Orange Bank & Trust Announces Strategic Investment in Lending Operations in the Mid-Hudson Valley

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Bank & Trust Company today announced a strategic investment in its Lending department serving the Mid-Hudson Valley, reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to growth and strengthening its presence across Dutchess and Ulster counties.

As part of this initiative, Michael Coulter is rejoining the Bank’s lending team to support market expansion and business development efforts. In this newly aligned role, Coulter will focus on elevating the Bank’s visibility in the region, building new client relationships, and driving sustained growth across the Mid-Hudson Valley. He will also oversee Orange County lending activities, ensuring strong engagement in local business communities, increased outreach to prospective clients, and active marketing of the Bank’s full suite of financial solutions.

To further support the Bank’s growth strategy, Travis Podolec has been appointed Specialized Trades Lending Manager for the Mid-Hudson Market. This new role underscores Orange Bank & Trust’s continued investment in key industry sectors such as construction, manufacturing, and skilled trades—areas identified as significant opportunities for long-term expansion.

Podolec will continue to manage his current portfolio while also leading efforts to build new relationships within these sectors. His responsibilities include expanding the Bank’s lending portfolio and driving deposit growth through tailored financial solutions, including Cash Management services and Orange Wealth Management offerings. This strategic direction aligns with recent successful initiatives in Westchester and the Bronx led by Patrick Smith.

“Investing in our lending leadership allows us to build deeper relationships with businesses throughout the Mid-Hudson Valley,” said Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO. “Mike and Travis are both highly respected professionals whose expertise will help advance our regional growth strategy and continue delivering the exceptional service and financial guidance our clients expect from Orange Bank & Trust.”

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley’s premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, payment processing and wealth management services. For more than 133 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with more than $2.5 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, creating jobs for generations of residents, spurring region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits. The Bank is regularly recognized as one of New York’s top places to work.

