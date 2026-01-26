Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Charming Medical Limited Investors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Charming Medical Limited, (“Charming Medical” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCTA) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between October 21, 2025, and November 12, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Charming Medical investors have until February 17, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/charming-medical-limited. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Charming is a medical company that claims to “enhance the quality of life from the inside out by integrating Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) wellness practices with modern technology.” Specifically, by “combining customized TCM-inspired constitution-regulating plans and modern wellness therapies, we provide comprehensive wellness and beauty services and products for women and TCM-inspired therapies tailored for men.” The Company’s stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol “MCTA.”

The complaint alleges that Defendants violated provisions of the Securities Act arising from the suspension of Charming’s stock in November 2025, following a dramatic yet illusory run-up orchestrated by a fraudulent stock promotion scheme. In the weeks leading up to November 12, 2025, Charming’s share price surged from the initial public offering price (“IPO”) of $4.00 to an all-time high of $29.36 per share, despite no fundamental news from the Company justifying such a spike. Investigations and public reports have revealed that Charming’s stock became the subject of an illicit social-media-based promotion scheme that artificially inflated its price. These reports detail how impersonators claiming to be legitimate financial advisors touted Charming in online forums, chat groups, and through social media posts with sensational, but baseless, claims to create a buying frenzy among retail investors.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising