SVN Innovative to Auction Downtown Binghamton Student Housing and Mixed-Use Assets Feb. 23–25





BINGHAMTON, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN Innovative Commercial Advisors will offer a collection of income-producing student housing and mixed-use properties at auction from February 23 through February 25, 2026. The offering consists of four separate auctions on Ten-X, including 215 State Street, 123 Court Street, 40 Court Street, and a package offering of 221 Washington Street and 60 Henry Street.

Together, the assets represent an opportunity to acquire well-located properties within Downtown Binghamton’s most established rental market. Each property is positioned within walking distance of Binghamton University’s downtown campus, SUNY Broome bus lines, Government Plaza, and major employment centers including UHS and Lourdes Hospital. The portfolio benefits from strong accessibility, consistent tenant demand, and long-term market stability supported by the region’s expanding university and medical sectors.

Package Offering: 221 Washington Street and 60 Henry Street

The package offering comprises a high-density cluster of student housing and mixed-use buildings located in the Downtown Core. Surrounded by restaurants, retail, entertainment, and services, the properties offer zoning flexibility under R3 and Commercial classifications, supporting continued student housing use or mixed-use repositioning. The central location and established rent performance support both in-place income and future repositioning potential.

Individual Auction Assets

40 Court Street, 215 State Street, and 123 Court Street are each located within Downtown Binghamton’s most walkable and active areas. These properties benefit from proximity to Mirabito Stadium, public transportation, and major regional roadways including Route 434, Interstate 81, and Interstate 86. Zoned R3 or Commercial, each asset offers operational flexibility with existing income streams and demonstrated rent growth.

Downtown Binghamton continues to see steady reinvestment driven by university expansion, private capital, and adaptive reuse of historic building stock. Limited new supply and sustained tenant demand have reinforced the Downtown Core as a durable investment market within the region.

“This auction provides investors with multiple entry points into one of Binghamton’s strongest rental submarkets,” said Scott Warren, CCIM, Broker and Managing Director of SVN Innovative Commercial Advisors. “Each asset offers a different scale and strategy, while benefiting from the same underlying market fundamentals.”

Each property will be offered through a separate auction on Ten-X, running concurrently from February 23 through February 25. Investors may pursue individual assets or the package offering based on their acquisition objectives.

Auction Dates: February 23–25, 2026 Platform: Ten-X

Additional information, auction timelines, and registration details are available through SVN Innovative Commercial Advisors.

About SVN Innovative Commercial Advisors

SVN Innovative Commercial Advisors is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Johnson City, NY, specializing in investment sales, leasing, and advisory services across Upstate New York.

Media Contact: Chelsea Smith, Marketing Coordinator | Phone: O: (607) 203-1826 | Email: chelsea.smith@svn.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/211e60fa-6451-4611-978a-b7788c8b7d72