operations: Agents proactively resolving issues, orchestrating incident remediation, and driving system health.

Agents proactively resolving issues, orchestrating incident remediation, and driving system health. Customer Service & Support: Agents handling tier-1 interactions autonomously while escalating complex cases intelligently.

Agents handling tier-1 interactions autonomously while escalating complex cases intelligently. Field Service & Construction: Agents driving job matching, supply forecasting, and real-time operational planning.

Agents driving job matching, supply forecasting, and real-time operational planning. Automotive Retail: Agents aligning customer engagement, inventory, and service workflows for higher conversion and retention.





About Ramsey Theory Capital

Founded by CEO Dan Herbatschek, New York-based Ramsey Theory Capital, parent company of Ramsey Theory Group, is a diversified technology company focused on building and scaling AI-driven platforms that power mission-critical enterprise operations. It has additional offices in Los Angeles and New Jersey. The firm delivers advanced artificial intelligence, data engineering, automation, and digital transformation solutions across healthcare, field service, logistics, automotive, and digital commerce markets.

Its portfolio includes Erdos Technologies, Erdos Digital, Erdos Tracks, Erdos Logistics, Erdos Medical, and Eunifi—each designed to help organizations move beyond experimentation to deploy AI at scale with measurable operational, financial, and customer-experience impact.

With a focus on practical AI adoption, governance-ready architecture, and real-world outcomes, Ramsey Theory Capital partners with organizations to modernize workflows, automate complex decision-making, and turn data into durable competitive advantage.



