Power Generator Rental Market worth $11.96 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Power Generator Rental Market size is expected to grow from USD 8.99 billion in 2025 to USD 11.96 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.9% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The power generator rental market thrives due to its adaptability, reliability, and ability to address diverse energy needs across various sectors. The rising demand for power supply, increasing peak load management, along with rapid urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructure development, necessitate temporary power solutions. These factors are expected to boost the power generator rental market during the forecast period.

Browse 120 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 200 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Power Generator Rental Market - Global Forecast to 2030”

Power Generator Rental Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2030

2021–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 8.99 billion

USD 8.99 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 11.96 billion

USD 11.96 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 5.9%

List of Key Players in Power Generator Rental Market:

Caterpillar (US),

Cummins Inc. (US),

Aggreko (UK),

Ashtead Group plc (UK),

United Rentals, Inc. (US) among others.

Diesel segment is expected to hold the largest share of the power generator rental market in 2025.

Diesel is anticipated to be the largest segment in the power generator rental market during the forecast period. Diesel generators are heavily dependent on the temporary power requirements of construction projects, large events, and emergency backup situations. Their strong performance in harsh conditions, high reliability, and flexibility make them an ideal choice when grid power is limited and unstable. As a result, diesel rental generators remain a go-to solution for keeping critical equipment and facilities running smoothly worldwide.

Peak shaving application segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The power generator rental market, based on application, is divided into peak shaving, standby power, and base load/continuous power. Peak shaving is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, as it enables businesses and utilities to manage peak load demand more efficiently, avoid costly peak demand charges, and enhance grid stability. The increasing frequency and intensity of peak demand events, caused by population growth, urbanization, and industrial expansion, further drive the growth of the power generator rental market.

The power generator rental market is experiencing steady growth due to the increased demand for reliable and flexible power solutions in industrial and commercial sectors. Frequent fluctuations in energy supply and the increasing need for temporary or backup power are driving businesses to opt for rental solutions over traditional systems. The adaptability of generator fleets is crucial, enabling companies to respond quickly to changing operational requirements and project timelines. Moreover, ongoing industrial expansion, rapid infrastructure development, and the growing emphasis on uninterrupted power supply for data centers, manufacturing, and oil & gas operations are further accelerating market growth in the region. Sustainability goals are also influencing this shift, with a rising demand for integrating renewable and cleaner fuels. Overall, the region's focus on energy resilience, flexible power delivery, and advanced fleet technologies is shaping the future of the power generator rental market.

North America is expected to be the largest region in the power generator rental market during the forecast period.

North America emerges as the largest region in the power generator rental market. North America boasts a mature and well-established economy, characterized by high levels of industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development. This drives demand for temporary power solutions in various sectors, including construction, manufacturing, oil & gas, utilities, events, and entertainment. As a result, the region has a large and diverse customer base for power rental services, contributing to market growth. Moreover, North America has a robust regulatory framework and reliable power infrastructure, which makes it conducive to the adoption of power rental solutions.

Key Findings of the Study:

In August 2022, Caterpillar signed a strategic partnership with Aggreko, a global leader in temporary power and utilities rental, for joint marketing and technology collaboration. This partnership is significant in the power rental industry, which is projected to grow to USD 26.9 billion worldwide by 2027. The partnership is part of Caterpillar’s efforts to strengthen its position in the market and enhance its offerings through collaborative innovation and marketing efforts.

signed a strategic partnership with Aggreko, a global leader in temporary power and utilities rental, for joint marketing and technology collaboration. This partnership is significant in the power rental industry, which is projected to grow to USD 26.9 billion worldwide by 2027. The partnership is part of Caterpillar’s efforts to strengthen its position in the market and enhance its offerings through collaborative innovation and marketing efforts. In July 2021, Aggreko partnered with R&A to deliver a renewable power solution at the 149th Open Championship at Royal St George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England, conducted between July 15 and 18. Aggreko delivered two renewable microgrids that supplied 100% reliable power without connection to the grid. The system has already generated approximately 21,000 kWh of solar power and saved 25 tons CO2 before the event since the solution was installed in March 2021 for the event.

partnered with R&A to deliver a renewable power solution at the 149th Open Championship at Royal St George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England, conducted between July 15 and 18. Aggreko delivered two renewable microgrids that supplied 100% reliable power without connection to the grid. The system has already generated approximately 21,000 kWh of solar power and saved 25 tons CO2 before the event since the solution was installed in March 2021 for the event. In May 2021, United Rentals completed the previously announced acquisition of General Finance Corporation. This is an acquisition with strong strategic and financial merits, timed to serve the increasing demand in end markets. It expands the company’s capacity for growth due to the addition of leading mobile storage and modular office solutions, including over 900 employees with complementary expertise.

completed the previously announced acquisition of General Finance Corporation. This is an acquisition with strong strategic and financial merits, timed to serve the increasing demand in end markets. It expands the company’s capacity for growth due to the addition of leading mobile storage and modular office solutions, including over 900 employees with complementary expertise. In December 2020, Aggreko launched the Stage V 600 kVA canopy generator, which utilizes a variety of advanced exhaust treatment processes to remove the most harmful pollutants. Aggreko has specifically designed the generator, which offers a 98% reduction in the volume of particulates and expels 96% NOx gases to comply with the stringent emission regulations in both the US and Europe.

