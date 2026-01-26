National Association of Friendship Centres Appoints Jennifer Rankin as Chief Executive Officer

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC) is pleased to announce the selection of Jennifer Rankin as Chief Executive Officer, effective today.

Jennifer has served as Interim Chief Executive Officer since November 2025, providing steady leadership during a period of transition. Her appointment reflects the Board’s confidence in her ability to lead NAFC through its next phase, at a time of growing demand for urban Indigenous services and the diversification of revenue, while maintaining a strong focus on continuity, stability, and support for NAFC staff, Provincial and Territorial Associations (PTAs), and Friendship Centres across the country.

A proud member of Batchewana First Nation, Jennifer is an Indigenous leader and advocate, who brings over a decade of experience advancing the well-being of urban Indigenous communities. Born and raised on Algonquin Anishinaabe territory in Ottawa, she has spent over 12 years at NAFC and other national Indigenous organizations, combining deep institutional knowledge with a strong commitment to community-driven, culturally grounded services. She brings a strong combination of strategic leadership, operational expertise, and a deep commitment to the organization’s mission, values, and long-term objectives.

“I am proud to lead this national organization at a time when the one million urban Indigenous Peoples are playing a critical role in Canada’s economic future,” she says. “Our impact is proven. Our services are essential. I will continue to ensure that decision-makers understand the scale, value, and economic contribution of Friendship Centres, and the urgent need for long-term, stable investments that reflect the reality of this work.”

About the National Association of Friendship Centres

For more than 50 years, the National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC) has supported a network of over 100 Friendship Centres across Canada, delivering culturally relevant services to urban Indigenous communities. Friendship Centres support nearly one million Indigenous people each year through more than 2,600 programs, providing essential services including employment and training, childcare, health supports, housing, and cultural programming. With more than 3,100 staff and 10,300 volunteers, Friendship Centres are among the most significant Indigenous service delivery networks in the country.