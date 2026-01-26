Truveta deepens oncology and scientific leadership with appointment of Johnathan Lancaster, MD, PhD as President and Chief Scientific Officer

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truveta today announced the appointment of Johnathan M. Lancaster, MD, PhD as President and Chief Scientific Officer, deepening the company’s scientific leadership as it advances real-world evidence to transform healthcare. Dr. Lancaster brings more than two decades of scientific and oncology leadership across academic medicine, healthcare, and life sciences. He will lead Truveta's scientific strategy and ecosystem partnerships—helping shape the company's next phase of growth as it builds the definitive intelligence platform for healthcare—delivering genomic-enabled, regulatory-grade evidence and AI-powered insights to advance patient care, clinical research, and public health.

“Johnathan’s extraordinary experience—spanning oncology, molecular genetics, healthcare, and life science innovation makes him uniquely suited to help lead Truveta into its next chapter,” said Terry Myerson, Truveta’s CEO and co-founder. “He shares our deep belief that better evidence is what ultimately changes care, especially for clinicians and patients who today still wait too long for answers. His leadership will help us unite science, medicine, and technology. That is Saving Lives with Data.”

“Truveta’s focus has always been to turn data into intelligence that transforms healthcare,” said Jay Nanduri, Truveta’s Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Truveta. “We’ve learned that the most durable innovation happens when technologists and clinicians build together. By uniting Johnathan’s deep scientific and healthcare expertise with our technology and AI capabilities, Truveta is positioned to help accelerate discoveries that directly improve patient care.”

Ryan Ahern, MD, MPH, Truveta’s Chief Medical Officer and co-founder, added, “Our customers and partners know how deeply we care about the quality, integrity, and purpose of our data. I’m excited to welcome Johnathan—as his credibility in academic medicine and passion for innovation in oncology and precision healthcare align perfectly with our mission. As a physician, I’ve learned that evidence only matters if it arrives in time to change a decision. I look forward to collaborating with him as we expand our reach and continue helping our partners advance science and improve patient outcomes.”

“I’m honored to join Truveta at such a pivotal time,” said Dr. Lancaster. “The team has earned the trust of health systems, life sciences partners, and regulators by delivering real-world evidence with rigor and integrity. As a physician who has spent years sitting with patients and families navigating cancer decisions, I’ve learned how urgently better evidence is needed. As we now bring de-identified genomic data together with clinical data at unprecedented scale, we have the opportunity to build something lasting—the definitive real-time intelligence platform for healthcare, a platform that accelerates discovery, informs clinical and regulatory decisions, improves outcomes for patients, and ultimately transforms healthcare globally.”

Dr. Lancaster joins Truveta from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, where he served as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Medical Affairs. Previously, he was Global Chief Medical Officer at Myriad Genetics and earlier spent more than a decade at Moffitt Cancer Center, as a gynecologic oncologist, translational researcher, Chair of Women’s Oncology, Deputy Physician-in-Chief, and President of the Moffitt Medical Group Corporation. A pioneer in cancer genomics and personalized medicine, Dr. Lancaster trained in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Cambridge and Duke University, where he also completed a fellowship in gynecologic oncology. He has authored more than 100 peer-reviewed publications, is an inventor on eight US patents in cancer detection and therapeutics, and has lectured on precision medicine around the world.

About Truveta

Saving Lives with Data starts with better evidence. Truveta is a real-world intelligence company unlocking breakthrough discoveries and transforming medicine with unprecedented data and predictive AI. Built with and owned by U.S. health systems, Truveta uniquely delivers regulatory-grade evidence and real-time insights used across clinical care, research, and public health.

Truveta membership includes Providence, Advocate Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, HealthPartners, Henry Ford Health System, HonorHealth, Inova, Lehigh Valley Health Network, MedStar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, MetroHealth, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Premier Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, Sanford Health, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources, TriHealth, UnityPoint Health, Virtua Health, and WellSpan Health.

Attachment