Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Coupang, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Coupang, Inc., (“Coupang” or the "Company") (NYSE: CPNG) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between August 6, 2025 and December 16, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Coupang investors have until February 17, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/coupang-inc-2. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On November 30, 2025, Reuters published an article reporting that Coupang had "apologized . . . over the breach of personal information from 33.7 million customer accounts through unauthorized data access" and that the government of South Korea had "held an emergency meeting" to "look[] into whether Coupang violated safety rules regarding personal information protection[.]"

On this news, Coupang's stock price fell $1.51 per share, or 5.36%, to close at $26.65 per share on December 1, 2025.

Then, on December 10, 2025, the New York Times published an article reporting that Coupang's Chief Executive Officer had resigned in connection with the data breach and providing additional details on the fallout from the data breach, including a police raid on Coupang's offices in Seoul.

On this news, Coupang's stock price fell $0.87 per share, or 3.2%, to close at $26.06 per share on December 10, 2025.

Then, on December 16, 2025, Coupang acknowledge the breach in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and revealed that the South Korean regulatory and law enforcement investigations uncovered that "a former employee may have obtained the name, phone number, delivery address, and email address associated with up to 33 million customer accounts, and certain order histories for a subset of the impacted accounts."

On this news, Coupang's stock price fell $0.47 per share, or 2.03%, to close at $22.72 per share on December 17, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising