BlueOcean Global Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance of the Excelsior™ External Fixation System

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueOcean Global Corp., a medical device company focused on limb preservation and complex reconstruction, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance of the Excelsior™ External Fixation System, a next-generation circular external fixation platform designed to support both bone reconstruction and soft tissue management within a single system.

The Excelsior™ System was developed in response to the growing clinical complexity associated with diabetes, vascular disease, infection, trauma, and chronic non-healing wounds. These conditions often require coordinated management of skeletal stability and vulnerable soft tissue, a challenge not fully addressed by traditional external fixation systems.

Unlike legacy systems designed primarily around bone correction, Excelsior™ was conceived from the ground up to integrate osseous and soft tissue considerations throughout reconstruction. The system is guided by FASTR™ (Fixator Assisted Soft Tissue Repair), a procedural framework that incorporates soft tissue protection, offloading, and support directly into the external fixation construct rather than treating soft tissue management as a separate phase of care.

“For decades, innovation in external fixation has focused on incremental changes,” said Scott Ludecker, President and Founder of BlueOcean Global. “Excelsior™ reflects a more integrated approach that aligns with the realities of modern limb salvage, where bone stability and soft tissue considerations must be addressed together.”

The Excelsior™ External Fixation System is designed to allow surgeons to construct and modify circular external fixation frames for deformity correction, reconstruction, and limb salvage using a single, modular platform. This versatility may be particularly relevant in complex clinical scenarios such as Charcot reconstruction, infection, trauma, and non-healing wounds.

“With Excelsior™, surgeons can address complex bone pathology while accounting for soft tissue and wound-related challenges within a single fixation strategy,” said Michael Theodoulou, DPM, FACFAS, Chief of Foot and Ankle Surgery at Cambridge Health Alliance and Assistant Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School.

“With the rising burden of lower-limb amputations associated with chronic foot wounds, systems that allow stabilization while accounting for soft tissue considerations may help preserve reconstructive options in complex cases,” added Lawrence Lavery, DPM, MPH, Chair of the Foot Care Interest Group for the American Diabetes Association and Professor and Vice Chair of Research, Department of Orthopedic Surgery at University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Texas.

The Excelsior™ External Fixation System is cleared by the FDA through the 510(k) process for its intended use and is now cleared for commercial distribution in the United States. BlueOcean Global will initiate a phased rollout through select centers, with broader availability planned in the coming months. Individual clinical outcomes may vary.

About BlueOcean Global

BlueOcean Global Corp. is a medical device company dedicated to advancing limb preservation and complex reconstruction through procedurally informed, thoughtfully engineered systems designed to support surgeons treating patients with limb-threatening conditions.

